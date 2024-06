The Actual Weights of 15 World Cup DH Race Bikes

Atherton Bikes Downhill A.200

Rider: Dom Platt

Size: Medium

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Carbon & titanium

Wheel Set Up: Mixed

Ballast Weight: 500 g

Team's Weight Guess: 18 kg

Actual Weight: 17.52 kg / 38.9 lb





Santa Cruz V10

Rider: Nina Hoffman

Size: Medium

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: Mixed

Ballast Weight: None

Team's Weight Guess: 16.8kg

Weight: 17.7 kg / 39.3 lb



Frameworks DH

Rider: Neko Mulally

Size: Large

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Steel & carbon

Wheel Set Up: Mixed

Ballast Weight: None

Team's Weight Guess: 17.2kg

Weight: 18.7 kg / 41.6 lb



Crestline RS 205 VHP

Rider: Seth Sherlock

Size: Large

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: Mixed

Tools on the bike: 500 g

Team's Weight Guess: 17.8 kg

Weight: 18.4 kg / 40.9 lb



NS Fuzz

Rider: Kye A'Herrn

Size: Large

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Aluminum

Wheel Set Up: Mixed

Ballast Weight: None

Team's Weight Guess: 17.5 kg

Weight: 17.7 kg / 39.4 lb





Intense M1

Rider: Joe Breeden

Size: Extra Large

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Aluminum

Wheel Set Up: Mixed

Ballast Weight: 500g

Team's Weight Guess: 17.7kg

Weight: 19.7 kg / 43.7 lb





Zerode G3 Downhill

Rider: Taylor Vernon

Size: Medium

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Aluminum

Wheel Set Up: Mixed

Ballast Weight: None

Team's Weight Guess: 22kg

Weight: 19.9 kg / 44.1 lb





GT Fury

Rider: Roger Vieira

Size: Medium

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: Mixed

Ballast Weight: 500g

Team's Weight Guess: 18.5 kg

Weight: 17.98 kg / 39.9 lb





Gamux Sego

Rider: Mike Huter

Size: Large

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Aluminum

Wheel Set Up: Mixed

Ballast Weight: None

Team's Weight Guess: 19 kg

Weight: 18.9 kg / 41.8 lb





GT Fury

Rider: Harry Malloy

Size: Extra Large

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: Mixed

Ballast Weight: None

Team's Weight Guess: 17.3kg

Weight: 18.9 kg / 41.9 lb





Mondraker Summum Carbon RR

Rider: Heather Wilson

Size: Medium

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: Mixed

Ballast Weight: None

Team's Weight Guess: 16.8 kg

Weight: 17.4 kg / 38.6 lb



Commencal Supreme DH V5

Rider: Luke Williamson

Size: Large

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Aluminum

Wheel Set Up: Mixed

Ballast Weight: None

Team's Weight Guess: 18.3 kg

Weight: 18.1 kg / 40.1 lb





Contra Bikes BR200

Rider: Anna Newkirk

Size: Medium

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Steel

Wheel Set Up: Mixed

Ballast Weight: None

Team's Weight Guess: 17.65 kg

Weight: 18.4 kg / 40.9 lb



Propain Rage 3 CF

Rider: Marco Lamaris

Size: Extra Large

Tire Inserts: Insert in the rear wheel

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: Mixed

Ballast Weight: 500g

Team's Weight Guess: 18kg

Weight: 18.5 kg / 41.1 lb





Saracen Myst

Rider: Matt Walker

Size: Large

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Aluminum

Wheel Set Up: Mixed

Ballast Weight: 500g

Team's Weight Guess: 19.4 kg

Weight: 19.4 kg / 43 lb





We headed out into the pits at Leogang to see much a modern downhill race bike actual weighs. These days, many teams are using weights affixed near the bottom bracket to fine tune the weight to suit a rider's preference. The amount of weight varies, as you'll see in the details below.Heaviest Bike: Zerode G3 Downhill - 19.9 kg / 44.1 lbLightest Bike: Atherton Bikes Downhill A.200 - 17.52 kg / 38.9 lbAverage Weight: 18.5 kg / 40.75 lbClosest Guess: Matt Walker / Madison Saracen