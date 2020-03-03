First Ride: Industry Nine's New TR280 Carbon Wheelset





For 2020, Industry Nine have partnered with Canadian brand We Are One Composites for an all-new carbon wheel line. The carbon rims use a layup specifically designed in conjunction with Industry Nine. There are XC, trail, enduro, and DH models available.

For 2020, Industry Nine have partnered with Canadian brand We Are One Composites for an all-new carbon wheel line. The carbon rims use a layup specifically designed in conjunction with Industry Nine. There are XC, trail, enduro, and DH models available. Industry Nine TR280 Details

• 27.5" or 29" (tested) system options

• I9 specific We Are One Composites rim

• 24 or 32h options

• 6-pawl, 6-phase, 115-tooth drive ring

• .52 degrees between engagement points

• Weight: 1,560g, as tested, with rim tape and valves

• Lifetime warranty

• Wheelsets from $2,250 / Front - $1,015 / Rear - $1,235 / $2,515 (as tested)

The rims are designed and manufactured to I9's specifications by We Are One Composites.

Construction

Industry Nine's Hydra hubs have a lot of engagement and even more color options.

First Impressions

The TR280 wheels use Industry Nine's system spoke and hub combination and carbon rims from We Are One Composites. The rim profiles are different from WR1's current offerings, with a shallower rim depth and a layup that's designed specifically for I9's hub and spoke system. In addition, the bead walls are thicker to help reduce the chance of pinch flats or impact damage.The entire wheelset, less bearings, is engineered, manufactured, and assembled in North America - the rims are made in British Columbia and the hubs/spokes being made by I9 in Asheville, North Carolina, where the wheels are also assembled.As far as the hubs go, there’s a 115-tooth drive ring, and 6 individually phased pawls, equally spaced from each other. This means that all of the pawls, and the teeth on them, catch the teeth on the drive ring individually instead of simultaneously. That means that each time you move the drive ring one tooth over you’ll get six individual clicks, all of which adds up to 690 points of engagement in the hubs.Axle configurations are nearly endless and the hubs are available in both standard Boost and Superboost.Having spent considerable time on I9's alloy Trail 270 wheels, I can draw a few comparisons between them and the Trail 280's. The Trail 280 wheels are a bit lighter, and the ride quality is noticeably different; better, I would say. The carbon seems to do its job in damping a lot of trail chatter and vibration and the wheels feel smooth and responsive. There isn't an overly harsh feel or too much feedback. Quick engaging hubs aren't an absolute necessity, but that near-instant engagement from the Hydra hub is nice to have, especially in slower speed, technical terrain.I'm going to keep riding the wheels and will report back with a more in-depth report on the rim and hub durability once they've undergone a substantial thrashing.