Review: Norco's Aurum HSP1 29 is a High-Pivot Speed Demon

Construction and Features

The attention to detail on the Aurum HSP1 is exceptional. There are two rubber downtube guards and also fork bumpers integrated into the top tube. The idler wheel and chain are tightly sandwiched by the frame guide to prevent any chance of loss.

Every part of the Aurum HSP1 has been styled and smoothed, all the way down to the rear dropouts.

The integrated and easy to change reach adjustment gives 0mm/+4mm/+8mm of adjustment with different cups. The integrated seatpost clamp that uses a wedge inside the frame to hold the post.

It is clear to see that in the years of development, this frame has had everything attended to. From the clean lines and carbon forming to every last detail. There are integrated bump stops on the frame that protect it from the dual crown fork and also guide the housing, and two downtube guards - one that's designed for dropping the bike into the back of a pick-up truck shuttle, and a second lower guard to provide protection from the trail.There is a sleek integrated seatpost clamp and a rubber chain protector to keep things quiet. Cable routing is all neatly fixed externally, except for the gear cable housing which passes into the swingarm to protect it from chain damage. The brake hose is routed in an almost perfectly straight line from the headtube to the caliper and is on top of the swingarm, keeping it out of harm's way.One thing that is great to see is the use of what Norco call 'Size Scaled Tubing.' This means that carbon tubes' dimensions and layup change as the frames get bigger in size; on average, riders who need an XS-sized frame will be lighter than somebody who needs an XL, so the frame is stiffer and slightly heavier. This is a great approach that Norco have taken on many carbon (and alloy) bikes in the past - since each frame mold and carbon layup will differ per size anyway, why not optimize for a rider's weight?The only detail of the finish that I could possibly criticize is the area under the shock just above the bottom bracket - it collects water and hides the shock's rebound adjuster out of reach.