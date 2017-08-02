Mystery Downhill Fork Spotted in the Devinci Pits



PB photographer Matthew Delorme photographed a yet-to-be-seen downhill fork being wired up for data acquisition in the Devinci pits. The manufacturer of the fork requested that we withhold their name, but offered up enough information to throw tech geeks a bone.



The official word is that the fork is a "three-position" design (I have no idea what that means, beyond speculating that its stroke can be adjusted to suit 26, 27.5 or 29-inch wheels). It's an air-sprung fork and the dual air valves on the spring side fork cap hint that there is a secondary bottom-out chamber inside, like the





PB photographer Matthew Delorme photographed a yet-to-be-seen downhill fork being wired up for data acquisition in the Devinci pits. The manufacturer of the fork requested that we withhold their name, but offered up enough information to throw tech geeks a bone.The official word is that the fork is a "three-position" design (I have no idea what that means, beyond speculating that its stroke can be adjusted to suit 26, 27.5 or 29-inch wheels). It's an air-sprung fork and the dual air valves on the spring side fork cap hint that there is a secondary bottom-out chamber inside, like the Manitou IRT and similar aftermarket retrofits for popular air-sprung forks. Its designer says that the fork can be tuned in less than five minutes to quickly adapt to changing track conditions. The damper side seems straightforward with high and low-speed dials.

Dual air valves could control the negative and positive sides of the air spring, but more likely, it's an adjustable bottom-out chamber. Dual air valves could control the negative and positive sides of the air spring, but more likely, it's an adjustable bottom-out chamber. Sparse control dials, probably for high and low-speed compression. The look is very Italian, but they could be one-off machined parts. Sparse control dials, probably for high and low-speed compression. The look is very Italian, but they could be one-off machined parts.



They have been testing the fork at the World Cups, presumably with Devinci team riders, and using data acquisition to bring the fork up to speed. Look closely at the images and the CNC machining is evident in the crowns. The fork caps and damping adjustment dials, however, look finished, although sparsely styled. Officially, the lower design is not set in stone, but that may not be true, because the wrap graphics are used commercially to mask profiles and design elements from curious photographers and copycats when seen in public. An interesting clue may be the bike's shock, an EXT Arma HBC shock, made by Extreme Shox, but once again, that is hearsay. All will be revealed, it seems, at Val di Sole, where the manufacturer plans to make their big announcement.





I know I have seen that wrap-around arch before... I know I have seen that wrap-around arch before... Is that an odd shaped nut or a dial below the spring-side? Is that an odd shaped nut or a dial below the spring-side?





The shock is an Arma HBC from Extreme Shox. The shock is an Arma HBC from Extreme Shox.





Imagine trying to silence all of those wires. Imagine trying to silence all of those wires. The designers say they have been testing at World Cups The designers say they have been testing at World Cups





Fixing the fork position sensor. CNC-machining marks are evident on the fork crowns. Fixing the fork position sensor. CNC-machining marks are evident on the fork crowns.





