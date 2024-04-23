Dario's Final Sea Otter Randoms

Real handsome topcap.

I hadn't seen Throne saddles before, but the shape is unique - the very uplifted back end is compelling.

I am haunted by this creature.

Apparently this case can fit an XL mountain bike, so long as you remove the fork.

Nice finish on this gravel jawn.

Beach Club.

Contra MC at the Digit booth.

Complicated, but seems to work well.

This Supernought was on display at the RideWrap booth, meant to showcase their new Lotus Pro film. About 70% of the Lotus film is made of recycled film of a similar sort.

It's a tiny bit thicker, and still comes custom fit to your special frame. And you can barely see it.

Nice silver accents on this Wolf Tooth show bike.

Spacey paint.

Little guy peeking out at the Leatt both.

Something cool in the works at the Outbound booth.

E-bike light upgrade.

The mount was printed to fit this stem perfectly.

Dialed kit / paint job coordination.

The KS E3.6 is an inverted prototype they've been working on for a while.

The damper is still going through iterations, and the lower leg guards apparently didn't make it to the show.

Hudski is coming to market with a third iteration of their do-it-all bike, formerly known as the Doggler. This new ride is to be known as the Dualist.

It has Boost spacing, adjustable dropouts, and a Universal Derailleur Hanger. You can also change the fork's rake, if you so please.

Post mount brakes mean it'll take all the parts bin components from an old mountain bike - a pretty ideal N+1.

Sinter had their pad bedding machine on display. It's geared towards shops, and completely automates the process.

All you do is plug in your settings, and it takes care of the process.

Pairs well with the wide array of pads they also make.

Confidence inspiring.

Hot bass boat paint job on this Helm.

Hand guards on the e-gravel townie bike really get the people going.

Sea Otter round 99 folks, dig in.