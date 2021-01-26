Remy Metailler Signs with Propain Bicycles

Jan 26, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

Remy Metailler announced he was parting ways with Cube Bikes after four years together at the end of last year. Today, we find out that the Squamish local has partnered with Propain Bicycles.




bigquotesSay hello to our newest crew member Rémy Métailler!

We are very proud and beyond stoked to announce that Rémy Métailler will ride on Propain Bicycles from now on.

If you have not heard of Rémy Métailler already, you have probably missed something in your life or must be living on the moon. No, even if you lived on the moon you would have seen his massive jumps in the Whistler Bike Park from up there. With his insane skills on the bike, he is just a pleasure to watch and the perfect match for Propain. We are very much looking forward to working with our new partner, crew member, style god, ambassador and friend. Welcome on board, Rémy.Propain Bicycles







bigquotesDamn it feels good to announce that I am riding for Propain Bicycles from now on! The brand has kept on impressing me more and more over the last few years. The geometries and suspension design are super dialed, and it just makes me want to ride the bikes. When the brand released the Spindrift in mullet set up, I just knew it, Propain was what I wanted to ride for 2021 and beyond. We share the same vision of mountain biking and I can’t wait to shred on Propain.Rémy Métailler





Photos: AJ Barlas @ardorbrand
Video: Alexandre Chapellier @the_frenchliner

Posted In:
Videos Racing Rumours Propain Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
Emily Batty Signs With Canyon
54916 views
Throwback Thursday: 8 Old School Rides from Pinkbike Staff
54230 views
First Ride: 2021 Devinci Marshall - Aluminum, Affordable, & Made in Canada
49125 views
First Look: Fuji's Rakan LT Adds Travel, Keeps Weird Suspension
48166 views
Video: Ibis's New Aluminum Ripley is More Metal, More Slacker
47205 views
Round Up: 26 EWS Cockpit Setups Past & Present
45271 views
Propain Acknowledges Long Lead Times and Price Increases
44976 views
Gravaa's New Wheels Will Allow Tire Pressure Adjustments While Riding
43782 views

56 Comments

  • 90 0
 That bike looks mint
  • 10 1
 He certainly didn't have to mullet over
  • 1 1
 Tastes like
  • 45 0
 Wonder if he’ll get any Propain accessories with the deal.
  • 10 0
 THAT'S MY PURSE! I DON"T KNOW YOU!
  • 18 0
 Sweet lady propain. Damn it Bobby. I came here to make that same exact comment haha.
  • 5 0
 Wait for the remy20 code
  • 20 0
 3rd pic from last - Wade would diesel that.
  • 1 0
 Braaap!!!
  • 16 1
 Those bikes always seem really good. But like Cube, another bike promoted in BC but not really available for sale here?
  • 3 0
 All things being equal, my money would go towards a Propain (If I could get one) before a Cube. Cubes might ride nice, but not a good looking bike line at all
  • 1 2
 @bman33:
The old Spindrift looks better IMO
  • 4 0
 Remy's reach goes way beyond BC. From this side of the pond, for the longest time we've been looking over to you guys to see what's cool. So signing a Canadian freerider absolutely makes sense for a German brand, even as an advertisement to sell more bikes to the German crowd.
  • 15 0
 I was hoping for Banshee so bad!
  • 2 0
 Not sure if they could handle the extra demand.
  • 1 0
 @Maestroman87: What you mean? Just because it's a small company? Loving my 2017 prime. Loved my 2014 spitty. Think I'm on banshee for life. They're just such good feeling, user friendly, no BS bikes. Frames cost a bit of coin tho...
  • 1 0
 @dglass: I've been riding Banshee since 2005. Just got a v3 Rune. I just mean they have small production runs and sell out fast as is. The added attention and potential sales would be hard for them to maintain. Just a guess.
  • 9 1
 I don’t think anyone predicted that. Was really hoping to see him on a PNW brand. Either way, excited for the next edit.
  • 3 4
 I was hoping he would be on GG with Yoann.
  • 7 0
 Remy needs no accessories.
  • 7 0
 As was with cube, another brand that we wont see around in the pnw...
  • 1 0
 Honestly, with supply delays, we may not even see them anywhere in the world.
  • 7 0
 Phil And Remy colab!! Imagine how good that will be!
  • 1 0
 And George Brannigan too!
  • 5 0
 Why does Remy always look like he's about to ride to the nearest cafe to work on his book of short stories?
  • 5 0
 Remy and Remy Accessories
  • 2 1
 Hey Remy-How quick does it take for you to get used to a new bike? I would imagine with the crazy riding you do, everything needs to feel 100% dialled. I struggle when getting a new bike for a solid 6mo before it feels like an extension of me.
  • 6 0
 Damnit Bobby.
  • 5 1
 Oh damn! Thats a great fit.. nice one Remy!
  • 4 0
 Propain propain gotta get the flame
  • 5 2
 Ha. This makes me go from kinda interested in Propain to really wanting one! Damn, I'm a sucker for marketing!
  • 12 0
 so youre saying YouTubers sell bikes?
  • 4 2
 Remy has the best content on the internet right now... Propain made a good decision!
  • 2 0
 Right now?
  • 1 0
 Nice, congrats Remy! Looking forward to more insane trail vids. Are those Grapplers new tires from 3*thirteen? Looks like you are still enjoying the Jade X...
  • 2 0
 Is this part of a campaign to start getting Propain into NA?
I sure do hope so.
  • 1 0
 Was hoping for Banshee bikes too! But this should be a rad fit! Also looks like a new tire from e13 called the Grappler on his bike ????
  • 1 0
 If propain started selling in Canada they would 100% be the next bike I buy, and I'm sure there's lots of people here who would do the same. Hope they're listening.
  • 3 0
 Dammit Bobby!
  • 3 1
 Remy's cookin' with Propain now!!
  • 2 0
 Looking forward to see you shredding does beasts! Nice move!!!!
  • 2 0
 Yeaah Scrub on Rage dh, will sick
  • 2 0
 Good luck with the new sponsor! Can't wait to watch your crazy edits
  • 1 0
 Unfortunately not available in Canada... I contacted Propain a few months ago... They look like great bike though!
  • 1 0
 Would be pretty odd if they were planning on keeping things this way... My bet is they're planning a bigger footprint in the PNW and NA in general. Gulevich confirmed Orbea intended on having more of a presence here after they signed him.
  • 1 0
 Hi all spindrift owners, it is now obligatory to ride like Remy Razz (good that I have Tyee)
  • 1 0
 iirc he said he will mainly ride the tyee, so maybe you should step up ypur game haha
  • 1 0
 The echo in the garage made for bad audio.
  • 3 2
 -1 for still wearing a backpack
  • 1 0
 Pro-Pain the most hardcore brand.
  • 1 0
 What's this?!!! A water bottle AND a hydration pack?!
  • 1 0
 I hope Remi inspires them to cut there seat masts to modern lengths.
  • 1 0
 Looks like he can huck any bike atwill.
  • 1 0
 Bang
  • 1 0
 NICE!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009973
Mobile Version of Website