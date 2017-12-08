Do You Ride Responsibly? – Poll

Are you scared of eMTB's eroding your trails? You should be, because this is the damage they cause.... oh sorry, this is commercial logging killing your trails. Are you scared of eMTB's eroding your trails? You should be, because this is the damage they cause.... oh sorry, this is commercial logging killing your trails.





Moving on from my previous poll about sustainability in the bike industry, the next question focuses on trail sustainability, another turbulent talking topic, especially recently as eMTB's are often accused of having the potential to wreak more dirty destruction than a normal bike.Generalizing my experience in Europe, trail sustainability isn't a huge concern, here on the continent, when riders head to the woods. Bike-specific trails are often viewed as places to seek and destroy, and this is partly true because we have had it so good over the last decade or two. Since I have been riding, commercial or publicly-funded tracks and trails have been popping up everywhere and there are fantastic teams of spade-wielding pixies that come along when the parks are closed and clean up the mess after a darn-good-shredding has taken place.Across the Atlantic, my view of US trails is that they are generally viewed as something that should be respected, cared for, and never skidded upon. This is due to many things, such as land access and user-segregation. It could simply be a culture thing; Patagonia founder, Yvon Chouinard, often references the way European alpinists viewed the mountains as something to be conquered; the pioneers would leave their bolts and hooks in the rock for the next ascenders. In America, by contrast, the mountains were seen as something to be respected; the view was that climbers should leave no trace and each experience should not be tainted by previous protagonists.

The 50to01 crew generally operate a seek and destroy procedure, but they also put in the hard graft themselves to build trails, does this even out their trail karma? The 50to01 crew generally operate a seek and destroy procedure, but they also put in the hard graft themselves to build trails, does this even out their trail karma?



The 50to01 crew received some behind the scenes bad-mouthing this summer when they took on one of Pleney's (in Morzine, France) freshly-built loam sanctuaries and gave it a good hiding. The trail builders contacted me as they were unhappy with the crew rocking up, filming their shred (arguably for financial gain as they are sponsored riders) and then promptly getting out of there and on the way to their next destination. My response was that the locals may be annoyed about losing their fresh and loamy-looseness, but many of the trails here are unofficial and on private land. Secondly, everyone is a local somewhere. If we all take care of a spot, then trail karma will spread and all spots will improve and extend. Right? Maybe.

Pay ya' money, shred ya' turns. Revolution Bike Park in Wales does a great job of building and maintaining trails that are often ripped to pieces by pinners in the worst conditions weekend after weekend. Pay ya' money, shred ya' turns. Revolution Bike Park in Wales does a great job of building and maintaining trails that are often ripped to pieces by pinners in the worst conditions weekend after weekend.

So if we head over to Revolution Bike Park in North Wales, we can all sample the hard-shoveled graft of some 50to01 members year round. We could shred the proverbial shit out of it and then head home for dinner while somebody else cleans up our mess. Does the 'mess' even matter? I like the way trails evolve, starting with a freshly cut line and ending in a root and rock filled rut-fest, then being shaped and cared for into a long-lasting and characterful trail.

Downhill racers rip the trails to shreds, but does it matter? Is it simply dirt moving around hillsides in the same the way that rain drags it from the mountains to the sea? Downhill racers rip the trails to shreds, but does it matter? Is it simply dirt moving around hillsides in the same the way that rain drags it from the mountains to the sea?