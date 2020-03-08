Spotted: Evil's New Long Travel Bike

After Evil teased a new bike on their Instagram
the other day, we spotted Austin 'Bubba' Warren cruising through the Crankworx Rotorua pits on a new bike just before his Downhill race run.
Austin was tight-lipped on the details but could confirm it hits all the buzzwords - longer, slacker, stiffer, 29" wheels and a wider rear end. Austin used to run a large frame but now uses a medium and likes that the bike is much stiffer. Austin had a 200mm RockShox Boxxer up front, but the water bottle mount suggests this bike has some enduro intentions too.
The main changes to Evil's current frames look to be a new larger rear triangle and a revised rocker link, which Austin said provides more support and makes the bike more playful.
Could this be Evil's new long-travel 29er Enduro bike? Either way, it sure does look good and Bubba proved its performance with a 6th place in the Rotorua DH against a stacked field of World Cup riders.
Despite Bubba using the bike as DH rig, the water bottle mount suggests other intentions...
When compared to the current Wreckoning, the rocker link has received a slight redesign that alters the frame's kinematics.
A big new lower pivot.
Subtle and stealthy.
A much wider rear triangle than previous models.
29" wheels suggests this could be a replacement for the current Wreckoning.
