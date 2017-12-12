INDUSTRY INSIDER

Felt Bicycles Joins the Direct Sales Movement

Dec 12, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Felt Decree 2018
Felt Decree, 2018

In a press release launched on BRAIN today, Felt Bicycles announced a hybrid direct-to-customer marketing program, with a twist. Online buyers will be able to click on a "Buy Local Now" link to check stock and purchase their bike remotely from the shop, or choose to buy directly from Felt. Either way, the bike will arrive at the nearest Felt dealer for assembly, and afterwards be delivered to the customer's doorstep.

Felt plans to credit the participating retailer with a commission for any online sale they deliver and, also, all online sales will count against that dealer's annual quotas or pre-season orders.

Felt international sales manager Tyler Meyers, who reportedly assisted Felt in preparation for the Customer Connect roll-out, told BRAIN:

bigquotesCustomers vote with their dollars. The fact [is] that they're researching the product online, and if they choose to purchase it online, we don't want to say, 'You can't.' We want to have a program and operational support to deliver the bike consistent with their expectation.

...It's removing barriers to access, but also saying, 'We want you to work with the retailer because that's where you get the best fit, or if you have questions or need service.'


Felt's entry into consumer-direct, online sales marks another influential brand that has come to terms with the fact that online buyers are here to stay. The question is: "Does Felt's dealer-delivered strategy offer adequate insulation from retail pressure to keep online buyers comfortable?" Trek has dabbled in dealer-linked online sales with some success. Felt's Customer Connect is more aggressive than Trek's, but falls short of Intense's new customer-direct model. Time will soon weed out the winners, but we can be sure that Felt's bid will be closely watched by every other brand that is heavily invested in brick and mortar stores.




Must Read This Week
2018 Canyon Spectral - First Ride
67123 views
Spengle's One-Piece Carbon Enduro Wheels - First Look
63983 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: Yeti Lawwill DH6
54349 views
2017 Pinkbike Awards - Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
49675 views
MUST WATCH: Wade Simmons Crushes Old School Cool in 'Pipedream' - Video
48549 views
IMBA Opposes Bill to Allow Mountain Bikes in Wilderness
39337 views
DMR Sled - Review
35030 views
Wheel Love - 50to01's Zany Full Length Film
34627 views

15 Comments

  • + 19
 Who buys a Felt MTB anyway? These guys have been treading water for years with an uninspired offering.
  • + 2
 That was my first thought. Maybe they're bigger in the roadie world?
  • + 1
 It looks like a Trek (business model).
  • + 18
 Shimano and SRAM need to go to direct sales.
If they do I predict they’ll be the top two component manufacturers in no time.
  • + 9
 Guess they Felt they couldn't compete
  • + 1
 This thread is without Virtue!
  • + 9
 This isn't really direct retail markup is all still there..
  • + 3
 For serious. Does pricing for the consumer change? If not this won’t really help if Felt is treading water already. Meh.
  • + 2
 How does one claim his bro deal through the website
  • + 2
 Weird business model to say the least.......
  • + 1
 I think Knolly does the same, I wish more brands did something similar. Essentially the same as special ordering a bike from a shop, but a bit easier.
  • + 1
 I'm pretty sure this is the exact same thing Giant does...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.048065
Mobile Version of Website