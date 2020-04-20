Sheffield's Steel City Downhill Track has Been Vandalised

Apr 20, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Steve Peat has revealed on Instagram that the Steel City Downhill track has been partly destroyed by vandals over the past weekend.

The trails which have been built using money raised from the annual 'Steel City Downhill' race are found in the Wildlife Trust owned Grenoside Woods in Sheffield. The trails are fully supported by the trust with mountain biking recognised as a supported form of outdoor activity in the area. The news has of sabotage has, therefore, come as a surprise with Steve Peat saying: "I'm fuming and just don't understand the mentality."

The damage seen in Steve Peat's Instagram post shows the destruction of the trail surface on multiple berms and jumps with large parts of one berm being completely removed.


bigquotesSome nasty people in this World! Steel City Downhill track has been pointlessly wrecked. If anyone knows anything please let us know.

This track is enjoyed by a huge range of people from kids to pensioners and has been built on charity money from our little race. I’m fuming and just don’t understand the mentality! Steve Peat

We hope whoever is responsible for the damage can be found and if you have any information regarding the destruction of the trail then please report it to the relevant authorities.



Posted In:
Industry News Steve Peat


12 Comments

  • 6 0
 The problem is that during these crazy times more and more people start to go in the nature, in the woods and think these trails don't belong there, that people should be only allowed to walk there. I had a similar experience recently, someone destroyed some of my jumps. After this I can't enoy riding anymore, you just don't know what else is destroyed and you can crash on it.
  • 1 0
 Stupid people are already what we know, but bored stupid people are even worse. Boredom and stupidity rarely do positive things. The Instagram post says that those wankers left load of nails, broken glass and tied string between the trees. This is pure hatred. I don`t get it
  • 5 1
 Sometimes this kind of stuff is done by the least likely of people.
  • 2 1
 Agreed. My secret trails got vandalised recently so I put a camera in the forest to catch the perpetrator. It turned out to be a ranger from the forestry commission who had been setting booby traps for me. They should 100% know better
  • 1 0
 @guytherev: what tipe of camera do you use?
  • 2 0
 @easyslorider: just a standard motion activated trail/hunting camera
  • 1 0
 @guytherev: did you report them?
  • 1 0
 Ive had that done to the trails near where I live. I built all of them myself, and I used to spend every single day there building and I put a lot of effort in. I know how you feel mate.
  wankers
 wankers
  • 3 0
 These people are right up there with the bike thieves...
  • 2 1
 NO WAY....So disgusting !!!
