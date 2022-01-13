close
Guerrilla Gravity Announces Revved Carbon Rear Triangle Kits

Jan 13, 2022
by Guerrilla Gravity  


PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity

If your New Year's resolutions are to be lighter, stronger, faster, then we are here to help.

We've launched the latest addition to the Modular Frame Platform: Revved Rear Triangle Kits.

The new kit allows riders on all bikes built on the Modular Frame Platform an upgrade option to add the Fully Revved Trail Pistol to their quiver.

The Modular Frame Platform is the backbone of our bikes. Each model has been built on the platform allowing you to easily transform your bike to accommodate varied riding styles and terrain. With this newest addition, you can now experience the benefits of riding Fully Revved.

Revved Carbon redefines the relationship between weight and durability allowing you to experience the best of both worlds. The Rear Triangle Kit can transform any of our models into a Fully Revved Trail Pistol, for a lighter-weight singletrack flyer.

Fully Revved Trail Pistol Rear Triangle Kit specs:
-120 mm of travel via a 50mm stroke shock
-Up to 300 grams of weight savings vs GG’s alloy rear triangle options
-The durability of Revved Carbon (300% tougher than traditional carbon)
-Improved power transfer, thanks to 50% increase in torsional stiffness
-The potential to keep up with Yoann (but not guaranteed)

The Modular Frame Platform reinvents the idea of “n+1.” A bike that can evolve with you, extending the lifespan and versatility of your quiver without taking up space on the bike rack (or your credit card bill). With the addition of the Rear Triangle Kits, you get Revved durability from front to rear. Coupled with the sustainability of a short supply chain (shoutout to our production team in Denver, CO) and recyclable material, your carbon “tread-print” is headed in the right direction.

The rear triangle comes pre-assembled straight out of the Colorado manufacturing facility, making the DIY upgrade easier than assembling an IKEA nightstand. After all, less time in the garage equals more on the trail.


The kit includes everything needed for a quick swap (e.g. axle, derailleur hanger, cable ties). With GG’s custom online builders, riders can select any component they need for their new short-travel setup (e.g. fork, wheels, cassette). Everything will arrive at your doorstep in what may be the smallest “new bike” box ever.

All you need for the swap is a few tools, a bike stand, and a beer in hand (last step optional). Or you can drop it off at your local bike shop and spend the free time scoping out some new singletrack to fly down.


So, for the carbon curious, grab a kit and experience riding Fully Revved.

Revved Rear Triangle Kits start at $1195 with additional component options available at RideGG.com.

With some of the shortest lead times in the industry, the kits ship just as fast as our bikes - only 1-2 weeks.

17 Comments

  • 6 0
 “Up to 300 grams of weight savings vs GG’s alloy rear triangle options“

Wow, that is pretty significant for just the rear triangle.
  • 2 0
 A shade under $4/gram...
  • 2 1
 I was thinking they same thing, were the old stays just solid chunks of aluminum???
  • 4 0
 @krka73: thats some cheap colorado goods per gram
  • 4 0
 @krka73: I always like to keep the rule of thumb in my mind that a dollar bill weighs approximately 1 gram, so it is often easier/cheaper to save weight by dumping your cash on the trail
  • 3 0
 The biggest questions/thoughts I have for Guerrilla Gravity is what is their warranty percentage since moving to their Revved carbon? If it is as strong as they claim I would think it would be very low if not zero for the front triangles (not bearings/pivots/rear swingarm components). Second, if all of these benefits (lower manufacturing costs, higher strength, in house production) are true I would think a smaller/mid level brand would consider licensing their system and I wonder if they've considered this.
  • 2 1
 I own a 2021/22 Trail Pistol with this rear triangle and it's an AMAZING bike! The suspension feel is buttery smooth. That said, If I owned the aluminum rear triangle already I would not spend $1200 to save 300G. The aluminum rear seat stay kit is $445 which is much more reasonable. But, I applaud GG for making ALL options available to customers.
  • 6 1
 1200 quid? Pass
  • 3 1
 Innit. You could buy a car for that (before Covid).
  • 4 0
 Rear Triangles != Actual Triangles. Change my mind.
  • 1 0
 They are on Starling bikes
  • 1 0
 Only 1200 for rear triangle my budget leaves me 2000 to build rest of the bike
  • 2 0
 Gnarvana....?
  • 1 0
 Agreed…
Hopefully it’s as strong too…
  • 1 0
 Better hurry, last I heard, TP is in high demand.
  • 1 1
 The planet needs more carbon and as a bonus you'll be 2% faster.
  • 3 0
 At least their variant of carbon is actually recyclable

