Dario's Final Sea Otter Randoms

Apr 23, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
I have become the otter. I float amongst the waves, bashing mollusks with my rock as the gulls circle overhead. I know not of bicycles or their constituent parts, I know only of clams, rocks, and water. Once I was a man, wandering a land known as Laguna Seca, searching for intriguing and ingenious gadgets and gizmos, but now I float.

Sea Otter round 99 folks, dig in.


Forbidden Supernought
This Supernought was on display at the RideWrap booth, meant to showcase their new Lotus Pro film. About 70% of the Lotus film is made of recycled film of a similar sort.

It's a tiny bit thicker, and still comes custom fit to your special frame.
And you can barely see it.


Hudski is coming to market with a third iteration of their do-it-all bike, formerly known as the Doggler. This new ride is to be known as the Dualist.

It has Boost spacing, adjustable dropouts, and a Universal Derailleur Hanger.
You can also change the fork's rake, if you so please.

Post mount brakes mean it'll take all the parts bin components from an old mountain bike - a pretty ideal N+1.


3 Comments
  • 1 0
 Man, I hoped letting Evan show the Contra at my booth would lead to some press photos of the Ring. You would've walked right by it to get to Hudski!
  • 1 0
 I want that outbound light!
  • 1 0
 The Otter has spoken....







