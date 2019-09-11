First Look: BikeYoke's New Suspension Saddle & Adjustable-Stroke Dropper Post

BikeYoke Divine Dropper Seatpost



BikeYoke say that when designing the new Devine they figured out a way to make the Revive's venting process automatic. Better still, the design team also found ways to reduce the post's cost and weight. But, that's not all - the stroke of this problem solving post can be adjusted in five-millimeter increments by clipping plastic spacers onto the shaft under its seal head. This bit of trickery allows you, the aggressive trail rider that you are, to purchase the longest dropper post you can fit into your bike's seat tube, and then adjust its stroke to achieve the maximum drop possible with your given leg length.



Divine Dropper Details

• Adjustable stroke (5mm increments)

• No special tools required

• 30.9mm or 31.6mm diameters

• Cable actuated, air/hydraulic action

• 125, 160, 185mm stroke options

• Self evacuates trapped air from system

• Proven two-bolt clamp head

• Weight: NA

• MSRP: $289/$379 depending upon stroke and options

• Contact:

