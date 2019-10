GT Releases New Force GT-E eMTB

PRESS RELEASE: GT Bicycles

Riders: Dyland Conte and Jason Memmelaar

Filmed and edited by Backroad Creative

Photos by Brooks Curran

Special thanks to Highland Mountain Bike Park

We gave our full-suspension line a little EFI (Electronic Fun Injection) to go big with the Force GT-E range. This is a “performance-enhancing” version of the podium proven LTS suspension platform. With 29” wheels and 150mm of travel, the Force GT-E range is so much fun, it should be e-legal.The Force GT-E isn't your usual suspect. It features an aggressive trail bike look, with a sleek, fully integrated frame design, modern, progressive geometry, and internal cable routing.There are two models in the Force GT-E line, the Force Amp, and the Force Current.Shimano STePS E8000 and E7000 drive units turn the Force GT-E into a personal chairlift, while Shimano’s new high capacity, long-lasting 8035 504 Wh L-Ion battery allows for maximum ride time on the trails.The Force GT-E uses our same podium proven LTS but has been optimized for an e-bike, including more progressive kinematics to accommodate for the way e-bikes are ridden. Such as new anti-squat and anti-rise to accommodate the lower center of gravity on the Force GT-E.The geo has also been updated for the demands of an e-bike not just descending, but also climbing. A longer chainstay length adds stability, while a steeper seat tube angle adds efficiency.For full specs, geo, and details about the complete GT-E lineup visit gtbicycles.com/bikes/power-series