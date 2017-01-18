YT Adds More Sizes, Updates Build Kits for 2017

Press Release







For this year, the Jeffsy, Capra, and Tues will all be available in the very exclusive CF Pro Race version. Thanks to the new flagship “Liquid Metal” paintjob these high-end bikes will certainly turn some heads on the trail, while the killer builds and highly adjustable components will be high on every racer’s or pro-rider’s wish list. Another highlight of the new range is the introduction of an XL size for both the Capra CF and the Tues CF – welcome news for any rider who enjoys a bike with longer reach. In general, the new range offers everything that YT has built its name on: from entry-level race rigs for Young Talents to the most exclusive premium builds, there is something here for every budget and every riding style.









Jeffsy



When it was released in 2016, Jeffsy dropped like a bomb. 2017 promises more of the same: YT’s aggressive 29er trail bike will for this year also be available in a CF Pro Race version, sporting a rad new paint job and the very finest components. With Kashima coated FOX Factory suspension, SRAM Guide Ultimate brakes, Renthal carbon handlebars, a carbon crank and wide range cassette from e*thirteen, this exclusive bike inspires maximum performance – and not only on the race track. Meanwhile, the Jeffsy CF Pro confidently holds its own line, with FOX suspension that casually smooths out the most uneven of trail surfaces. For those looking for a wider selection of gears, the Jeffsy CF Two and AL Two with their SRAM 2x drivetrains have plenty in reserve. And last but not least, the AL One is a perfect entry-level machine that scores extra bonus points thanks to reliable components and an unbeatable price.

















Capra



The carbon version of this enduro legend is available with three different builds for 2017: CF Pro Race, CF Pro, and CF. The CF Pro Race is the flagship offering of the enduro range, once again ready to go into battle sporting Kashima coated FOX Factory suspension components. All new for 2017 are the e*thirteen carbon wheels on the CF Pro Race, as well as the Race Face and e*thirteen dropper posts that appear for the first time on the CF Pro and CF models. Those who prefer aluminum will find what they seek with the AL Comp or the AL. Both aluminum models come equipped with RockShox suspension components: the highly acclaimed Lyrik fork pairs up nicely with the Monarch+ RC3 and Monarch+ R, respectively. For ultimate shifting performance, all CAPRA models run SRAM 1x11 drivetrains this year.











