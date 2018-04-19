Scott's New DH Prototype Looks Closer To Production - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

We first saw photos of a very similar DH bike from Scott a few weeks back at the third round of the Portugese National Series in Lousa. This week, it's become apparent that Scott could be close to a finished product. Brendan Fairclough posted a photo on Instagram featuring the raw rig and photographer Ross Bell was able to get some more up close photos. Currently, we don't have any additional information available other than what we can see and the Scott team is keeping a tight lid on any details, so it's time for wild speculation.
Is it a new Gambler? It certainly looks nothing like it. Gone is the Gambler's trademark "floating" scissor link and many other design notes. The new bike appears to be on 29" wheels and is using BOS's Obsys fork and Syors shock. Geometry looks to be adjustable to some extent, perhaps to accommodate two different wheel sizes. A closer look at the suspension reveals a fairly high main pivot and an Horst link layout. It undoubtedly builds on some of what Scott has done with the new Spark and Genius.
76 Comments
www.youtube.com/watch?v=djV11Xbc914
www.google.com/search?q=trek+session+88+silver&client=firefox-b-ab&tbm=isch&source=iu&ictx=1&fir=dCylYJHZu4r6HM%253A%252C3959vI6LR5ZqfM%252C_&usg=__NcHPjyY_lndrAXBx3Apzg82vvdE%3D&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjTwcTL48baAhUBBywKHYTZCkgQ9QEILDAB#imgrc=3_0lLLbPPABxHM:
Things just become style and brand-allegiance based.
The one other thing I'd say is: good for Scott, because the last gambler (to me) was hideous.
All the shitloads of money people spend on bikes and they can't even make original ones any more. Instead of spending our money on hookers & blow why not try using it for R&D and actually give us something new.
It's like 8/10 bikes these days all use the same, or very similar, layout/design.
its the same with phones, before smartphone there was huge variety because phones were small and had limited functionality, nowadays? they all look more or less the same simply because this is the best ergonomic and functional design
and going back to back maybe we were getting inferior stuff up until now because this was patent locked
after decades of innovation and r&d bike companies have settled on what works.
The same reason you don’t see massive differentiation in the fundamental design of trains, rifles, automobiles, boats, light bulbs, toilets...
Post a Comment