First Look: BikeYoke's New Suspension Saddle & Adjustable-Stroke Dropper Post

BikeYoke Divine Adjustable Dropper & Sagma Suspension Saddle
Never heard of BikeYoke? The German accessory maker got its start making upgrade suspension links for popular trail bikes and the name stuck. They really flexed their muscles, however, by solving "RockShox Reverb Syndrome" (RRS infected other brands as well), the hateful moment when air slipped past the post's IFP piston and converted your dropper into a squishy suspension component. Bike Yoke eliminated the IFP piston altogether and replaced it with a simple open-bath fluid design to solve that issue, then they added a push-button vent (now a Reverb feature, BTW) to ensure that if RRS did manage to infect your post you could be back in action with a touch of a fingertip. Far better than a lengthy wait for a factory-authorized fix. BikeYoke's Revive droppers are still industry leaders, and today they dropped two more potential winners.
Sagma Saddle
BikeYoke launches their first saddle with a special chassis molded from carbon fiber reinforced nylon that contains a pair of elastomer cushions. Saddle rails are forged aluminum, profiled like I-beams (BikeYoke calls them "H" beams) for strength. The rails measure 7 x 9 millimeters and fit standard posts. The cushions allow the saddle to rock back and forth slightly with your pelvis as you pedal as well as damp some of the vibration which normally would transfer though the saddle to your nether regions. BikeYoke offers cushions of differing hardness so you can tune to suit.
Sagma Details
• Carbon reinforced nylon shell
• "Follow" damping system traces body movements
• Hardness options for damper inserts
• Forged 2014-T6 alloy aluminum H-rails
• 135 or 142mm widths
• Slow-memory iDbeads in padding conform to rider
• Weight: NA
• MSRP: $129 USD
• Contact: BikeYoke
The unisex seat profile is offered in two widths, 130 and 142 millimeters, which are cushioned using a material injected with slow-memory-foam beads that, reportedly, conform to your anatomy. Tuned flexibility is not new to saddle design, with the most successful versions developed for performance seats coming from SQLab.
The benefits have been well established, so we'll look forward to a review in the near future. Sagma saddles will retail for $129 USD and hit stores early this fall.
BikeYoke Divine Dropper Seatpost
BikeYoke say that when designing the new Devine they figured out a way to make the Revive's venting process automatic. Better still, the design team also found ways to reduce the post's cost and weight. But, that's not all - the stroke of this problem solving post can be adjusted in five-millimeter increments by clipping plastic spacers onto the shaft under its seal head. This bit of trickery allows you, the aggressive trail rider that you are, to purchase the longest dropper post you can fit into your bike's seat tube, and then adjust its stroke to achieve the maximum drop possible with your given leg length.
Divine Dropper Details
• Adjustable stroke (5mm increments)
• No special tools required
• 30.9mm or 31.6mm diameters
• Cable actuated, air/hydraulic action
• 125, 160, 185mm stroke options
• Self evacuates trapped air from system
• Proven two-bolt clamp head
• Weight: NA
• MSRP: $289/$379 depending upon stroke and options
• Contact: BikeYoke
Why might this be important? Many riders (especially those who have recently bought into the steep seat tube angle trend) find themselves wishing for more seatpost drop, but can't trade up to the next longer post because it is too tall at full extension. Adjustable stroke saddles, like OneUp's
and now BikeYoke's, allow owners to reduce the dropper's stroke just enough to ensure proper ride height at full extension, while enjoying the lowest possible saddle height at full drop. Divine droppers are sold with 125, 160, and 185-millimeter strokes and in both 30.9 and 31.6 millimeter diameters. MSRP ranges from $289 to $379 USD depending upon post size and whether you need a cable remote lever.
|Installation is fairly easy and takes less than 5 minutes: Release air, remove a circlip, unscrew the seal-head, clip the spacers on the shaft, then put back together. Four, 5mm clips are included with every post, allowing a drop reduction of up to 20mm. ...We intentionally chose a slightly more involved design of travel-reduction, as we think this is the best way to ensure consistent and durable smooth function.—BikeYoke PR
What Do We Think?
BikeYoke has impressed us with their product's reliability, and simple-is-best ingenuity. We expect no less from the Divine dropper. An adjustable stroke is going to come on handy for many riders as steep seat tube angles shove the saddle deep into the cockpit's maneuvering zone, where it must be stowed as low as possible for the rider to function in almost any technical situation.
Will the Sagma saddle catch on? I've ridden a number of SQLab's saddles and they feature a rocking-type adjustable elastomer system as well. It works well and feels seamless, which suggests that BikeYoke's Follow system has at least as much potential. Look for reviews of both in the near future.
I bought one of these from their original kickstarter crowdfunding. After being way late in the shipment of their saddles they promised to use we would get one of each (road, xc and enduro). I never received the enduro one. The road shape never worked for me. The XC was actually OK and quite comfortable. You could felt the tilting but I have never been able to figure out if it improved the ride or not. You had to retighten the screws attaching the rails to the elastomere thingy every once in a while when it started squealing.
