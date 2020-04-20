Sheffield's Steel City Downhill Track has Been Vandalised

Some nasty people in this World! Steel City Downhill track has been pointlessly wrecked. If anyone knows anything please let us know.



This track is enjoyed by a huge range of people from kids to pensioners and has been built on charity money from our little race. I’m fuming and just don’t understand the mentality! — Steve Peat

Steve Peat has revealed on Instagram that the Steel City Downhill track has been partly destroyed by vandals over the past weekend.The trails which have been built using money raised from the annual 'Steel City Downhill' race are found in the Wildlife Trust owned Grenoside Woods in Sheffield. The trails are fully supported by the trust with mountain biking recognised as a supported form of outdoor activity in the area. The news has of sabotage has, therefore, come as a surprise with Steve Peat saying: "I'm fuming and just don't understand the mentality."The damage seen in Steve Peat's Instagram post shows the destruction of the trail surface on multiple berms and jumps with large parts of one berm being completely removed.We hope whoever is responsible for the damage can be found and if you have any information regarding the destruction of the trail then please report it to the relevant authorities.