Video: Norco Bicycles Announces New Range VLT E-Enduro Bike

Sep 12, 2019
by Norco Bicycles  


PRESS RELEASE: Norco Bicycles

Our new Norco Range VLT is a monster of an e-bike – there’s no denying it.

If taking-on tough, burly trails, navigating slippery rock faces, and generally going big is your thing, then this is the electric mountain bike you’ve been waiting for.




We’ve given the Range VLT the ultimate combination of our progressive handling and advanced long-travel suspension in a carbon e-MTB platform engineered to tackle the same trails as our non-electric Range – but the e-assist adds an extra helping of mayhem in the wild.

The fully-integrated, efficient Shimano STEPS drive system and custom 630Wh or 500Wh in-tube battery – plus optional 360Wh Range extender battery that adds up to 72% additional capacity – lets you cover more terrain quicker and have as much fun powering the Range VLT up climbs as you will sending-it off jumps and screaming down descents.



The Shimano STEPS E8000 drive system, custom 630Wh in-tube battery and optional 360Wh range extender battery (sold separately). When the range extender battery is not in place, there is enough space for a full-size water bottle.

The new Range VLT is also a great example of the new Norco design language – the carbon frame features straighter, faster lines, contrary to the curved tubes Norco has used over the past decade. The engineering and design features don’t stop with aesthetic details, however.

Bridgeless carbon seatstays provide additional tire clearance and allow deeper seatpost insertion into its straighter, steeper seat tube, and the burly aluminum chainstays add torsional rigidity.

In order to make space for a full capacity water bottle on every available frame size, and room for the optional range extender battery without compromising standover clearance, Norco’s engineers devised a special shock mount adaptor and offset rocker link that mounts the coil-sprung piggyback shock off center and rotated 90 degrees in the frame.




The Range VLT will be available November 2019 as three complete bike options in M, L and XL with 27.5” wheels.


Find out more about the 2020 Norco Range VLT at: www.norco.com/range-vlt/




Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Videos Press Releases Norco Norco Range


12 Comments

  • 11 2
 "The fact that so many of the sport's major brands betrayed our assurance that mountain bikers would be human powered partners of like-minded back-country users, is not going to be easy to explain away when we return to the negotiating table asking for trail access." - Richard Cunningham, "History and Deception," Pinkbike 9/30/16
  • 1 0
 eBikes are legal anywhere unassisted bikes are allowed.
US Secretary of the Interior
8/29/19
  • 9 4
 Are full face helmets mandatory for motorized vehicles?
  • 5 0
 oh look, a geometry chart. Where did I put that microscope...
  • 1 0
 Looks awesome to me....? Traditional shuttle and spend 2/3's of the day in a truck burning old dinosaurs or.... maybe pedal via e-bike all day. Huh... Something I never thought I'd be contemplating.
  • 2 1
 63.5 degree HA, 78 degree STA. Yesss
  • 1 0
 I'm guessing this means the regular Range is getting a refresh next year?
  • 1 1
 Piggy back mounted on the left side?
  • 2 0
 The shock is not centered in the frame so the piggy back doesn't stick out.
  • 1 0
 And offset hardware to keep it from sticking out too far. Interesting idea. It lets them put the piggyback at the bottom without hitting the huge downtube. But why does the piggyback need to be at the bottom?
  • 1 0
 @showmethemountains: presumably so you can run a dozen water bottles or enough battery to summit Everest.
  • 1 3
 It's happening more and more e-bikes :-)

