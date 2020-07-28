10 Enduro Bikes - Crankworx Summer Series

Fabiene Cousinie

UR Team owner Fabiene Cousine and his Polygon Siskiu 29. Fabiene is originally from France but now resides in British Columbia.Georgia Astle may win the award for best looking bike on the Crankworx Summer Series circuit with her custom painted Devinci Spartan 29.Mackay Vezina is riding the new 29" Giant Reign with a coil shock set up for the Enduro here in Silver Star Bike Park. Originally from California, Vezina now calls BC home.Kirk Mcdowall is BC born and bred and is running his Devinci Spartan 29.Loenie Picton calls Whistler BC home and is riding her Liv Hail paired with DVO suspension.Originally from Spain, Ainhoa has been living in Squamish BC for the last 5 years and joined the Canyon Collective Team this year. Ainhoa is racing Enduro on her Canyon Strive.Miranda Miller and her Kona Process 153 with the all new Rockshox Zeb up front.Finn Iles opting for the more versatile Stump Jumper over the Enduro big bike.Another contender for best looking bike of the week. Henry Fitzgerald's Norco Sight 29 in team edition sparkles.Lucy Schick is the current EWS U21 champ so will be one to watch this week. Here she is with her Norco Sight 29.