Video: Actofive's Steel & Aluminum High Pivot Trail Bike

Press Release: Actofive Cycles / Fiasko Racing

The story began in 2017 with some rough sketches of an enduro/trail bike giving my ideas and dreams the first frame. Since then, I am in the constant process of developing and building the P-TRAIN. I focus on creating the ultimate riding experience on a enduro- / trailbike. That means constantly engineering, manufacturing, assemblying and testing. — Simon Metzner

The very first prototype / Pic: Martin Dinse

The earlier stage prototype of the CNC-machined swing arm

It takes numerous revisions and an enormous persistence to get something right that’s not the status quo. Creating this bike is challenging because you´re always juggling between function, stiffness, weight, aesthetic design, and production effort. — Simon Metzner

I consider high pivot as the solution for solving the well-known conflict between pedaling efficiency and response behavior of the MTB suspension. High pivot balances between a high anti-squat value and a minimal pedal kickback. This means if you push hard the bike feels like a hardtail. On the fly, on the other hand, the suspension shoots off. Additionally, high pivot helps you to control your bike on hard landings or heavy braking situations. — Simon Metzner

Busy times in the Actofive workshop / Pic: Robert Kruegel

Its about the details: chainstay protection, gusset with lasercut logo, CNC-machined ZS44/ZS56 Headtube, bolted cable mounts / Pics: Christian Marks

Actofive P-TRAIN Details

• 29" wheels

• Reynolds 853 front triangle

• CNC-machined 7075 alloy swing arm

• 130 / 140 mm rear travel

• 140 / 150 mm rear travel

• High progression rear suspension ratio

• High anti-squat through idler pulley

• 480 mm reach in size medium

• 66 deg head angle

• 77 deg seat angle

• 425 mm chainstay length (434 mm at SAG)

• Contact:

• 29" wheels• Reynolds 853 front triangle• CNC-machined 7075 alloy swing arm• 130 / 140 mm rear travel• 140 / 150 mm rear travel• High progression rear suspension ratio• High anti-squat through idler pulley• 480 mm reach in size medium• 66 deg head angle• 77 deg seat angle• 425 mm chainstay length (434 mm at SAG)• Contact: Actofive Cycles

What´s next?

The third iteration of the swingarm is more edgy, more lightweight and compatible to the completely CNC-machined equivalent

Blocks for the completely CNC-machined aluminum front triangle are await shaping

Actofive Cycles is based in Dresden, Germany, founded by the mechanical engineer Simon Metzner.With a passion for technology and his vast experience in engineering, Simon´s dream of an own bike frame came true, tailored toward individual preferences: the highest possible pedaling efficiency with an ultra-sensitive suspension. The result is the `P-TRAIN`, named after Helsinki´s airport shuttle train, which combines a steel frame with recently emerging trends like high pivot suspension and CNC-machining.The welding is done by local partners and experts for tailored-made steel frames. The heat-treated 853 Reynolds tube set, together with the CNC-machined ZS44/ZS56 Headtube give the aesthetic finish. The front triangle, with its elegant, skinny steel tubes, segues into a CNC-machined, high-tech rear end, which delivers 130 mm of travel.Actofive belongs to Metzner Engineering Ltd., which is a engineering office, focusing on one-hand-engineering- and production services from conception to the finished product. This allows Actofive to manufacture all parts in-house on a CNC milling machine. Special attention is paid to the rear swingarm. Each side of the rear triangle is made from one piece of 7075 aluminum and bolted together with titanium bolts. This guarantees a unique look, as well as high strength and precision.With the third iteration of the CNC-machined swingarm, work is underway to fulfill the requirements in terms of stiffness, design and performance. This means that the P-TRAIN will be available in a small batch and three sizes (small, medium, large) soon. In addition, a completely CNC-milled aluminum front triangle in a two-piece construction is in the works.