Sendhit Announces Stanchion Scratch Repair Kit

Scratching your fork stanchion is not uncommon and can be disastrous. We've launched the first repair kit for scratched fork stanchion. With our Scratch Cover, we intend to provide an economical and simple alternative to the complete replacement of the stanchion to preserve the suspension’s operation.
A poorly attached bike, a fall in the rocks or a throwing of stones, the incident quickly happened and the result always annoying. Depending on the depth of the scratch, the consequences can range from a simple unsightly scratch to a degraded suspension operation. The seals can quickly be damaged, resulting in a loss of sealing and/or the intrusion of impurities into the fork legs. Until then, the solutions consisted of an expensive change of the stanchions or an improvised repair with poorly adapted products.
With Scratch Cover, we offer both riders and mechanics a complete kit to repair scratches on all-mountain bike stanchions: fork, air shock, and dropper post. It restores the smooth appearance of the stanchion, visually reduces the scratch mark and preserves the suspension's operation.
The kit contains all the accessories and a manual to ensure a simple and meticulous repair at home or on the move.
The Scratch Cover © kit includes all the accessories you need to repair a stanchion without any other tools, whether you are at home or on the go (travelling or during competitions) :
• 1 file to remove the burr without scraping the stanchion
• 5 cleaning wipes
• 5 ml of epoxy resin and 3 ml of hardener mixed in a 2:1 ratio
• 5 mix tubes
• 5 pipettes
• 1 sanding wedge
• 10 abrasive papers
• 1 pair of gloves
• 1 manual in 6 languages
• 1 safety data sheet in 6 languages
The use of an epoxy resin meets the mechanical requirements of a stanchion thanks to its strong adhesion to the metal, its high resistance to friction and its tolerance to oily environments. It is available in transparent or black to match the color of the stanchions. A gold version is under study.
The repair is carried out in three steps:
• Removing the burrs with a file
• Precise application of the resin
• Sanding of excess resin after drying (6 to 8 hours depending on temperature and humidity)
Accessible to everyone, the operations simply require precision and delicacy for an optimal result.
The black and transparent Scratch Cover kits will be available from the end of November at a retail price of €39.99 including VAT in European retailers and online shops.
