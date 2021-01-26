Remy Metailler Signs with Propain Bicycles

Say hello to our newest crew member Rémy Métailler!



We are very proud and beyond stoked to announce that Rémy Métailler will ride on Propain Bicycles from now on.



If you have not heard of Rémy Métailler already, you have probably missed something in your life or must be living on the moon. No, even if you lived on the moon you would have seen his massive jumps in the Whistler Bike Park from up there. With his insane skills on the bike, he is just a pleasure to watch and the perfect match for Propain. We are very much looking forward to working with our new partner, crew member, style god, ambassador and friend. Welcome on board, Rémy. — Propain Bicycles