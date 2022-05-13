Poll: Do You Have Any MTB Superstitions on Friday the 13th?

May 13, 2022
by Matt Beer  
Full tuck and carrying speed without a chain. Gwin went full beast on this track.
After breaking his chain straight out of the start gate, no curse could stop Aaron Gwin from winning the 2015 Leogang World Cup.


The number 13 was thought to be unlucky in Norse myths, where the trickster Loki was uninvited to a 12-person dinner party, arrived with vengeance as the 13th guest, and killed another god. So moody.

While the idea of Friday the 13th being unlucky is a more recent development, mountain bikers are a superstitious bunch. And it's not just over-analytical racers turning their number 13 plates upside down. A few Pinkbike staff have their own superstitions. So how do we make our own luck?


Take a close look at that rear tire... Ponder this Richie Rude flatted on stage 2 and finished roughly 36 seconds off pace. And came back over the course of the next 3 stages to win by about seven seconds. That is mental.

Taylor Vernon s Commencal Supreme
Jamie Edmondson s Trek Session
The valve stems are lined up on both bikes, but which positioning avoids flat tires - valves with the hot patch or the brand logo?


Tom Bradshaw believes that if you add to the chance of flatting a tire if the sidewall logo is not lined up symmetrically with the valve stem. On the other hand, Brian Park has seen the over-prepared/under-prepared hex too many times; if you bring a rain jacket, it’s likely you won’t need it, or conversely, if you don’t bring one, the dark clouds will open up on you.

Do you install a new chain for race runs or roll with the "don't fix what's not broken approach"? Christina Chappetta never changes her brake pads on race day in fear of them not bedding in perfectly, which is perfectly acceptable. I’ve made the mistake in the past and swapped them out the night before only to find that there was too much fluid in the system. That left me melting with fluid levels and inadequate tools, ultimately souring my race.

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar about to tie his shoes 'just so' as to steer clear of any bad luck.

Those superstitions aren’t too far from what some World Cup racers do on race day, or even in the start hut. Greg Minnaar once said in an interview that he takes his sweet time tying his shoes before a race run so the tension and length of the laces are identical, in hopes of avoiding any bad luck. Plus, there’s Troy Brosnan’s pre-race run pump up where he wildly shakes his hands. Joe Barnes was said to walk on one side of his bike at all costs in fear that he might get a flat tire - that's next level.

Lucky number 13 for Finn Iles with a slick new paint job on his Demo.
Finn Iles wasn't superstitious at Leogang last year. He finished 14th without too much drama.

Many freeriders implore their videographers to never say "one more take," and the well-used phrase “two more, skip the last” is a way to avoid saying “last lap,” even though crashes are statistically more likely to happen on your first run. So, keep that in mind and be sure to abide by all of your superstitions on Friday the 13th. Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise that Whistler's season opener was delayed from today to next week.

Jumping skills required.


Do you have any MTB superstitions?




What MTB superstitions do you have?

25 Comments

  • 8 0
 Never say "one more _____" And don't name your bike Bonero.
  • 1 0
 Two more, skip the last
  • 4 0
 2 more laps, skip the last. Always right knee pad on first.
  • 3 0
 Never say “flat” before a race.

This is science not superstition.
  • 3 0
 Instead of saying "break a leg" I like to say "drop a chain"
  • 2 0
 I like this one.
  • 1 0
 How could you expect anyone to admit to their superstitions when you make the answer option for not having them sound so much cooler XD
  • 1 0
 Socks. Merica socks=good luck. Trout socks=riding buddy breaking his hand, crashing, and getting a pinch flat with no spare tube.
  • 1 0
 Luck is just preparation meeting the rock at the bottom of that steep chute you still can't ride.
  • 2 0
 Missing Choice:

Superstition is for the weak of mind.
  • 1 0
 @fabwizard: Why the wizard in your name then, you must believe in magic.
  • 1 0
 @Bomadics:I believe in mushrooms
  • 1 0
 @fabwizard: That's a good start, your bound to see through the matrix eventually!
  • 1 0
 @Bomadics: i have seen beyond the matrix.
  • 1 0
 Never say “I’ve never had that problem” or “they have worked for me just fine”
  • 1 0
 I avoid bragging about how long it's been since my last flat tire. To postpone getting my next flat tire.
  • 2 0
 “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.”
  • 1 0
 I always air up my tires BEFORE putting on armor. If I don't, I'll get a flat.
  • 1 0
 Waiting for the superstitious user making alt accounts to keep the bottom 2 options at the same vote count.
  • 2 1
 Richie Rude still super-duper-stitious about "borrowing water bottles".
  • 1 0
 What could possibly go wrong???
  • 1 0
 Nope, I was born on Friday the 13th
  • 1 0
 There’s no such thing as luck
  • 1 0
 Never say let go a last run, always let’s do another run.
  • 1 0
 what





