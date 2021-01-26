Remy Metailler Signs with Propain Bicycles

Remy Metailler announced he was parting ways with Cube Bikes
after four years together at the end of last year. Today, we find out that the Squamish local has partnered with Propain Bicycles.
|Say hello to our newest crew member Rémy Métailler!
We are very proud and beyond stoked to announce that Rémy Métailler will ride on Propain Bicycles from now on.
If you have not heard of Rémy Métailler already, you have probably missed something in your life or must be living on the moon. No, even if you lived on the moon you would have seen his massive jumps in the Whistler Bike Park from up there. With his insane skills on the bike, he is just a pleasure to watch and the perfect match for Propain. We are very much looking forward to working with our new partner, crew member, style god, ambassador and friend. Welcome on board, Rémy.—Propain Bicycles
|Damn it feels good to announce that I am riding for Propain Bicycles from now on! The brand has kept on impressing me more and more over the last few years. The geometries and suspension design are super dialed, and it just makes me want to ride the bikes. When the brand released the Spindrift in mullet set up, I just knew it, Propain was what I wanted to ride for 2021 and beyond. We share the same vision of mountain biking and I can’t wait to shred on Propain.—Rémy Métailler
Photos: AJ Barlas @ardorbrand
Video: Alexandre Chapellier @the_frenchliner
The old Spindrift looks better IMO
I sure do hope so.
