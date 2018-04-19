Scott's New DH Prototype Looks Closer To Production - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

We first saw photos of a very similar DH bike from Scott a few weeks back at the third round of the Portugese National Series in Lousa. This week, it's become apparent that Scott could be close to a finished product. Brendan Fairclough posted a photo on Instagram featuring the raw rig and photographer Ross Bell was able to get some more up close photos. Currently, we don't have any additional information available other than what we can see and the Scott team is keeping a tight lid on any details, so it's time for wild speculation.



Is it a new Gambler? It certainly looks nothing like it. Gone is the Gambler's trademark "floating" scissor link and many other design notes. The new bike appears to be on 29" wheels and is using BOS's Obsys fork and Syors shock. Geometry looks to be adjustable to some extent, perhaps to accommodate two different wheel sizes. A closer look at the suspension reveals a fairly high main pivot and an Horst link layout. It undoubtedly builds on some of what Scott has done with the new Spark and Genius.



