Devinci Announces the All-New Ewoc FS 24’’ Kids' Trail Bike

Mar 27, 2024
by Cycles Devinci  

PRESS RELEASE: Devinci

Introducing the all-new Ewoc FS. A 24’’ dual suspension kids trail bike featuring 125 mm of rear travel. Young riders will now be able to reap the benefits of a made-in-Canada full-suspension proven platform, that was once only reserved for adults. And for the parents, get ready for some memorable on-trail bonding as this new bike opens a whole new world of trails to explore together.

The Ewoc FS packs the legendary capability of our trail bikes, including the efficient Split Pivot suspension system, into a smaller package that's specifically built for the needs of children from approximately 9 to 12 years old, 133cm to 150cm (4'4'' - 4'11''). Additionally, the Ewoc FS frame, which is made right here in Canada, is built, and designed so it can last and grow with the rider. What do we mean by that? The frame and the fork are compatible with 26-inch wheels. So, by switching to larger wheels and a longer stem, the bike could last an extra year for the kid.

This built-to-shred trail ripper features a super low standover height and a lightweight rider suspension kinematics, which signifies that the suspension will be active and performing efficiently even with low shock pressures. Its 6061-T6 Aluminum frame is coated with a durable powder coat paint because kids are not always easy with their equipment. Also, the Ewoc FS includes a 12-speed drivetrain for optimal gear ratio, a dropper seat post, short cranks, and short-reach brake levers. Cutting no corners in adapting the true Devinci ride feel for the youth. Born-to-ride meets built-to-shred. Unstoppable starts here.

MADE IN CANADA

2024 Devinci Ewoc FS
2024 Devinci Ewoc FS
2024 Devinci Ewoc FS

2024 Devinci Ewoc FS

EWOC FS SX 12S
• Favourite Terrain: Trail
• Wheels: 24'' with clearance for 26''
• 125mm rear travel
• 140mm fork
• Geometry: Confidence inspiring geometry lets kids explore new trails and build skills fast
• Available colour: Gloss | Green Aston
• CAD $2,699.00 | USD $2,099.00

bigquotesBy bringing to life the Ewoc FS, we are expanding our portfolio of premium and accessible bicycles, allowing every type of riders, even the young ones to take their next step.Cycles Devinci

For more details about the new Ewoc FS, including frame tech, specs and build options visit devinci.com


Videography: Liam Wallace
Product Photography: Andy Vathis
Action Photography: Liam Wallace
Riders: Lucy & Steve Mitchell
Location: North Vancouver, British Columbia


ABOUT DEVINCI

On the surface, the rock of northern Quebec doesn’t seem like fertile soil for a bike brand. But look closer and see a community dedicated to the craft of welding bikes by hand. Witness a tight-knit riding scene steeped in hometown pride. See firsthand the expertise and influence of one of North America’s leading aluminum industries. Then take a step back. And you’ll realize that, while it looks different, this might be the most natural place for a bike brand on earth. You just have to trust the process. A land where passion is true, north and strong, and where expertise is unapologetically Canadian.

