Bike Check: Gee Atherton's Custom Quarry Hucking Atherton Bikes DH

Gee Atherton Quarry Slate Line Bike Check
If you're going to be hucking 80+ foot gaps down a quarry with razor-sharp slate ready to slice you to ribbons at the slightest mistake, you probably want a bike that's designed especially for the task. Thanks to its additive design, Gee could do exactly that with the Atherton Bikes DH he used for the Slateline edit. Using his namesake brand's custom carbon tubing, he went for a mullet set up with a 480mm reach and 450mm chainstays. Gee says the mullet design allows him to get off the back more easily on the super steep sections, which means that the bike can move around more underneath him.

The other big deviation from his regular World Cup setup is the inclusion of a coil shock. This is the 12th iteration of the DW6 DH bike in the past year so Gee understands the characteristics of the setup pretty well by now. Normally he'll run an air shock for racing but he went for a softer coil shock on this freeride build to optimise small bump sensitivity. He ran it with a 525 lb/in spring but he pushed up the high-speed compression so it still held up in the bumps.
Rider Name // Gee Atherton
Age: 36
Height: 185cm / 6'1"
Weight: 85kg / 187 lb
Instagram: @gee_atherton

The final change came from the pressure in his prototype Continental Kaiser tires. Gee went right down to 18psi so they would have as much compliance as possible on a constantly shifting surface. Despite the low pressures, the tires held up well and he says he spent the entire 7-day shoot on the same pair.

Atherton DH Details
Frame: Atherton Bikes DH
Shock: Fox DHX Coil, 525lb spring
Fork: Fox 40 Factory, 95psi, 7 tokens
Wheels: Stans, mullet set up
Tires: Continental Kaiser prototypes, 18psi
Brakes: Trickstuff Maxima. 203 mm rotors
Cockpit: Renthal 31.8 alloy 785mm wide
Size: Custom - 480mm reach, 450mm chainstay
More info: athertonbikes.com

A coil shock took over suspension duties for Gee's freeride bike and he ran it with a 525lb spring.

The tires are prototype Continental Kaisers run at super-low pressures. Expect to hear more about them soon.

Gee's fork was run fairly similar to his World Cup set up - 95 psi with 7 spacers.

Gee's high front end is a hangover from his BMX days.

Gee's clipless pedals are also unusual for a freerider but he used them for both Ridgeline and Slate Line as he prefers the increased feedback they offer. Gee also wanted to give special mention to his MRP chain guard that took one hell of a beating over 7 days of filming.

Ready to head back up for one more run of the terrifying track...

Editor's Note: Some factual corrections have been made to this article since its initial publication.

