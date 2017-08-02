PINKBIKE TECH

Mystery Downhill Fork Spotted in the Devinci Pits

Aug 2, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
mystery fork

PB photographer Matthew Delorme photographed a yet-to-be-seen downhill fork being wired up for data acquisition in the Devinci pits. The manufacturer of the fork requested that we withhold their name, but offered up enough information to throw tech geeks a bone.

The official word is that the fork is a "three-position" design (I have no idea what that means, beyond speculating that its stroke can be adjusted to suit 26, 27.5 or 29-inch wheels). It's an air-sprung fork and the dual air valves on the spring side fork cap hint that there is a secondary bottom-out chamber inside, like the Manitou IRT and similar aftermarket retrofits for popular air-sprung forks. Its designer says that the fork can be tuned in less than five minutes to quickly adapt to changing track conditions. The damper side seems straightforward with high and low-speed dials.


mystery fork
Dual air valves could control the negative and positive sides of the air spring, but more likely, it's an adjustable bottom-out chamber.
mystery fork
Sparse control dials, probably for high and low-speed compression. The look is very Italian, but they could be one-off machined parts.

They have been testing the fork at the World Cups, presumably with Devinci team riders, and using data acquisition to bring the fork up to speed. Look closely at the images and the CNC machining is evident in the crowns. The fork caps and damping adjustment dials, however, look finished, although sparsely styled. Officially, the lower design is not set in stone, but that may not be true, because the wrap graphics are used commercially to mask profiles and design elements from curious photographers and copycats when seen in public. An interesting clue may be the bike's shock, an EXT Arma HBC shock, made by Extreme Shox, but once again, that is hearsay. All will be revealed, it seems, at Val di Sole, where the manufacturer plans to make their big announcement.

mystery fork
I know I have seen that wrap-around arch before...
mystery fork
Is that an odd shaped nut or a dial below the spring-side?

mystery fork
The shock is an Arma HBC from Extreme Shox.

mystery fork
Imagine trying to silence all of those wires.
mystery fork
The designers say they have been testing at World Cups

mystery fork
Fixing the fork position sensor. CNC-machining marks are evident on the fork crowns.


Must Read This Week
Opinion: A Cry for Help
68200 views
Graphic: Broke My Ankle Riding DH - Video
60468 views
The Pros Weigh in on Carbon vs Aluminum Wheels - EWS Aspen 2017
52185 views
Final Results - EWS Aspen 2017
47563 views
Too Long? Too Slack? Not Enough? – Pinkbike Poll
47390 views
Pit Stop: EWS Aspen 2017
45606 views
The Brandon Semenuk Film: C3 Project Summer Series - Video
44510 views
Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB5.5 - EWS Aspen 2017
44242 views

10 Comments

  • + 9
 So Formula then, judging by the design of the caps..
  • + 1
 ...was about to post the same Wink
  • + 1
 Having had 35's from Formula, there is no doubt that these are Formula's.. Also the purple o-ring..
  • + 1
 most likely, given the
"looks italian". I thought DGR was SRAM-sponsored however?
  • + 1
 yep, the anncouncement at the Italian WC would also fit to Formula
  • + 3
 That's David Jones not Myers m8.
  • + 1
 Nice touch with the e13 rim graphics - Italian flag.. Wink
  • + 1
 Extreme racing shox id say. Storia on the back a possible give away
  • + 1
 It's from Myers.
  • + 1
 Formula.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028374
Mobile Version of Website