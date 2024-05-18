Live Semi-Final Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

After qualifying
earlier today, the Elite racers are back against the clock to decide who progresses to finals.
Stay tuned as the Elite results come in from the semi-finals at the second round of the 2024 World Cup series.
Results:
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:27.881
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave:3:29.917 / +2.036
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:30.791 / +2.910
4th. Veronika Widmann: 3:32.110 / +4.229
5th. Jess Blewitt: 3:32.224 / +4.343
Elite Men
Results to follow shortly.
Quick Stats:
Full Results:
Elite Women
Finals Start List:
Elite Women
The pros have to jump through the hoops - and for what? Doubling the risk of more mechanicals & injurty (Minaar & Cruz at Ft Bill, Hattons crach) - doesn't show well even if televised because who that doesn't already know DH is gonna get it and then think "wow, Im gonna watch this again tomorrow for 3 hours". "Bringing downhill to the world" - hilarious! They are driving the world away from it by pricing it out - most core riders (that I know) are refusing to pay for it and if finals wasn't free on hbo (max) I would just watch the recap. Not paying $140 for 7 races.
It's fair to say Discovery and the UCI doesn't give a s**t about downhill.