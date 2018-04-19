PINKBIKE TECH

Scott's New DH Prototype Looks Closer To Production - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Apr 19, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  

PROTOHYPE SEASON
Photography by Ross Bell

We first saw photos of a very similar DH bike from Scott a few weeks back at the third round of the Portugese National Series in Lousa. This week, it's become apparent that Scott could be close to a finished product. Brendan Fairclough posted a photo on Instagram featuring the raw rig and photographer Ross Bell was able to get some more up close photos. Currently, we don't have any additional information available other than what we can see and the Scott team is keeping a tight lid on any details, so it's time for wild speculation.

Is it a new Gambler? It certainly looks nothing like it. Gone is the Gambler's trademark "floating" scissor link and many other design notes. The new bike appears to be on 29" wheels and is using BOS's Obsys fork and Syors shock. Geometry looks to be adjustable to some extent, perhaps to accommodate two different wheel sizes. A closer look at the suspension reveals a fairly high main pivot and an Horst link layout. It undoubtedly builds on some of what Scott has done with the new Spark and Genius.

Instagram: @brendog1


Is it close to production? When will we see details from Scott? Only time will tell.


76 Comments

  • + 94
 I'm not going to say it. You can't make me.
  • + 3
 Yep it looks like S... id does
  • + 2
 it does!
  • + 31
 So the Gambler has become an Aurum and the Aurum has become a Commencal?
  • + 2
 Looks like a GT. There, I said it.
  • + 4
 This years Sea Otter party theme will be "Celebrity Look Alikes"
  • + 3
 Toyota Prius
  • + 2
 let's just say it looks uninspiring.
  • + 1
 Paint job makes me think of this for some reason.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=djV11Xbc914
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: i'll be there to provide coverage of said party. follow me on pb to receive pic highlights
  • + 22
 Its cool that companies that are bigger like Giant and Scott are going to smaller companies for their parts. Separating from the usual Shimano and Fox, or all Sram packages. Its a little exciting to see what companies like BOS and DVO can prove with these hook ups. I hope good things.
  • - 4
I don't know that I would call TRP a 'small' company
 I don't know that I would call TRP a 'small' company
  • + 9
 @hamncheez: Did I mention TRP?
  • + 9
 forget the bike...that fork tho.
  • + 5
 Too right. All it needs is a Sunn Radical behind it and an ET pointing it in the right direction.
  • + 1
 @BenPea: I wouldn't say it better :-)
  • + 5
 So the patent on the session is now officially available for all to use. Please dont rush, plenty to go around. A session for everyone!
  • + 2
 So many manufacturers ending up in that simple design.
  • + 1
 @migkab: it seems like it's one of if not the most efficient use of tubes. There's really not alot of configurations that legit put load just at the nodes (and here especially into an already beefy area, the BB). So it's not surprising that it's catching on. Things get blurry with carbon though, where it seems you can be a little more creative with the load paths (for ex, canyon sender. But still lined in the direction of the headtube node)
  • + 8
 Looks like a Hyper.
  • + 2
 To the layperson (me), every brand seems to be making the same bike. I'll bet they're all more-or-less as capable as the others - especially when being ridden by the layperson (me).

Things just become style and brand-allegiance based.

The one other thing I'd say is: good for Scott, because the last gambler (to me) was hideous.
  • + 4
 Looks way better than a session. That rocker link is stout. The seatstay bearings on that thing are as big as the main pivot. Awesome job Scott.
  • + 2
 Olivier Bossard Was instrumental in suspension development with the SUNN racing team back in the day and he has some hella strong beliefs about bikes being a sum of all parts and that just because you have fancy shocks doesn't mean your bike is gonna be all that much faster.... he even has talked about spoke tension between bike designs could have huge effects on the bike as a whole. Makes me wonder if that with SCOTT teaming up with BOSS Mr. Bossard had some input about the old rear suspension design found on the gambler and him not being a huge fan of how it was performing and drove SCOTT to try going to a more conventional Horst Link design that gave them maybe even just more normal characteristics or something.
  • + 2
 I bet BOSsard brought along his whole bike concept to Scott race program. The brendog should produce at least a podium this year.
  • + 1
 I was just thinking that it will likely never see the podium. I'd love to be wrong.
  • + 2
 The front triangle is the same as the old gambler, its only a new rear end.
  • + 1
 I guess they finally ditched that over engineered single pivot and decided to jump on the FSR wagon like so many others. Disappointing.
  • - 1
 Yes! Another one of the same. How lame.

All the shitloads of money people spend on bikes and they can't even make original ones any more. Instead of spending our money on hookers & blow why not try using it for R&D and actually give us something new.

It's like 8/10 bikes these days all use the same, or very similar, layout/design.
  • + 2
 Any intelligent fool can make things bigger and more complex... It takes a touch of genius - and a lot of courage to move in the opposite direction. E. F. Schumacher
  • + 0
 @Pinemtn: What's your point? To be content with complacency? Because that is what I see going on every day. Nothing has to be complex to be better, but at least be different. Especially for the kind of money they ask for bicycles these days.
  • + 3
 or maybe they all come up with conclusion that this is one of the best design that can make right now?
its the same with phones, before smartphone there was huge variety because phones were small and had limited functionality, nowadays? they all look more or less the same simply because this is the best ergonomic and functional design

and going back to back maybe we were getting inferior stuff up until now because this was patent locked
  • + 3
 @m1dg3t: my point is that there’s a reason they all use a similar design.

after decades of innovation and r&d bike companies have settled on what works.

The same reason you don’t see massive differentiation in the fundamental design of trains, rifles, automobiles, boats, light bulbs, toilets...
  • + 1
 Super clean and great color!! Bye-Bye bull$#@% Fox orange....you need to exit stage left in a big way!
  • + 1
 More importantly... if this is Brendog's bike, clips.... (Insta photo shows flats)
  • + 2
 For Christ sake, don't call it a Gambler, call it something else.
  • + 3
 They need a quick brainstorming session.
  • + 1
 Bikes are so fun these days, it's all just the same with a different badge on it, I'll just buy the cheapest thanks.
  • + 1
 This paint job (or lack thereof) and graphics that look like they were a quick sharpie job? Sign me up.
  • + 1
 Sharpie art for me if I ever get a raw frame that's for sure!!
  • + 1
 Looks like a (insert here)
  • + 1
 That bottom shock mount though. I like.
  • + 1
 no bottle cage mounts, NEXT!
  • + 1
 I will just go right ahead and write, it looks pretty damn awesome.
  • + 1
 It looks like an old Aruum....
  • + 1
 Back to the drawing board?
  • + 1
 session 2008. they just changed one 0 to 1
  • + 2
 Meh...dissapointed..
  • + 1
 Oh, I’ve never seen a session in that color.
  • + 1
 Even if it rides like a dream I still liked the old one better.
  • - 1
 So they have gone backwards 10 years.. Yet another example of zero innovation in the mountain bike industry. Scott were doing so well their different ideas too.
  • + 2
 what are you talking about? How has it gone back 10 years?
  • + 1
 @YoungGun13:https://www.google.com/search?q=trek+session+88+silver&client=firefox-b-ab&tbm=isch&source=iu&ictx=1&fir=dCylYJHZu4r6HM%253A%252C3959vI6LR5ZqfM%252C_&usg=__NcHPjyY_lndrAXBx3Apzg82vvdE%3D&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjTwcTL48baAhUBBywKHYTZCkgQ9QEILDAB#imgrc=3_0lLLbPPABxHM
  • + 2
 different doesn't mean better
  • + 0
 @Asmodai: say that to Social Justice Warriors
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: don't worry, you won't meet any in hell. Keep those butt cheeks clenched though buddy.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: what?
  • + 1
 Chicken butt!
  • + 2
 It session looks like
  • + 1
 Looks like a session.
  • + 1
 Trek Session?
  • + 0
 Rides like a Session
  • + 1
 Probably a session
  • + 1
 whats that fork?
  • + 1
 BOS Obsys
  • + 0
 Sweet bike, they should have used carbon.
  • + 1
 i don't think it would be cost effective to prototype frame designs with carbon. I'm not in product design, so I can't say for certain.
  • + 1
 aaaaaaaaaaaawwwww....
  • + 1
 Looks like a Huffy lmao
  • + 1
 Hello Tre... Scott
  • + 1
 Looks like a Boot'r
  • + 1
 cute sharpie graphics
  Session
 Session

Post a Comment



