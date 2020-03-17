First Look: Canyon's New Spectral:ON CF eMTB

Canyon's New Spectral:ON eMTB, the electric sibling of the Spectral has received a hefty and well-deserved facelift to make it competitive in the constantly growing market of eMTB's.



Although the main figures - 150mm of travel on both ends and mixed wheel-sizing remain the same, that's where the similarities mostly end. Besides refreshed geometry, the frame material is changed from aluminum to carbon fiber. The CF abbreviation is a nod of the material used. Correspondingly, the aluminum models carry the letters AL in their name.



Altogether, there are four models with one women's-specific model. The flagship model is the CF 9.0 which is equipped with full XTR and Fox Factory goods with a retail price of 6 999 €. Next in line is



Canyon Spectral:ON CF Details

• Intended use: Trail riding

• Wheel size: 29" front, 27,5" in the back

• Travel: 150mm front and rear

• Carbon fiber frame with aluminum chainstays

• 66.5° head angle

• 74.5° seat tube angle

• 504WH battery on all models

• Shimano Steps E8000 motor

• 4 models: CF 9.0, CF 8.0, CF 7.0 and women-specific CF 7.0 WMN

• Sizes: S-XL

• Weight (CF 9.0 model, claimed): 47.6 lb / 21.6 kg

• Price: 4599-6999 € (US pricing to be confirmed)

