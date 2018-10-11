VIDEOS

Video: Pinkbike Hot Lap with Sam Hill

Oct 11, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

The Pinkbike Hot Lap is our own fun leaderboard of pros and bike industry friends. Riders put their best foot forward down a trail local to Pinkbike HQ and their time is recorded with a Freelap timing system.


This time we have legend Sam Hill to take on the challenge and post a time for the Pinkbike Hot Lap. We take a look at Sam's bike and go over some line choices before hit puts his time down.

The Track

The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills.




The Results



Current Leaderboard

1. Remi Gauvin 3:22:87 (See video here)
2. Sam Hill 3:23:18
3. Yoann Barelli 3:28:75 (See video here)



Who would you like to see take part? Leave a comment and let us know!

38 Comments

  • + 32
 People didnt believe I could do it but I’m happy I was able to silence the haters and take Sam Hill down in arguably the most important race of the year. And maybe my generation.
  • + 3
 Without question the single most important race of all time
  • + 13
 his gopro footage+sound is just mindblowing what a skill!
  • + 1
 Looks like it is in fast forward. So impressive.
  • + 5
 Any video of these pros cleaning that climb at the beginning that starts with the wood bridge? That part is always such a grunt.
  • + 4
 No Strava lines, turns are here for a reason... Learn from the legend kids
  • + 1
 I love that even his lordship Sam Hill has an excuse list on hand (as all racers should do). Today's seem to be:
I've never ridden this trail before (and imply that everyone else has, loads).
I'm tired from racing yesterday.
There's loads of cheat lines that I valiantly didn't take.

Haha good on ya
  • + 2
 Remi metallier to see how his speed stacks up Brendog and gwin to see how quick they is on a trail bike charlie harrison if you can get him to go to whistler simmons, tippie, bryn atkinson, ian morrison, finn iles
  • + 2
 Hell yea! More of this! Sam doesn't just smoke riders going down. I watched him smoke them going up too. Dude was a machine climbing up to Stage 1 and 2 of EWS Whistler.
  • + 3
 Yes: ride the corners (Pony Ridge,Belair) bitches listen up!!!
  • + 2
 it is somehow comforting to see a pro catching his breath after a run like that.
  • + 3
 Doesn’t that runner know about Strava hot laps? Out of the way lady!
  • + 1
 the dog was definitely looking for insides
  • + 1
 Is it just me... or would a normal person with no gimbal on a chest mount be left with pure unwatchable footage? That looked pretty smooth!
  • + 1
 Pretty different when in official statement mode vs. chat and yeah buddy when on a break an the camera is still running. sure is one of a kind.
  • + 3
 More Sam Hill pov videos please! this shit is insane...
  • + 2
 750mm handle bar width, ergonomics over trend
  • + 8
 Super narrow 750mm bars, a tiny medium frame, those cute little 27.5" wheels, and 50mm boat tiller of a stem.

How does he even ride that thing?
  • + 2
 If we had his skill we wouldn’t need the extra leverage of a 780
  • + 1
 Yep, dudes only 5'7"... makes sense.
  • + 1
 @islandforlife: I'm pretty sure he's 5 9.
  • + 1
 Ergonomics and actually making it through trees.
  • + 2
 @iamamodel: just double checked and he's actually 5'8.99"
  • + 1
 They shouldn’t let them do a walk through, it would be interesting to see the blind hot lap
  • + 3
 Aye, but local riders like Yoann, Remi, Jessie would have a big advantage as there's a pretty good chance they'll have ridden Credit Line before.
  • + 2
 Next.... Locals... Finn ALN Simmons vs Tippie
  • + 2
 i always forget who he is sponsored by.. china.. something..?
  • + 1
 @mikelevy shoyld be up next...
  • + 1
 What the hell was all that squeaking??
  • + 1
 What a shred! Great fun that trail is.
  • + 1
 He didn't smash it like the Dirt 1.04 track?
  • + 1
 Can we have The Privateer do a hot lap?
  • + 0
 The only guy who can pull off a riding vest
  • + 1
 Aaron !!!
  • + 1
 Curious, no gloves.
  • + 1
 squeaking shock?
  • + 1
 That was a savage run!
  • + 0
 Rat boss

Post a Comment



