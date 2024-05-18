Live Semi-Final Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

After qualifying earlier today, the Elite racers are back against the clock to decide who progresses to finals.

Stay tuned as the Elite results come in from the semi-finals at the second round of the 2024 World Cup series.

Live Timing


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 3:27.881
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave:3:29.917 / +2.036
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:30.791 / +2.910
4th. Veronika Widmann: 3:32.110 / +4.229
5th. Jess Blewitt: 3:32.224 / +4.343
Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.


Quick Stats:
photo

photo


Full Results:

Elite Women

photo


Finals Start List:

Elite Women

photo



17 Comments
  • 11 0
 Why have semis and not televise it it was supposed to bring more exposure to the athletes but not showing it and using it to cut numbers for the finals these athletes have less screen time than ever
  • 7 0
 UCI and Discovery need to stop eating hyperbole pills. Qualis - race. Done. No one really gives a shit about the semis, its not DH, and even if it was broadcast, its just Qualis round 2... why not just keep qualis, 60 goto finals and then air just the top 30 (plus highlights of anyone from 31-60 that break into podium or T-10 times. Simple.

The pros have to jump through the hoops - and for what? Doubling the risk of more mechanicals & injurty (Minaar & Cruz at Ft Bill, Hattons crach) - doesn't show well even if televised because who that doesn't already know DH is gonna get it and then think "wow, Im gonna watch this again tomorrow for 3 hours". "Bringing downhill to the world" - hilarious! They are driving the world away from it by pricing it out - most core riders (that I know) are refusing to pay for it and if finals wasn't free on hbo (max) I would just watch the recap. Not paying $140 for 7 races.
  • 5 0
 there is zero reason in the world we cannot be watching this actually happen
  • 2 0
 Would be nice if the results clearly showed who's cut for finals is it 10/30 plus protected or what. Would be nice if semis were broadcast or at least a highlights. Do admit the finals coverage from fort William was very good I thought let's hope for the same here
  • 3 0
 Not sure what's worse... Discovery not broadcasting the semis after everyone said it was pointless or the lack of communication for fans.

It's fair to say Discovery and the UCI doesn't give a s**t about downhill.
  • 1 0
 I have subscription to Eurosport and I spent last hour digging through their app. Who the fk designed this thing?! Where is the live video?!
  • 1 0
 At least let a team do a live stream from the bottom for semis, even with random riders commentary. Shot with a phone would be better than a live spreadsheet
  • 1 0
 Cameras are already in place. It doesnt cost much to Discovery to broadcast It. Not showing semis has to be one of the most baffling decisions ever. I cant wrap my mind around it
  • 1 0
 I thought semis were broadcasted this time around but cant find them in Eurosport. WTF? Do Discovery want to f*ck the sport? What is going on?
  • 3 0
 A 10 women final is a F**** disgrace for the sport and the category
  • 2 0
 11 Women in the finals isn't enough. Needs to be 15 minimum.
  • 1 0
 Disappointed in the poor coverage this year. We should be able to watch semis live. Paying more than ever to watch
  • 1 0
 What a $hit show. The UCI couldn’t do more to drive folks away from DH if they tried.
  • 2 0
 Live results
  • 1 0
 Less is more, nothing is less and more is just noise.
  • 1 0
 Oh pinkie. Hiccup in the last sector.
  • 1 0
 love watching numbers on a screen







