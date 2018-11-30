Guillaume Bout's Bonkers Concept Bikes

Guillaume has been working on the design for two years. He says: "The idea of a modern all-mountain penny-farthing kept bugging me regularly. The initial picture I had in mind was of an aluminium frame, but once I started blocking the proportions in the 3D software I realized a carbon frame would be much more appropriate with the difficulty to pedal on such a bike. Then surprisingly, most of the penny-farthing came together by itself rather quickly."



Guillaume's hardest challenge was keeping the Q-factor low. Penny Farthings are direct drive so Guilluame had to squish in a geared front hub, a disc brake, two cranks and the fork and still keep a comfortable pedalling position. It apparently came down to a matter of millimetres.



There are no geometry figures for this bike but Guillaume will say it had to be pretty slack to help prevent OTBs. Would it work? Even Guillaume's not sure. He says: "While the big wheel would monster-truck its way over pretty much anything, the small wheel would have a hard time clearing small obstacles and could even get stuck and snap the frame in half, so the 150mm of suspension travel had to make up for it."





Zebra OTB Specification

Frame: Zebra OTB composite

Shock: Fox DHX2 10.5x3.5

Fork: Zebra OTB composite

Transmission: “Some kind of weird concentric blend between a Kris Holm unicycle geared hub and a Rohloff speedhub with custom Effigear cranks"

Brakes: Shimano Saint

Brake Discs: XT IceTech, 203mm front, 260mm rear

Stem: Hope all mountain, 35mm

Bar: Custom Renthal Fatbar

Grips: Lizard Skins MacAskill

Saddle: Custom shaped Fabric Scoop Radius Pro Team

Seatpost: Cane Creek eeSilk

Wheels: Custom Enve composite M635 and/or M640 rims, 50” front, 20” rear

Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary 50”x2.4” and 20”x2.4”

Pedals: Spank Spike

