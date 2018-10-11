Video: Pinkbike Hot Lap with Sam Hill

The Pinkbike Hot Lap is our own fun leaderboard of pros and bike industry friends. Riders put their best foot forward down a trail local to Pinkbike HQ and their time is recorded with a Freelap timing system.
This time we have legend Sam Hill to take on the challenge and post a time for the Pinkbike Hot Lap. We take a look at Sam's bike and go over some line choices before hit puts his time down.The Track
The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills. The Results
Who would you like to see take part? Leave a comment and let us know!
I've never ridden this trail before (and imply that everyone else has, loads).
I'm tired from racing yesterday.
There's loads of cheat lines that I valiantly didn't take.
Haha good on ya
How does he even ride that thing?
