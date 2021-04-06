Bike Check: Gee Atherton's Custom Quarry Hucking Atherton Bikes DH

If you're going to be hucking 80+ foot gaps down a quarry with razor-sharp slate ready to slice you to ribbons at the slightest mistake, you probably want a bike that's designed especially for the task. Thanks to its additive design, Gee could do exactly that with the Atherton Bikes DH he used for the Slateline edit. Using his namesake brand's custom carbon tubing, he went for a mullet set up with a 480mm reach and 450mm chainstays. Gee says the mullet design allows him to get off the back more easily on the super steep sections, which means that the bike can move around more underneath him.



The other big deviation from his regular World Cup setup is the inclusion of a coil shock. This is the 12th iteration of the DW6 DH bike in the past year so Gee understands the characteristics of the setup pretty well by now. Normally he'll run an air shock for racing but he went for a softer coil shock on this freeride build to optimise small bump sensitivity. He ran it with a 525 lb/in spring but he pushed up the high-speed compression so it still held up in the bumps.



Rider Name // Gee Atherton

Age: 36

Height: 185cm / 6'1"

Weight: 85kg / 187 lb

Instagram: @gee_atherton

//36185cm / 6'1"85kg / 187 lb