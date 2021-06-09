What's Going On With Commencal's Prototype DH Race Bike?

What's New?

Overlaying a more visible kinematic drawing might help you see all the links and pivots, and then imagine how they work as the bike is compressed.

The idler is now mounted on the mainframe as opposed to the production bike, with the idler mounted on the swingarm.

Why?

The kinematic at bottom out is added, in grey, along with the instant centres for each 10mm of shock compression, which show just how it migrates downwards from its initial high location. It also accelerates as the bike approaches full travel, getting lower much faster than at the start of travel.