USER GENERATED

Do You Ride Responsibly? – Poll

Dec 8, 2017
by Paul Aston  
Thu 03 April 2014 Commercial deforestation I think.
Are you scared of eMTB's eroding your trails? You should be, because this is the damage they cause.... oh sorry, this is commercial logging killing your trails.


Moving on from my previous poll about sustainability in the bike industry, the next question focuses on trail sustainability, another turbulent talking topic, especially recently as eMTB's are often accused of having the potential to wreak more dirty destruction than a normal bike.

Generalizing my experience in Europe, trail sustainability isn't a huge concern, here on the continent, when riders head to the woods. Bike-specific trails are often viewed as places to seek and destroy, and this is partly true because we have had it so good over the last decade or two. Since I have been riding, commercial or publicly-funded tracks and trails have been popping up everywhere and there are fantastic teams of spade-wielding pixies that come along when the parks are closed and clean up the mess after a darn-good-shredding has taken place.

Across the Atlantic, my view of US trails is that they are generally viewed as something that should be respected, cared for, and never skidded upon. This is due to many things, such as land access and user-segregation. It could simply be a culture thing; Patagonia founder, Yvon Chouinard, often references the way European alpinists viewed the mountains as something to be conquered; the pioneers would leave their bolts and hooks in the rock for the next ascenders. In America, by contrast, the mountains were seen as something to be respected; the view was that climbers should leave no trace and each experience should not be tainted by previous protagonists.


A post shared by 50to01 🚲⛏🎥 (@50to01) on

The 50to01 crew generally operate a seek and destroy procedure, but they also put in the hard graft themselves to build trails, does this even out their trail karma?


The 50to01 crew received some behind the scenes bad-mouthing this summer when they took on one of Pleney's (in Morzine, France) freshly-built loam sanctuaries and gave it a good hiding. The trail builders contacted me as they were unhappy with the crew rocking up, filming their shred (arguably for financial gain as they are sponsored riders) and then promptly getting out of there and on the way to their next destination. My response was that the locals may be annoyed about losing their fresh and loamy-looseness, but many of the trails here are unofficial and on private land. Secondly, everyone is a local somewhere. If we all take care of a spot, then trail karma will spread and all spots will improve and extend. Right? Maybe.


A post shared by James Foster (@revolutionbp) on

Pay ya' money, shred ya' turns. Revolution Bike Park in Wales does a great job of building and maintaining trails that are often ripped to pieces by pinners in the worst conditions weekend after weekend.

So if we head over to Revolution Bike Park in North Wales, we can all sample the hard-shoveled graft of some 50to01 members year round. We could shred the proverbial shit out of it and then head home for dinner while somebody else cleans up our mess. Does the 'mess' even matter? I like the way trails evolve, starting with a freshly cut line and ending in a root and rock filled rut-fest, then being shaped and cared for into a long-lasting and characterful trail.


Deep dry loam... axle-deep in places.
Downhill racers rip the trails to shreds, but does it matter? Is it simply dirt moving around hillsides in the same the way that rain drags it from the mountains to the sea?


There are a few other factors at play around the world. Many of our trails are in forests that are harvested for timber (and commercial bike parks are doing a good job of generating money from the land and saving these from the chop). In the UK and Alps, rain likes to play its part in the erosion game. There is oftentimes so much precipitation that there is no option to let the trails to dry out. As a result, they receive a good rutting. Does any of this small-scale damage even register on the scale when you consider an autobahn carved out and paved in black through the countryside?

Do you consider trail erosion when you head out on the trails?


Do you care for the trails, or do you seek and destroy?

When you ride, do you consider the impact you have on the trail for the next rider?



Must Read This Week
The Insolent DH Bike Uses a Fox 40 Stanchion Tube as a Shock
96041 views
Taking a Knife to Brand New Frames to Build the World's Lightest 29ers
74466 views
YT USA and Cam Zink Part Ways - Updated December 3rd
71306 views
Intense Announces Lower Retail Prices and Hybrid Direct-to-Customer Sales
62095 views
Spengle's One-Piece Carbon Enduro Wheels - First Look
56098 views
Devinci Spartan Carbon - Review
43578 views
Hardcore Hardtails, Ultralight Chainguides, Gearbox Goodness, and More - Tech Briefing, November 2017
39121 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: Yeti Lawwill DH6
38260 views

28 Comments

  • + 38
 My rear brake is my only brake.
  • + 3
 Brakes? Pffft. Those things just slow you down...
  • + 1
 I don't know if it's fair to give levy a comment award but that certainly made me laugh
  • + 1
 @mikelevy the dirt jumper eh? for all those barspins?
  • + 1
 @pinkrobe: Yeah so does the tree youre about to hit.
  • + 3
 Brake?! I've been calling that lever the skid-trigger my whole life. Hmm, maybe I should use it to slow down more often.
  • + 1
 ...only if i'm asked
  • + 10
 Nobody should be going out trying to destroy trails, but you can't equate getting a bit loose with destroying trails. Especially where there is no lift/shuttle access you can't expect me to pedal my ass to the top of a hill and then not shred it as hard as I can back down.

But yeah, going out in the rain and rutting up a well-built trail is generally not cool around here.
  • + 7
 Should be an option along the lines of...

-Seek and destroy any dirt but when done grab a rake/shovel and help maintain the trail.

That’s me.
  • + 2
 I agree with my fellow trail building brothers and sisters! A little shred session is ok if you'll be fixing that bad boy later in the week. Around here the mountain bike crowd is easily the most active trail maintenance demographic. I don't think this fact enters the conversation enough when discussing our trail access compared to other user groups.
  • + 2
 Life's too short not to skid. In most places, it's does no harm. And the "don't ride, it rained 3 days ago" types can bugger off. Maybe the dirt in my region is different than yours, but our trails (Ontario) aren't that fragile.
  • + 2
 We've lost some great trails in my day. One lost trail is too many. In the US, we have enough groups trying to ban us from so many areas that I do all I possibly can to improve our relationship and reputation among all trail users. This includes staying on trail, not skidding, staying off illegal trails, not riding when it's wet, and being nice to other recreationists. Now, if I'm at a bike park with lift access, I don't mind at all, but I always place treading lightly over shredding as hard as possible. I realized I'm in the minority, but I've seen good trails closed due to illegal and irresponsible riding.
  • + 2
 Some of the best trails in the U.K. Have come from years of smashing out rutted corners in the rain! Now they are root filled masterpieces and there has barely been a spade put to them
  • + 1
 I like to fix him some post Ride milk and cookies, give him a nice massage and compliment him on how much hes's improved. The customers paying for these polls are idiots, but at least pinkbike got their money!
  • + 3
 I try to let my inner powder skiier out whenever possible. Good thing for the trails I suck at powder skiing.
  • + 3
 Skids are still better than hoof chop and horse poop everywhere.
  • + 1
 You should never have to not shred as hard because of your concern for dirt, it was built and can be rebuilt.....now go spank some turns!
  • + 1
 Could we go next level geek and correlate the number of hours per year a rider builds trails and their propensity to tear the crap out of trails when it's wet and sloppy?
  • + 3
 Just don't destroy the jumps or you will die!
  • + 1
 do trailwork so i don't feel as bad when i inevitably break traction once in a while on public trails. pay trestle so i can destroy trails and tires.
  • + 3
 I build my own trails to smash and destroy
  • + 3
 Poll needs a "I only ride when its dry cos my bike gets muddy" option
  • + 1
 I’m guilty for seek and destroy! Have you seen the videos on PB? They are inspiring!
  • + 1
 I don't know about anywhere else, but riding hard is what creates the great East Coast gnar I call home
  • + 2
 Fuck the horses
  • + 1
 Cuttie every berm ????????????
  • + 1
 I roost every drop and huck every berm bro.
  • + 1
 I always try to keep my fingers off the brake levers #neverstopping

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.050704
Mobile Version of Website