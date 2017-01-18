PRESS RELEASES

YT Adds More Sizes, Updates Build Kits for 2017

Jan 18, 2017
by YT Industries  
YT 2017

For this year, the Jeffsy, Capra, and Tues will all be available in the very exclusive CF Pro Race version. Thanks to the new flagship “Liquid Metal” paintjob these high-end bikes will certainly turn some heads on the trail, while the killer builds and highly adjustable components will be high on every racer’s or pro-rider’s wish list. Another highlight of the new range is the introduction of an XL size for both the Capra CF and the Tues CF – welcome news for any rider who enjoys a bike with longer reach. In general, the new range offers everything that YT has built its name on: from entry-level race rigs for Young Talents to the most exclusive premium builds, there is something here for every budget and every riding style.


Jeffsy

When it was released in 2016, Jeffsy dropped like a bomb. 2017 promises more of the same: YT’s aggressive 29er trail bike will for this year also be available in a CF Pro Race version, sporting a rad new paint job and the very finest components. With Kashima coated FOX Factory suspension, SRAM Guide Ultimate brakes, Renthal carbon handlebars, a carbon crank and wide range cassette from e*thirteen, this exclusive bike inspires maximum performance – and not only on the race track. Meanwhile, the Jeffsy CF Pro confidently holds its own line, with FOX suspension that casually smooths out the most uneven of trail surfaces. For those looking for a wider selection of gears, the Jeffsy CF Two and AL Two with their SRAM 2x drivetrains have plenty in reserve. And last but not least, the AL One is a perfect entry-level machine that scores extra bonus points thanks to reliable components and an unbeatable price.

YT Prices



Capra

The carbon version of this enduro legend is available with three different builds for 2017: CF Pro Race, CF Pro, and CF. The CF Pro Race is the flagship offering of the enduro range, once again ready to go into battle sporting Kashima coated FOX Factory suspension components. All new for 2017 are the e*thirteen carbon wheels on the CF Pro Race, as well as the Race Face and e*thirteen dropper posts that appear for the first time on the CF Pro and CF models. Those who prefer aluminum will find what they seek with the AL Comp or the AL. Both aluminum models come equipped with RockShox suspension components: the highly acclaimed Lyrik fork pairs up nicely with the Monarch+ RC3 and Monarch+ R, respectively. For ultimate shifting performance, all CAPRA models run SRAM 1x11 drivetrains this year.

Tues

Aaron Gwin successfully proved last year that the Tues is not only a World Cup worthy downhill bike, but that it has the pedigree to claim the top spot of the podium. Reason enough for us to build a CF Pro Race version! FOX’s 40 Float Factory fork and Float X2 Factory shock deliver World Cup vibes in the suspension department. Freshly introduced to the downhill game by Gwin himself, the TRP Quadiem G-Spec brakes are on stopper duty for the first time this year. Carbon wheels and cranks from e*thirteen and the carbon handlebar from Renthal help keep the weight down and the reliability high – just as you would expect on a purebred race machine.

At YT, it’s not only the flagship model that belongs on the racetrack. The Tues CF Pro and Tues CF were also born to compete: the CF Pro with its noble FOX suspension, or the CF with its easy-to-tune RockShox BoXXer Team and Vivid RC2 shock. Finally, the Tues AL is a fun and affordable way to get into the sport of downhill – offering outstanding components for smaller budgets.

www.yt-industries.com
43 Comments

  • + 29
 For a lot less money, you could get a YT, wait... never mind.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Kind of some odd specs on suspension and drive train for the Jeffsy CF Pro Race gets top tier spec but with 11 speed XO1 CF Pro gets mid tier suspension from Fox with 12 speed Eagle CF One gets top tier suspension from Rockshox but with XO1
[Reply]
  • + 18
 That liquid silver color looks ace!
[Reply]
  • + 16
 Do you mean GREY ?? It's alright
[Reply]
  • + 5
 I would prefer chartreuse.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Favorite color especially with the red accents
[Reply]
  • + 2
 They call it liquid metal. At room/trail temperature, that'd be mercury, not silver.

That said, there is an amorphous metal patented by Liquid Metal Technologies.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 So now we're painting carbon to look like metal, and painting metal to look like carbon. Man, 2017 is crazy.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 These are the best spec'd and best price bikes hands down. That's why I bought one, plus they ride amazing!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Теперь стаканы не отрываются?
[Reply]
  • + 20
 Yeah me too.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 ich kann die Sprache leider auch nicht.. or what do you mean?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Woozle wazzle?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Moldovan? Smile
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Optieven gauw...!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Can somebody post the ACTUAL costs of their YT purchase once shipping and duties are factored into the purchase (CANADIAN examples ideally). I am a bit skeptical on the "perceived savings" after being surprised many times by duties on smaller ticket items.

IE ... paid $4500 ... shipping $200 ... duties and tax *( ?????) ... = REAL price (realizing that it varies by country of course)
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Drive to Squamish and pick it up. Price is the price. Grabbed my new Jeffsy on Saturday.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Vokes all duties are included since the bike ship within canada. However this being Canada sale tax is added according to the province you live in
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That sucks, 49 of 50 State's residents don't even need to pay sales tax in the US.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 'headset' is the new 'stem'
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yea wtf
[Reply]
  • + 3
 To bad you cant demo one first
[Reply]
  • + 3
 The distributors can demo bikes, in Canada the showroom is in Squamish, in the states, Reno. Also during crankworx you can test them and aswell on the "rolling circrus tour" which demos the bikes all around the world.

Dont waste your time on a demo.. just order one and watch the smile on your face grow and never leave!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 You can in Reno and at events like Seca and Mammoth.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 they had a demo in angel fire last season. Line looked like the girls bathroom line at a lolapallooza concert
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I think your pricing on the Jeffsy CF 2 is off. Their website says $3,999 USD.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Does anyone know when the 2017 Jeffsy will be available? Hoping to get my hands on one this season!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Dh55 we have a small bug on the jeffsy inventory on the site. What model and size are you lolking for?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @ytcanada: CF1 in Snow White. Large. Thanks for the quick reply!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Still no frame only option..
[Reply]
  • - 2
 5000 euros and you have the SAME bike as Gwin except the suspension steup that doesnt change anything the fox 40 is already so so good ... Unbelievable !!!! love these bikes !!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That red Tues is SIIIIICCKK
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Wow.great color combinatons on high end models, love it !
[Reply]
  • - 1
 I'm sorry but the only bikes I would consider are boost and metric is it isn't those, it's resale value is already lower.
[Reply]
  • - 2
 no boost or metric so that main parts are a lot cheaper as they are old stock....good package though.
[Reply]
  • - 2
 Why no Tues AL in XL? The one bike I'm interested in and it's only large. Rubbish YT.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That's weird. The aluminium version used to be available in XL, the carbon version wasn't. Or am I mistaken there?
[Reply]
  • - 3
 and still non Boost Frown ........
[Reply]
  • - 2
 Noone else wondering about those black Fox Stanchions?? #ByeKashima
[Reply]
  • + 2
 They're the performance coated sanctions
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Not sure there's anything to wonder about...? Kashima is still very much around, on all their Factory-spec kit, as you can see on the CF Pro Race Capra and Tues. Black is what you get on the Performance level kit. Been like that for a while.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @prenderville: performance elite ...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Kashima Coating is a proprietary product of the Miyaki Company, I would imagine Fox have to pay to use it. That probably makes the black coating a cheaper more suitable option for their Performance range of shocks, with Kashima reserved for the top level Factory stuff.
[Reply]

Post a Comment



