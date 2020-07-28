10 Enduro Bikes - Crankworx Summer Series

Jul 28, 2020
by chris pilling  

Miranda Miller
10 ENDURO BIKES - CRANKWORX SUMMER SERIES
Photography // Chris Pilling

Fabiene Cousinie
UR Team owner Fabiene Cousine and his Polygon Siskiu 29. Fabiene is originally from France but now resides in British Columbia.


Georgia Astle
Georgia Astle

Georgia Astle may win the award for best looking bike on the Crankworx Summer Series circuit with her custom painted Devinci Spartan 29.


Mckay Vezina
Mckay Vezina

Mackay Vezina is riding the new 29" Giant Reign with a coil shock set up for the Enduro here in Silver Star Bike Park. Originally from California, Vezina now calls BC home.


Kirk Mcdowall
Kirk Mcdowall

Kirk Mcdowall is BC born and bred and is running his Devinci Spartan 29.


Loenie Picton
Loenie Picton

Loenie Picton calls Whistler BC home and is riding her Liv Hail paired with DVO suspension.


Ainhoa Ijurco
Ainhoa Ijurko

Originally from Spain, Ainhoa has been living in Squamish BC for the last 5 years and joined the Canyon Collective Team this year. Ainhoa is racing Enduro on her Canyon Strive.


Miranda Miller
Miranda Miller

Miranda Miller and her Kona Process 153 with the all new Rockshox Zeb up front.


Finn Iles
Finn Iles

Finn Iles opting for the more versatile Stump Jumper over the Enduro big bike.


Henry Fitzgerald
Henry Fitzgerald

Another contender for best looking bike of the week. Henry Fitzgerald's Norco Sight 29 in team edition sparkles.


Lucy Schick
Lucy Schick

Lucy Schick is the current EWS U21 champ so will be one to watch this week. Here she is with her Norco Sight 29.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Bike Checks Crankworx Summer Series 2020


10 Comments

  • 7 0
 Thoughts and prayers for Finn's Stumpy . Thoughts and prayers
  • 1 0
 where is @Protour when you need him.
  • 1 0
 Why can't joe public also buy longer/adjustable chainstays for their Kona 153's. In size XL the 510 reach with the super short rear end makes for a weird handling bike...you literally need to be doing push ups on the bar all the time to make the damn thing turn.
  • 1 0
 Anyone have spot the custom longer rear end un Miller Process 153?

It should also provide a little bit more travel, I wonder how it transform the bike.
  • 1 0
 That Norco sparkle paintjob though..... dang!
  • 1 0
 More birkenstock than fox
  • 1 0
 Kirk's got the best mask tho
  • 1 0
 Unfortunate that we can't see the riders faces.
  • 1 0
 Cool bikes
  • 1 0
 bikes

Post a Comment



