YT Industries Releases Retro-Inspired Jeffsy Uncaged 13

Press Release: YT Industries
JEFFSY has always been about friendship on the trail while having your back in any situation. Now, YT Industries takes it back to the 90s with a limited, retro-inspired Uncaged 13 edition, mixing things up with an MX-specific frame and custom, nostalgic silver components.
Exclusive to this model, the Uncaged 13 features an MX wheel setup – 27.5” rear wheel, 29" front. Rear travel jumps up to 150mm for extra flat landing assistance, plus the shorter chainstays of 432mm (size S-L) and 437mm (XL-XXL) promote agility and slashing corners. Make no mistake, though – this is a thoroughbred Jeffsy, and the remaining measurements match the original 29" platform, including the 77-degree effective seat tube angle across all five sizes
Embracing Marzocchi's freeride heritage is an air-sprung Bomber Z1 fork with 36mm stanchions and an easy-to-set-up GRIP damper. The Bomber Air rear shock matches this trait, positioning itself as a workhorse for all types of riding. Renthal provides a one-off silver Fatbar & Apex stem cockpit, while matching Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro 2 wheels and SRAM G2 Ultimate brakes complete the throwback look. Touchpoints from ODI x Vans and SDG tie the build together alongside a cable-actuated SRAM GX groupset, adjustable YT Postman V2 dropper, and Maxxis EXO+ tires. Jeffsy Uncaged 13
$3499 USD/ €3299 EU / £3299 GBP / $4799 CAN
For more information head to www.yt-industries.com
Sensible spec ✔
Good pricing ✔
Tried and tested geometry ✔
Will I buy one? No, I only buy black bikes.