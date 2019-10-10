Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

GT Releases New Force GT-E eMTB

Oct 9, 2019
by GT Bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: GT Bicycles

We gave our full-suspension line a little EFI (Electronic Fun Injection) to go big with the Force GT-E range. This is a “performance-enhancing” version of the podium proven LTS suspension platform. With 29” wheels and 150mm of travel, the Force GT-E range is so much fun, it should be e-legal.

Brooks Curran Photo

The Force GT-E isn't your usual suspect. It features an aggressive trail bike look, with a sleek, fully integrated frame design, modern, progressive geometry, and internal cable routing.

There are two models in the Force GT-E line, the Force Amp, and the Force Current.

Brooks Curran Photo
Brooks Curran Photo

Shimano STePS E8000 and E7000 drive units turn the Force GT-E into a personal chairlift, while Shimano’s new high capacity, long-lasting 8035 504 Wh L-Ion battery allows for maximum ride time on the trails.

Brooks Curran Photo

The Force GT-E uses our same podium proven LTS but has been optimized for an e-bike, including more progressive kinematics to accommodate for the way e-bikes are ridden. Such as new anti-squat and anti-rise to accommodate the lower center of gravity on the Force GT-E.

Brooks Curran Photo

The geo has also been updated for the demands of an e-bike not just descending, but also climbing. A longer chainstay length adds stability, while a steeper seat tube angle adds efficiency.

Brooks Curran Photo
Brooks Curran Photo

Brooks Curran Photo

For full specs, geo, and details about the complete GT-E lineup visit gtbicycles.com/bikes/power-series.

Riders: Dyland Conte and Jason Memmelaar
Filmed and edited by Backroad Creative
Photos by Brooks Curran
Special thanks to Highland Mountain Bike Park




Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Videos Press Releases Enduro Bikes GT Martin Maes


14 Comments

  • 10 1
 Got to be a better way of using your number 1 sponsored rider other than have them read a press release to the camera. I felt sorry for Martin...
  • 7 0
 Did someone bump the designers elbow when he as placing the lower shock bolt?
  • 4 1
 I see quite a few electric powered skateboards around these days. I wonder if Thrasher readers get their knickers in a twist about it just like MTBers do about e bikes. Or do they just think - that's great, have fun but we don't take you seriously and you'll never win xgames on one.
  • 2 0
 Look at how skateboarders managed to kill rollerblading back in the early 2000’s by making it totally uncool and being complete a*sholes to anyone who showed up to the skatepark on rollerblades.

There is some sort of parallel there with ebikes...
  • 1 0
 When I thought the FSR plague had hopefully culminated in EU, it jumped over the Atlantic and it's happening again. It's so boring to see how many frames look essentially the same.
  • 1 0
 Ooooo... that roost picture... that's gonna go over well Razz

I do like the looks of the grey one. Doesn't make the battery box quite as obvious.
  • 1 0
 £3599 for 10 speed deore, no dropper and suntour forks... £900 Calibre hardtail is specked better!
  • 1 0
 And seat tube 27.2 ?!?!

Different seat tubes between bikes. ??
  • 3 4
 If one day, people actually leave positive comments about e-bikes on pinkbike, I’ll know it’s time to log out.

In the meantime, good job everyone! ????
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/video-the-stories-of-3-adaptive-riders-in-resilient-race-race-creator-series.html
  • 3 1
 Came for the comments Smile
  • 1 0
 That front brake cable is what should be e-legal.
  • 1 0
 Sick riding!
  • 1 2
 Martin Meas rides an E-bike!

Post a Comment



