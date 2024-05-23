YT Industries Releases Retro-Inspired Jeffsy Uncaged 13

May 23, 2024
by YT Industries  
All Right Reserved.

Press Release: YT Industries

JEFFSY has always been about friendship on the trail while having your back in any situation. Now, YT Industries takes it back to the 90s with a limited, retro-inspired Uncaged 13 edition, mixing things up with an MX-specific frame and custom, nostalgic silver components.

photo
photo


Exclusive to this model, the Uncaged 13 features an MX wheel setup – 27.5” rear wheel, 29" front. Rear travel jumps up to 150mm for extra flat landing assistance, plus the shorter chainstays of 432mm (size S-L) and 437mm (XL-XXL) promote agility and slashing corners. Make no mistake, though – this is a thoroughbred Jeffsy, and the remaining measurements match the original 29" platform, including the 77-degree effective seat tube angle across all five sizes

photo
photo

Embracing Marzocchi's freeride heritage is an air-sprung Bomber Z1 fork with 36mm stanchions and an easy-to-set-up GRIP damper. The Bomber Air rear shock matches this trait, positioning itself as a workhorse for all types of riding. Renthal provides a one-off silver Fatbar & Apex stem cockpit, while matching Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro 2 wheels and SRAM G2 Ultimate brakes complete the throwback look. Touchpoints from ODI x Vans and SDG tie the build together alongside a cable-actuated SRAM GX groupset, adjustable YT Postman V2 dropper, and Maxxis EXO+ tires.

photo
photo

Jeffsy Uncaged 13 $3499 USD/ €3299 EU / £3299 GBP / $4799 CAN

For more information head to www.yt-industries.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Trail Bikes YT Industries Yt Jeffsy


Author Info:
YTIndustries avatar

Member since Jan 8, 2014
101 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
112422 views
Semi-Final Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
65919 views
Kona Founders Buy Brand Back from Kent Outdoors
60938 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
46758 views
Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024
40053 views
Vlad Dascalu Gets 17 Month Suspension for Anti-Doping Whereabouts Rule Violations
34167 views
Video: Welcome to Pinkbike's 2024 Value MTB Field Test
32591 views
Mega Randoms Round 3 - Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024
32142 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

22 Comments
  • 51 0
 Cool retro design ✔
Sensible spec ✔
Good pricing ✔
Tried and tested geometry ✔

Will I buy one? No, I only buy black bikes.
  • 24 4
 I initially thought it was retro due to the lack of motor and battery.
  • 15 1
 Silver renthal is sick
  • 9 0
 Almost want to get one for the 4th of July.
  • 10 0
 Silver Renthals? ❤️
  • 8 0
 Looks fun but rather have old codes than G2s, come on!
  • 27 0
 G2’s provide a throwback to the days before trail bikes had good brakes.
  • 1 0
 @xciscool: I could relive that feeling on FB marketplace for $20
  • 2 0
 @xciscool: Some silver Avid Elixers would have really tied the build together
  • 4 0
 That is a GOOD look whip!
  • 3 0
 Pair that bike with a Bomb pop and you're good to go
  • 3 0
 Beautiful bike. 'MURICA! If only I had the money for another arrow...
  • 2 0
 gimme that silver renthal stem...
  • 2 0
 bring back machined wheels
  • 2 0
 I love it. Pretty dang good price too!
  • 2 2
 They've done a good job, even looking at the pictures the geo looks old school.
  • 1 0
 It does make the HT angle look steep!
  • 1 0
 Intense colours, love the wheels
  • 1 0
 Should've called it the Optimus Prime edition
  • 1 0
 Paint job reminds me of the K2 Razorback.
  • 1 0
 the fork crown should be raw alu...
  • 1 0
 I need those wheels...







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040958
Mobile Version of Website