Spotted: Evil's New Long Travel Bike

The main changes to Evil's current frames look to be a new larger rear triangle and a revised rocker link, which Austin said provides more support and makes the bike more playful.

Despite Bubba using the bike as DH rig, the water bottle mount suggests other intentions...

When compared to the current Wreckoning, the rocker link has received a slight redesign that alters the frame's kinematics.

A big new lower pivot.

Subtle and stealthy.

A much wider rear triangle than previous models.

29" wheels suggests this could be a replacement for the current Wreckoning.

Warren racing on the new bike.