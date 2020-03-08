Spotted: Evil's New Long Travel Bike

Mar 8, 2020
by Aidan Oliver  

After Evil teased a new bike on their Instagram the other day, we spotted Austin 'Bubba' Warren cruising through the Crankworx Rotorua pits on a new bike just before his Downhill race run.

Austin was tight-lipped on the details but could confirm it hits all the buzzwords - longer, slacker, stiffer, 29" wheels and a wider rear end. Austin used to run a large frame but now uses a medium and likes that the bike is much stiffer. Austin had a 200mm RockShox Boxxer up front, but the water bottle mount suggests this bike has some enduro intentions too.

The main changes to Evil's current frames look to be a new larger rear triangle and a revised rocker link, which Austin said provides more support and makes the bike more playful.

Could this be Evil's new long-travel 29er Enduro bike? Either way, it sure does look good and Bubba proved its performance with a 6th place in the Rotorua DH against a stacked field of World Cup riders.

Despite Bubba using the bike as DH rig, the water bottle mount suggests other intentions...


aggy
When compared to the current Wreckoning, the rocker link has received a slight redesign that alters the frame's kinematics.


A big new lower pivot.




Subtle and stealthy.


A much wider rear triangle than previous models.


29" wheels suggests this could be a replacement for the current Wreckoning.



Bubba Warren one of the most well-rounded riders on the circuit finished in a respectable 6th place.
Warren racing on the new bike.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Evil Bikes Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020


Must Read This Week
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
57206 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
50670 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
45681 views
8 Bikes of the Giant Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
39094 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
38957 views
Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
37517 views
Tech Randoms Part 2 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
36746 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides e-MTB Trials on a Deserted Scottish Island
34620 views

26 Comments

  • 4 0
 Aggy was riding something similar at rampage... I'd guess until they come out with another killer DH bike, we will see modified trail bikes...
  • 6 2
 water bottle?? I would pay good money to watch someone climb a enduro course with that thing.
  • 11 2
 I'd have a water bottle on my dh bike. Some European lift access areas and local push up trails have little water access. And if you don't want one, don't fit one.
  • 4 1
 It’s a long travel enduro bike that you can also throw on a dual crown fork. So chances are there’s going to be a lot of people climbing with them...
  • 3 0
 @Dlakusta: How much are you talking?
  • 2 0
 That could be a new uci event. Hill climb races on DH bikes.
  • 4 0
 @gofastdrinkbeer: not with that seat tube angle
  • 2 0
 @boozed: I'd pay you $100 to climb Lord of the Squirrels on that.
  • 1 0
 @gofastdrinkbeer: With that seat tube angle?
  • 1 0
 You must be aware that it's possible to use differente cassetes on a bike?? Not to mention the fork, but it's still possible to climb anything with a double crown fork. Finally, there's the seat angle and seatstay length. Maybe that's what you were referring to??
  • 1 0
 @Dlakusta: when you swap out that 200mm Boxxer for a 160-170mm fork, that SA will steepen up quite a bit. The also may have a special linkage or offset bushings in the rear suspension for DH that alters geometry from a trail bike.
  • 7 1
 Full review Monday?
  • 3 0
 It doesn’t look like you could fit a dropper at all, not very enduro as suggested.
  • 4 0
 The real news here in Pinkbike acknowledging that Evil Bikes exist...
  • 1 1
 I don't know why more dh bikes don't have a water bottle mount any way. For the majority of the times we used to go out on dh bikes it was just out for the day hitting dh runs for fun and practice, and surprisingly still need to drink water (not red bull!) so somewhere to carry liquid would be great.
  • 3 0
 Looks Evil.
  • 2 1
 Finally a water bottle mount and not looking like a Session praise the Lord
  • 1 0
 Wait it’s not a dh bike?.. I’m still buying it but damn we seriously want an dh from evil
  • 1 0
 you didn't follow proto, buddy.
  • 1 0
 Hi jeans
  • 2 2
 Pretty sure the one they "teased" on Instagram was rocking a Pike. Maybe a new Following?
  • 1 0
 Super slack... seat angle?
  • 1 0
 Yes sir take ma money!! I been waiting for this one!!
  • 1 0
 i LIKE that.
  • 1 0
 Look, Kenda made a DHFR!
  • 3 4
 Pinkbike please hurry with the Grim Donut,you owe is a review!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010557
Mobile Version of Website