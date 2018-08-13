PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Norco's Aurum HSP1 29 is a High-Pivot Speed Demon

Aug 13, 2018
by Paul Aston  

Norco Aurum HSP
REVIEW
Norco Aurum HSP1 29

Words: Paul Aston
Action Photos: Kike Abelleira



We first saw spy shots of Norco's Aurum teasing us a couple years ago, and now the long-awaited stunner is finally in production. The carbon-framed trucker appears to have all the details locked down: 27.5" or 29" wheels depending upon frame size, along with Norco's 'Gravity Tune' that see the rear center length increase to correspond with each frame size, and 'Size Scaled Tubing', where larger diameter carbon tubes are used on larger frames in order to maintain the desired amount of stiffness for all rider weights.

There are a full six sizes to choose from, two tiers of build, and a frame only kit. The HSP1 reviewed is nearly identical to the Norco Factory Racing team bike with a full SRAM build, DT Swiss wheels, Schwalbe Magic Mary tires, and Deity finishing kit. It sells for $7,999 USD and the lower tier HSP2 hits the shelves at $5,499.



Aurum HSP1 29 Details

Intended use: Downhill racing
Travel: 200mm rear / 200mm front
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: Full carbon
Suspension Design High-single pivot with idler wheel
Suspension: RockShox Boxxer World Cup/ RockShox Super Deluxe World Cup RC
Sizes: 27.5" - XS/S, S/M, M/L, L/XL / 29" - M/L, L/XL
Weight: 16.14kg / 35.10lbs - XL 29", tubeless, w/o pedals, (actual.)
Price: HSP2 - $5499 / HSP1 $7999
More info: norco.com
bigquotesIf you are looking for a top-class superbike that will devour nearly anything in its way, the HSP1 is for you. Paul Aston

Contents

Construction and Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Build
Specifications
Test Bike Setup
Riding
How Does it Compare?
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Is this the bike for you?
Pinkbike's Take
Norco Aurum HSP Review - riding



Construction and Features

Norco Aurum HSP Review - Canadgnarr

Norco Aurum HSP Review - the attention to detail on the Aurum HSP is exceptional with two rubber downtube guards and fork bumpers integrated in to the toptube.
The attention to detail on the Aurum HSP1 is exceptional. There are two rubber downtube guards and also fork bumpers integrated into the top tube.
Norco Aurum HSP Review - high chainline
The idler wheel and chain are tightly sandwiched by the frame guide to prevent any chance of loss.

It is clear to see that in the years of development, this frame has had everything attended to. From the clean lines and carbon forming to every last detail. There are integrated bump stops on the frame that protect it from the dual crown fork and also guide the housing, and two downtube guards - one that's designed for dropping the bike into the back of a pick-up truck shuttle, and a second lower guard to provide protection from the trail.

There is a sleek integrated seatpost clamp and a rubber chain protector to keep things quiet. Cable routing is all neatly fixed externally, except for the gear cable housing which passes into the swingarm to protect it from chain damage. The brake hose is routed in an almost perfectly straight line from the headtube to the caliper and is on top of the swingarm, keeping it out of harm's way.

Norco Aurum HSP Review - Carbon
Norco Aurum HSP Review - rear brake mount and Code RSC caliper
Every part of the Aurum HSP1 has been styled and smoothed, all the way down to the rear dropouts.

One thing that is great to see is the use of what Norco call 'Size Scaled Tubing.' This means that carbon tubes' dimensions and layup change as the frames get bigger in size; on average, riders who need an XS-sized frame will be lighter than somebody who needs an XL, so the frame is stiffer and slightly heavier. This is a great approach that Norco have taken on many carbon (and alloy) bikes in the past - since each frame mold and carbon layup will differ per size anyway, why not optimize for a rider's weight?

The only detail of the finish that I could possibly criticize is the area under the shock just above the bottom bracket - it collects water and hides the shock's rebound adjuster out of reach.

Norco Aurum HSP Review - integrated and easy to change reach adjustment - 10mm
The integrated and easy to change reach adjustment gives 0mm/+4mm/+8mm of adjustment with different cups.
Norco Aurum HSP Review - Integrated seatpost clamp
The integrated seatpost clamp that uses a wedge inside the frame to hold the post.

Geometry & Sizing


Aurum HSP Geometery
Aurum HSP Geometery

Norco offers a full four sizes and two wheel size options, but you can't pick and choose exactly what you want as each frame is wheel size specific, and there are no adaptors or flip chips. XS/S, and S/M sizes are 27.5" only while M/L and L/XL sizes are available with 27.5" or 29" wheels.

Norco also employs their 'Gravity Tune' geometry which sees the rear center length increase by 10mm with each frame size. Whats so special about this? Many brands announce their bikes have 'perfectly balanced geometry,' but have front triangles that change up to, or over 10cm in length, while the chainstay stays the same length, it doesn't take a mathematician to realize the perfect balance won't work for all sizes. I would also suggest that a 430mm chainstay on an XL 465mm reach downhill bike is too short, but, due to the rearward axle path, I measured the CS at 460mm at sag, and 506mm at full bottom out.

The XS/S frame has a 405mm reach and a 400mm chainstay where the L/XL which has a 465mm reach and 430mm chainstay. The geometry chart states the reach-length in the shortest setting, then each frame size can also be adjusted plus 4mm or 8mm by using the ovalized headset cups. A size medium frame, for example, can be set at 445mm, 449mm, and 453mm (actually slightly less than these stated numbers due to the angle of the steerer tube). My XL test bike had a short 100mm headtube, where the 27.5" version has a taller 122mm headtube, this is done to keep stack height similar with both wheel sizes; this equates to the 465mm reach becoming shorter than equivalent bikes when handlebar is the same height, something to bear in mind when choosing a size.

The rest of the bike is clearly designed with one thing in mind – speed. The head angle is 62.5º, -5mm BB drop with 27.5" or -24mm with 29" wheels.


Suspension Design


Norco Aurum HSP Review - driveside swingarm

The 200/200mm travel is the same regardless of wheel size, which I like – I never really understood why bigger wheels are added to smooth out the trail, and then the suspension travel is reduced to make it, err, less smooth? I want both, please.

The high-single pivot design uses an idler wheel to counteract chain forces. It is placed so the chain runs directly through the center of the pivot, thus eliminating any tension on the chain or pedal kickback as the suspension compresses; that said, the chain on the lower side of the chainring and bottom of derailleur will extend and the force from a clutch derailleur could inhibit movement slightly. Two large 'wings' extend downward to the first straight link that is attached to a second link; the second link pivots on the downtube and pulls the shock downwards from the top.

The suspension is taken care of by RockShox's new Boxxer fork, and a Super Deluxe World Cup RC coil shock.

Norco Aurum HSP Review - RockShox Super Deluxe

Norco Aurum HSP suspension action with brake off.
Norco Aurum HSP suspension action with brake on.



Build


Norco Aurum HSP Review - Deity Blacklabel handlebar
Deity provide an 800mm Blacklabel handlebar
Norco Aurum HSP Review - E13 LG1 control tires
We have been using E13 LG1+ as control tires on all downhill bikes, off the shelf the bike is built with Schwalbe Magic Mary's in Ultra Soft Addix compound

The Aurum HSP1 is fully loaded with SRAM kit and ready to race: A Boxxer World Cup fork matched to a Super Deluxe World Cup RC rear shock, Code RSC brakes with 200mm rotors, and a full X01 DH 7-speed groupset. The rest of the parts are taken care of by Deity and their BlackLabel cockpit along with DT Swiss 350 hubs laced up to EX511 alloy rims.

Norco Aurum HSP Review - DT Swiss 350 hubs
DT Swiss 350 hubs...

Norco Aurum HSP Review - E13 half chain guide
The lower half of an E13 LG1 chainguide and bashguard to keep the chain in check
Norco Aurum HSP Review - EX511 rims from DT Swiss
...are laced to EX511 rims.

Norco Aurum HSP Review - X0DH drivetrain
SRAM's X01DH 7-speed drivetrain is the choice for DH racing.


Specifications
Specifications
Price $7999
Travel 200/200
Rear Shock Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil Spring RC
Fork Rockshox Boxxer World Cup
Headset Cane Creek 40 series 1-1/8 IS42 sealed bearing
Cassette Sram X01 DH 10-24T 7spd
Crankarms Sram X01 DH 165mm
Chainguide E13 LG 1+ guide
Bottom Bracket Sram Pressfit BB 104.5mm
Chain Sram PC 1110 11-speed
Rear Derailleur Sram X0 1 DH medium cage
Shifter Pods Sram X0 1DH 7 speed trigger
Handlebar Deity Black Label 15mm rise 31.8mm
Stem Deity Intake Direct Mount 31.8mm
Grips Deity KnuckleDuster
Brakes Sram Code RSC
Hubs DT 350
Rim DT EX 511 inner 29
Tires Schwalbe Magic Mary Addix U-Soft
Seat Deity Side Track I Beam DH
Seatpost SDG I beam 350mm
Compare to other DH Bikes



Norco Aurum HSP Review - Deity Blacklabel handlebar


Norco Aurum HSP Review








Norco Aurum HSP Review - riding
RIDING THE
Aurum HSP



Test Bike Setup

There is an awesome setup guide for the HSP that is by far and away better than anything I have seen for any other bike. I didn't follow the guide initially, but it was interesting to double check against the guide after a few rides. It goes into great detail about choosing the right size, how to set the suspension to the right pressures, inflate the tires for your weight, troubleshoot and match the setup to the type of trails you ride. It even tells you how to align the Boxxer crown clamps to make sure they are set straight. I would suspect that many riders have no idea there is a method to tighten their fork's bolts to get the best performance, but there is, and the guide shows you the way. Additionally to the setup guide, I also had some great feedback from Norco about tuning the bike from my feedback, which made me think how crazy it is that most brands just sell a bike and let the consumer play guessing games.

I rode a 400lb spring to give 30% sag on the shock and 125psi/0 tokens in the Boxxer up front. LSC on the shock had +2 clicks and +2 on the fork with the HSC open on both. Later in testing, I also took Norco's advice to increase the spring rate to 450lb, add 10psi to the fork and remove all the LSC. I run my tire pressures slightly lower than the recommended (23/26) at 22/24 psi, as I prefer a bit more grip over stopping tire roll; ten years ago when I had bigger balls and would slap turns harder I would have increased the pressure. I left the 800mm Deity bar at full width and kept the front high and the offset headset cups in the longest position.





Paul Aston
Paul Aston
Location: Finale Ligure, Italy
Age: 32
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 75kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @astonator
KM's ridden: n/a. used in Finale Ligure, Portes du Soleil, Pila, and Piemonte bike parks.


Norco Aurum HSP Review - riding


Riding

For those of you who read my Commencal Supreme DH review recently, I share many of the same feelings with this bike, and it's hard not to re-write that review as they are very similar machines. Like I have said many times, I am a big fan of high-pivot designs, especially for downhill riding and flat pedal pilots. The way these bikes simply melt away the bumps is unreal, and having your feet planted on the pedals however hard and fast you attack is hard to go back from.

I also love the way the suspension sits into the travel when braking; I prefer the bike's geometry to be preserved under braking even if it is said to be not as effective. I find you will end up with more grip on the back wheel, which helps the back wheel to slow down. If your body weight and geometry are staying in a more central position, you can then also brake harder on the front wheel, again, helping you slow down faster. If you can slow down faster, you can brake later and save time. I took a trip to the park purely to test this characteristic and found that the Norco will out-grip and out-brake the Trek Session (which has its 'Active Braking Pivot') as well as the Cube Stereo. I think that even though the suspension is inhibited, the high pivot and lack of pedal kickback gives a more active ride and grip.

The frame did feel stiffer and harsher than the Commencal Supreme DH, and I think this is could potentially be due to me being outside of the range of the 'Size Scaled Tubing.' Making the frame stiffer as the size increases is a great idea, and the opposite of what happens with alloy frames, which will generally have more flex in the larger sizes due to the longer tubing and bigger triangles. At only 75 kilograms, I think I would find a more forgiving and smoother ride by choosing a smaller frame size from Norco. Norco say they don't have recommended rider weights, and getting the right size and fit is the most important; the increased stiffness should be the icing on the cake.


Norco Aurum HSP Review - riding


The Norco's suspension system seems to have a more progressive than curve than the Commencal, meaning better performance taking on big hits, but it didn't feel like there was as much mid-stroke support, so the bike rode slightly lower in the travel when it's up to speed. The Commencal seems to generate speed slightly better when pumping than the Norco, but it is slightly easier to lift the front wheel on the Norco.

On rough off-cambers when you want maximum traction, the Norco outperforms any four-bar bike I've tested, but it doesn't quite have the grip the Commencal offers. However, the Norco is more planted in corners than the Commencal when grip isn't at as much of a premium due to the lower ride height. Switching between corners and directional changes are slightly faster on the Andorran rig due to the higher bottom bracket and ride height, but we're talking fractions at most.

The headtube angle is set at 62.5º, and I did experience some vibration from the front of the bike, this is something I've also noticed with another 29" DH bike going under the 63º mark. On fast and flat or mellow terrain with stutter bumps, a classic feature of bike parks, the fork feels as if it's bending and sticking more than sliding up and down, as it should. As a trail becomes steeper, this issue disappears. Maybe the longer 29" forks at full travel, combined with the long offset and slack headangle are over their limits?


Norco Aurum HSP Review - riding





How does it compare?

Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review
Trek Session 9.9 Review - title image


The HSP1 is a very similar layout to the Commencal Supreme DH 29 and offers a more refined frame and clever tech like the adjustable headtube cups, chainstays that increase in length, and the 'Size Scaled Tubing' with stiffness specific to each frame size. These features, the carbon construction, and the bike shop sales model mean the Norco is much more expensive than its direct sale competitors.

For me, I rode the XL size bike in each brand. The Norco feels marginally less stable due to its shorter length and gave a slightly harsher ride overall. This isn't a deal breaker though, as I would still choose the Aurum over any of the classic four-bar linkage DH bikes I've tested, no question. Compared to the lighter and similarly refined but pricey Trek Session 9.9, the HSP is much more forgiving and easier to ride in steep, rough and gnarly terrain, the place these bikes all deserve to call home.


Technical Report

Norco Aurum HSP Review - low stack height loads of spacers
Norco Aurum HSP Review - idler wheel

Shock Placement: The Super Deluxe shock has the rebound adjuster located, like many single tube shocks, at the opposite end to the piggyback. On the HSP1 this makes it really difficult to reach and turn the adjuster. Also, just below that, water can pool in the concave shape of the carbon.

Boxxer: The new Boxxer is a fantastic fork and it's a hard choice between it and its Fox 40 adversary. The Fox has more adjustment, but the smaller 35mm stanchions and pinch-bolt-less front axle of the Boxxer gives more forgiveness and better tracking for my weight and riding style. That said, I would more than happily ride either.

Idler Wheel: The cover for the idler wheel can be easily removed to clean or service the jockey wheel without having to remove it as on the Commencal. The 3mm steel bolts (the same are found on top of the linkage) did become rusty after the first wash. This is nothing major but not what you want to see on your new superbike.





Pros

+ Beautiful finish and attention to detail
+ Intelligent sizing and carbon tune for front and rear triangles
+ The best set-up guide in the industry
Cons

- Slightly harsh feeling from the frame
- It's not overpriced, but it is expensive
- Available in limited numbers and not in every territory



Is this the bike for you?

If you are looking for a top-class superbike that will devour nearly anything in its way, the HSP1 is for you. The chance that any aspect of this bike will hold you back from greatness is almost zero, and the chances of being the center of attention in the lift line are as high as the pivot point. The Size Scaled Tubing wasn't perfect for me, but big and heavy riders or vice versa are more likely to find what they need if they can't find what they're looking for elsewhere.

This is also a high-performance machine for riders who may have limited time to ride and faff with the myriad of settings that are easy to mess up on modern bikes. The set-up guide is industry leading, and with an hour or so of careful reading and attention, you will have a bike that is within 1-2 clicks and a couple of psi from perfect. This shouldn't be overlooked, as the number of riders I have seen over the years (myself included) wasting precious riding days, weeks, months or even years with a terrible setup has been solved by Norco.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesNorco have done a stunning job on the HSP, the finish is superb and everything has been considered down the final details. It's a premium product, at a premium price, with premium performance. Paul Aston





