INDUSTRY INSIDER

Guillaume Bout's Bonkers Concept Bikes

Nov 30, 2018
by James Smurthwaite  

After becoming fed up of "doing computer graphics pictures of huge VIP aircrafts for filthy rich people", Guillaume Bout, 36, quit his job and decided to look for something new. With time on his hands, skills to use and creativity to burn, it wasn't long before his mind focussed in on his biggest hobby - bikes. He explains: "I think it was just the urge to create something, just like you would paint, draw, or play an instrument. When winter comes, and it’s dark and cold, I just spend more time in front of the computer than on the bike... maybe I should get a girlfriend!"

The result of those long evenings is a fleet of bonkers and beautiful rides rendered on 3DS Max and V-Ray. Don't be fooled into thinking they're just gimmicks though, as you'll see there are details aplenty on these rides. It's also worth clarifying that these bikes will never see the light of day, for a start, Guillaume hasn't begun to consider the constraints that production processes would bring. Guillaume puts it best when he says, "while I put some serious thoughts into it when I do them, these are not to be taken seriously."

And so his Zebra bike brand was born. The brand was called Zebra because "a zebra is quite similar to your everyday horse, but very different at the same time... I also happen to like stripes pattern". It fits the four-strong range well, with everything from a gearboxed hardtail to a penny farthing to a fat downhill bike inlcluded. Take a look at the highlights below:

Zebra O.T.B (Oddly Tall Bike) 21st Century Penny Farthing

Mountain bikers have looked to history to re-embrace bum bags, skin wall tires and fitting water bottles to frames, so why not take inspiration from even further back and ride this fully carbon fibre penny farthing?


Guillaume has been working on the design for two years. He says: "The idea of a modern all-mountain penny-farthing kept bugging me regularly. The initial picture I had in mind was of an aluminium frame, but once I started blocking the proportions in the 3D software I realized a carbon frame would be much more appropriate with the difficulty to pedal on such a bike. Then surprisingly, most of the penny-farthing came together by itself rather quickly."

Guillaume's hardest challenge was keeping the Q-factor low. Penny Farthings are direct drive so Guilluame had to squish in a geared front hub, a disc brake, two cranks and the fork and still keep a comfortable pedalling position. It apparently came down to a matter of millimetres.

There are no geometry figures for this bike but Guillaume will say it had to be pretty slack to help prevent OTBs. Would it work? Even Guillaume's not sure. He says: "While the big wheel would monster-truck its way over pretty much anything, the small wheel would have a hard time clearing small obstacles and could even get stuck and snap the frame in half, so the 150mm of suspension travel had to make up for it."

Zebra OTB Specification
Frame: Zebra OTB composite
Shock: Fox DHX2 10.5x3.5
Fork: Zebra OTB composite
Transmission: “Some kind of weird concentric blend between a Kris Holm unicycle geared hub and a Rohloff speedhub with custom Effigear cranks"
Brakes: Shimano Saint
Brake Discs: XT IceTech, 203mm front, 260mm rear
Stem: Hope all mountain, 35mm
Bar: Custom Renthal Fatbar 
Grips: Lizard Skins MacAskill 
Saddle: Custom shaped Fabric Scoop Radius Pro Team
Seatpost: Cane Creek eeSilk
Wheels: Custom Enve composite M635 and/or M640 rims, 50” front, 20” rear
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary 50”x2.4” and 20”x2.4”
Pedals: Spank Spike
So yeah, it's mad, but just try and convince us you wouldn't fancy a go.

The 150mm travel frame has attracted plenty of negativity in the mountain biking world but Guillaume has had penny farthing enthusiasts reach out to him to say they wished it really existed.

The carbon fork took the most work. Guillaume originally wanted a suspension fork but was worried it would wreck a rider's knees when it was compressed. In the end a rigid, four bar carbon fork would have to do.

There's another 20mm of travel in the seatpost and a neat integrated clamp.

A scooped saddle keeps the rider in place on steep pitches and, of course, a water bottle mount has been thought of. The mudguard acts as a "thigh guard" against spinning rubber when the rider has the bike leaned over turning.

50" of trail crushing roll-over
The 203mm disc is overkill but it keeps the drivetrain compact.

A massive 10.5x3.5 Fox DHX2 handles suspension duties on the YT Tues inspired read end. The suspension isn't so much there to dampen shocks but to give more clearing capabilities to the rear wheel.

The handlebars give thigh clearance and the cables are, of course, internally routed.
The beast laid out
A mock up of the riding position

Zebra F.F.B (Freaky Fat Bike)


Guillaume first designed the F.F.B back in 2014 but recently updated it as he was between jobs. There was no specific urge to design this particular bike, he just wanted to scratch his creative itch and this is the result.

Guillaume says: "Fatbikes were all the rage back then so I wanted to do one. But doing 'just a fatbike' would have been a shame when you can do whatever you want, right? So my brain thought, 'if a fat tire on a 26" rim gives an outer diameter of 29" then put some fat tires on 24" rims and you'll get an outer diameter of about 27" and you can still add big suspensions.' So I said, 'you know brain, it's a bit of a silly idea', to which brain promptly replied, 'sure, let's do it'."

So here it is. 200mm of travel, 24" wheels, a widened, inverted DVO Jade fork, and Effigear gearbox and loud Kawasaki green paint. Guillaume was aiming for 'over the top' and he probably exceeded it.

Zebra OTB Specification
Frame: Zebra FFB composite
Shock: DVO Jade
Fork: Custom widened DVO Emerald
Transmission: Effigear gearbox with Gates carbon belt
Brakes: Shimano Saint, 2x front, 1x rear
Brake Discs: XT IceTech, 203mm (but only as centerlock
Stem: Hope direct mount, 30mm
Bar: Custom Renthal Fatbar , 800mm
Grips Oury All-Mountain
Saddle Fabric
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb Stealth
Wheels: 24"Nextie Wild Dragon II carbon rims
Tires: Custom Surly Bud & Lou, 24"x4.8"
Pedals: Spank Spike
Guillaume says: "I like it as much as I find it lame. As cool as ugly. As awesome as ridiculous. The front triangle is nice, the rear one not so much. The design feels a bit weird, a bit unbalanced but all in all, I think I eventually like it, in a weird kind of way.

The FFB in all its... glory?

A Nicolai inspired link is driven by a DVO shock.

Guillaume isn't satisfied with the rear triangle design but the fat tyres and belt drive didn't leave him much wiggle room.

Two 203mm discs are charged with stopping this beast. Two brakes means added power but they also equalise the twisting force one would exert on the fork, even despite the beefy carbon arch.
A closer look at that monstrous, custom fork.

bigquotesI've seen full suspended fat bikes. Fat bikes with DH forks. Fat bikes with 2 front disscbrakes. 24" fat bikes. I put it all together, with a gearbox for good measure.Guillaume Bout

These Surly tires are only available in 26", so a custom 24" pair was rendered for this bike.

When the most normal part of your bike is an Effigear gearbox...


Zebra S.L.B Strapping Long Bike

Somebody get Aston on the line...

Guillaume also designs some more conventional bikes such as this Nicolai inspired Strapping Long Bike. All of Guillaume's bikes are designed with Effigear drivetrains and not just for performance. He says: " I like the concept and it would give my bikes something different... and partly because a standard transmission looked mighty annoying to do in 3D. I eventually just did one and the derailleur was indeed mighty annoying, but the great thing with 1x transmission is that I didn’t have to do a front derailleur at least!"

Guillaume has also designed this J.S.B hardtail

So what's next in the pipeline for Guillaume? "With computer graphics I can do whatever I want so I might as well try atypical ideas as there are no production constraints. I’d like to try a tracked bike for snow, or a lighter, more 'artistic' hardtail, if I have time."

For more of Guillame's work check out his Artstation page or follow him on Instagram and Facebook.
Guillaume has no affiliations with the brands depicted
MENTIONS: @Will-narayan


Must Read This Week
Exclusive: Richie Rude & Jared Graves Failed Drug Test at EWS France
174350 views
Interview: Richie Rude Comments on Failed Drug Test
72033 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
62054 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's 'AIM'
56599 views
Interview: Jared Graves Comments on Failed Drug Test
54115 views
Video: Introducing The 2018 Pinkbike Field Test
51477 views
First Ride: 2019 Canyon Neuron
51052 views
Field Test: Santa Cruz Bronson
49806 views

43 Comments

  • + 38
 I want some of whatever he’s smoking
  • + 1
 same
  • + 7
 I am impressed. This took some time to model... and map/wrap. And then it took lots of knowledge about bikes and engineering.

How about you become an engineer? If you can model this with such detail it means you have more than a basic understanding of how to make bikes. And other things. And you can model, learning Catia or Solidworks will be a breeze. Engineers get paid without being asked too much. Visualization people... oh can you do a couple of those pictures for me? What? 2000€?! Sorry I thought this was your hobby. Ok, then can you make a simple interior before lunch tomorrow?
  • + 2
 Most engineers I know wouldn't be able to draw like this. By the time you learn the material sciences and math you'd be stretched pretty thin to have these kinds of drawing skills.
  • + 3
 Would I buy a Freaky Fat Bike if it was a reality?... on just the name alone, HELL YEA! plus the fact it looks like the monster truck of the bike world! thing just shouts "get the fu*k outa my way, unless you wana get squished like a bug!"
  • + 5
 That's mint! We don't build 26, but we'd build some 20's and 50's to make that Penny Farthing happen Smile
  • + 1
 what is with media outlets analyzing all these renderings like they are real creations. Stance Works just did this with a rat rod rendering, See below. Must be running out of shit to write about

www.stanceworks.com/2018/11/the-alt-c-hellion-ash-thorps-t-bucket
  • + 1
 I really admire the work you did Guillaume. It is a bit `fantasist`- sorry I don`t know the english word for that - but the world always need people like you to design what nobody would have thought about. I like utopic and borderline things. Thanks again!!!
  • + 5
 I'd love to take that fatbike to a ski slope to hit jumps.
  • + 1
 I am guilty of riding less now the weathers turned shitty, and I try my best to use the time pretty well, but I don't think I'll ever get Guillaume's level of using off bike time quite this well!
I'd be very surprized if he doesn't get at least a few calls/emails from bike manufacturers, as he's clearly a very talented chap.
  • + 1
 On a wheel that big it doesn't seem like a 203mm rotor is overkill at all. In fact I don't get why you would have a 260 rear and a 203 front. The rear is going to break loose as soon as you tap the brakes, I'd got with a 140 on the rear.
  • + 4
 That OTB bike made me grin like a kid for a good minute.
  • + 1
 Foes actually made a very similar bike for a while, if you really wanna give it a go.
  • + 2
 I can't believe how realistic those look. Obviously I'm aware of the modern state of computer graphics but never seen photos that looked so real before.
  • + 5
 you probably have, you just didn't realise they were renderings.
  • + 1
 This is what goes on in those Friday Fail vids: So I said, 'you know brain, it's a bit of a silly idea', to which brain promptly replied, 'sure, let's do it'."
  • + 1
 Specialized had a carbon penny farthing with disc brakes at a interbike in the 90s if I remember my dirtrags correctly. No rearsuspension though
  • + 2
 These look like photographs of real bikes, and not computer animation. Blown away.
  • + 3
 Someone give this man materials and the means to actually build this stuff
  • + 2
 GIVE ME THAT PENNY FARTHING!!!
  • + 1
 These bikes are freaking awesome, all of them !
Not sure how the Zebra OTB would fare on a downhill track ... Smile
  • + 2
 Well, I mean, it does have a water bottle mount...
  • + 2
 Can't say it looks like a session
  • + 2
 That penny-- wow!!!!! Beautiful work!!!
  • + 0
 Very cool, do it while you can. Once you get a girlfriend/wife then kids all the free time goes out the window. Makes me feel lazy pre keep saying.
  • + 0
 Pre-kids*
  • + 1
 Sign me up as test a Rider. I would love a go with each one of these, but I'm sure I couldn't afford any of them.
  • + 1
 Look out Waki... There is a new player in town and you have some work to do...
  • + 2
 Boneshaker has a water bottle, hardtail does not. Pinkbike implodes.
  • + 1
 The reach numbers on the OTB are not progressive at all.
  • + 1
 We want a review of these on the trails !!!
  • + 2
 Carbon fiber top hat.
  • + 1
 Is that a 69er? Lol F$k me!
  • + 2
 Love it.
  • + 1
 Is it April's fool early?
  • + 2
 get a job
  • + 1
 Genuinely want all of these.......
  • + 1
 Aaron on Zebra for 2019 !!!
  • + 1
 kickstarter?
  • + 1
 Bad Penny!
  • + 1
 Looks like a Session.
  • + 1
 Looks like a dirt bike
  • + 0
 WTF?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040117
Mobile Version of Website