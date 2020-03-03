First Ride: Industry Nine's New TR280 Carbon Wheelset

Mar 3, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  


By now, most riders have heard, or at least heard of Industry Nine's hubsets. With an ever-increasing number of engagement points over the years, their top-tier Hydra hub-set now ticks along to the tune of 690 engagement points, every rotation.

For 2020, Industry Nine have partnered with Canadian brand We Are One Composites for an all-new carbon wheel line. The carbon rims use a layup specifically designed in conjunction with Industry Nine. There are XC, trail, enduro, and DH models available.
Industry Nine TR280 Details
• 27.5" or 29" (tested) system options
• I9 specific We Are One Composites rim
• 24 or 32h options
• 6-pawl, 6-phase, 115-tooth drive ring
• .52 degrees between engagement points
• Weight: 1,560g, as tested, with rim tape and valves
• Lifetime warranty
• Wheelsets from $2,250 / Front - $1,015 / Rear - $1,235 / $2,515 (as tested)
industrynine.com


The rims are designed and manufactured to I9's specifications by We Are One Composites.


Construction

The TR280 wheels use Industry Nine's system spoke and hub combination and carbon rims from We Are One Composites. The rim profiles are different from WR1's current offerings, with a shallower rim depth and a layup that's designed specifically for I9's hub and spoke system. In addition, the bead walls are thicker to help reduce the chance of pinch flats or impact damage.

The entire wheelset, less bearings, is engineered, manufactured, and assembled in North America - the rims are made in British Columbia and the hubs/spokes being made by I9 in Asheville, North Carolina, where the wheels are also assembled.

As far as the hubs go, there’s a 115-tooth drive ring, and 6 individually phased pawls, equally spaced from each other. This means that all of the pawls, and the teeth on them, catch the teeth on the drive ring individually instead of simultaneously. That means that each time you move the drive ring one tooth over you’ll get six individual clicks, all of which adds up to 690 points of engagement in the hubs.

Axle configurations are nearly endless and the hubs are available in both standard Boost and Superboost.


Industry Nine's Hydra hubs have a lot of engagement and even more color options.



First Impressions

Having spent considerable time on I9's alloy Trail 270 wheels, I can draw a few comparisons between them and the Trail 280's. The Trail 280 wheels are a bit lighter, and the ride quality is noticeably different; better, I would say. The carbon seems to do its job in damping a lot of trail chatter and vibration and the wheels feel smooth and responsive. There isn't an overly harsh feel or too much feedback. Quick engaging hubs aren't an absolute necessity, but that near-instant engagement from the Hydra hub is nice to have, especially in slower speed, technical terrain.

I'm going to keep riding the wheels and will report back with a more in-depth report on the rim and hub durability once they've undergone a substantial thrashing.





15 Comments

  • 3 0
 Among the high end hubs I have used in the past, I9 have been the most unreliable compared to Chris King, DT Swiss and Hope. Bearings wearing out in less than a year, broken hub shell, broken free hub bodies and broken pawls. Some was replaced by the guarantee, but it took way too long. The hubs I and several locals had at that time was the Torch hubs.
  • 2 0
 Thank god another affordable wheel-set. You can get a less colorful one without the special spokes for way less from WR1 directly as pointed out by danimaniac. 2500 USD vs 1875 cdn - which at the current exchange is almost half the price................

Lets see if Unicorns and rainbows fly out of the tester's rump - otherwise I think I would go DT 240/WR1.
  • 1 0
 To each it's own, but to this day I can't for my life understand why people are into carbon wheels when you can have a high end alloy wheelset for a quarter of the price and likely improved reliability as well as ride feel.

I once tried an Enve wheelset. The ride quality was awful, the bike felt nervous and uncontrolled on natural trails. It accelerated better, and that's it. When asked about the reliability, the owner answered "oh they have a great warranty service!" Go figure
  • 3 0
 sooo. is this better than buying the hydra equipped WR1 wheelset that's considerably cheaper?
  • 1 1
 Where do the nipples go? I can see a flat spot near the rim end of the spoke, but it still seems to be part of the spoke. Are the nipples at the hub end of the spoke (in which case you'll need to remove brake rotor and possibly cassette for truing) or inside the rim (in which case you'll remove the tire, rim tape etc to reach them). I'm sure they must have come up with something much more clever, but I can't see what it is.
  • 1 0
 No nipples.... its a straight pull design. The spokes seat themselves into the rim and tighten into the hub shell.
  • 1 0
 @vinay the I9 system doesn’t use a nipple. The spoke is a thicker gauge aluminum and the flat spots you can see at the rim are used to turn the spike if you need to true the wheel. The spokes are straight-pull and thread into the hub flange. I’ve been running a set of I9 Enduro 305 wheels which use the Torch hubs that @EHK (above) didn’t like, but mine have been faultless. No bearing issues. No hub shell issues. No loose spokes. Never out of true. So far a super high quality product and one of the best products I’ve purchased in my riding career.
  • 2 0
 Also- Are u honestly saying $3,750+ for a set of wheels? I’m so confused.... and poor, apparently.
  • 1 0
 Not the smoothest breakdown but it’s:

Price of the wheel set/ price for F/ price for R/ price of wheel set he is testing.
  • 1 0
 The wheelset starts at $2,250 (Front wheel for $1,015 and Rear wheel for $1,235), but the wheelset they tested is $2,515.
  • 1 0
 @tjjameson: Oh!!! DERP... I didn’t realize it was a dash and not another bullet point. Doesn’t show well on my iPhone.
  • 1 0
 @Crazy-Moose: Still... I’m poor.
  • 1 0
 Ahhh- ur posted price range vs. “as tested” prices seem to be in opposite ratio. Am I missing something?
  • 1 0
 I am guessing that it’s the custom spoke colors that bump up the price.
  • 1 0
 Sick spokes

Post a Comment



