Guillaume Bout's Bonkers Concept Bikes

After becoming fed up of "doing computer graphics pictures of huge VIP aircrafts for filthy rich people", Guillaume Bout, 36, quit his job and decided to look for something new. With time on his hands, skills to use and creativity to burn, it wasn't long before his mind focussed in on his biggest hobby - bikes. He explains: "I think it was just the urge to create something, just like you would paint, draw, or play an instrument. When winter comes, and it’s dark and cold, I just spend more time in front of the computer than on the bike... maybe I should get a girlfriend!"
The result of those long evenings is a fleet of bonkers and beautiful rides rendered on 3DS Max and V-Ray. Don't be fooled into thinking they're just gimmicks though, as you'll see there are details aplenty on these rides. It's also worth clarifying that these bikes will never see the light of day, for a start, Guillaume hasn't begun to consider the constraints that production processes would bring. Guillaume puts it best when he says, "while I put some serious thoughts into it when I do them, these are not to be taken seriously."
And so his Zebra bike brand was born. The brand was called Zebra because "a zebra is quite similar to your everyday horse, but very different at the same time... I also happen to like stripes pattern". It fits the four-strong range well, with everything from a gearboxed hardtail to a penny farthing to a fat downhill bike inlcluded. Take a look at the highlights below: Zebra O.T.B (Oddly Tall Bike) 21st Century Penny Farthing
Mountain bikers have looked to history to re-embrace bum bags, skin wall tires and fitting water bottles to frames, so why not take inspiration from even further back and ride this fully carbon fibre penny farthing?
Guillaume has been working on the design for two years. He says: "The idea of a modern all-mountain penny-farthing kept bugging me regularly. The initial picture I had in mind was of an aluminium frame, but once I started blocking the proportions in the 3D software I realized a carbon frame would be much more appropriate with the difficulty to pedal on such a bike. Then surprisingly, most of the penny-farthing came together by itself rather quickly."
Guillaume's hardest challenge was keeping the Q-factor low. Penny Farthings are direct drive so Guilluame had to squish in a geared front hub, a disc brake, two cranks and the fork and still keep a comfortable pedalling position. It apparently came down to a matter of millimetres.
There are no geometry figures for this bike but Guillaume will say it had to be pretty slack to help prevent OTBs. Would it work? Even Guillaume's not sure. He says: "While the big wheel would monster-truck its way over pretty much anything, the small wheel would have a hard time clearing small obstacles and could even get stuck and snap the frame in half, so the 150mm of suspension travel had to make up for it."
Zebra OTB Specification
Frame: Zebra OTB composite
Shock: Fox DHX2 10.5x3.5
Fork: Zebra OTB composite
Transmission: “Some kind of weird concentric blend between a Kris Holm unicycle geared hub and a Rohloff speedhub with custom Effigear cranks"
Brakes: Shimano Saint
Brake Discs: XT IceTech, 203mm front, 260mm rear
Stem: Hope all mountain, 35mm
Bar: Custom Renthal Fatbar
Grips: Lizard Skins MacAskill
Saddle: Custom shaped Fabric Scoop Radius Pro Team
Seatpost: Cane Creek eeSilk
Wheels: Custom Enve composite M635 and/or M640 rims, 50” front, 20” rear
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary 50”x2.4” and 20”x2.4”
Pedals: Spank Spike
So yeah, it's mad, but just try and convince us you wouldn't fancy a go. Zebra F.F.B (Freaky Fat Bike)
Guillaume first designed the F.F.B back in 2014 but recently updated it as he was between jobs. There was no specific urge to design this particular bike, he just wanted to scratch his creative itch and this is the result.
Guillaume says: "Fatbikes were all the rage back then so I wanted to do one. But doing 'just a fatbike' would have been a shame when you can do whatever you want, right? So my brain thought, 'if a fat tire on a 26" rim gives an outer diameter of 29" then put some fat tires on 24" rims and you'll get an outer diameter of about 27" and you can still add big suspensions.' So I said, 'you know brain, it's a bit of a silly idea', to which brain promptly replied, 'sure, let's do it'."
So here it is. 200mm of travel, 24" wheels, a widened, inverted DVO Jade fork, and Effigear gearbox and loud Kawasaki green paint. Guillaume was aiming for 'over the top' and he probably exceeded it.
Frame: Zebra FFB composite
Shock: DVO Jade
Fork: Custom widened DVO Emerald
Transmission: Effigear gearbox with Gates carbon belt
Brakes: Shimano Saint, 2x front, 1x rear
Brake Discs: XT IceTech, 203mm (but only as centerlock
Stem: Hope direct mount, 30mm
Bar: Custom Renthal Fatbar
, 800mm
Grips Oury All-Mountain
Saddle Fabric
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb Stealth
Wheels: 24"Nextie Wild Dragon II carbon rims
Tires: Custom Surly Bud & Lou, 24"x4.8"
Pedals: Spank Spike
Guillaume says: "I like it as much as I find it lame. As cool as ugly. As awesome as ridiculous. The front triangle is nice, the rear one not so much. The design feels a bit weird, a bit unbalanced but all in all, I think I eventually like it, in a weird kind of way.
Zebra S.L.B Strapping Long Bike
|I've seen full suspended fat bikes. Fat bikes with DH forks. Fat bikes with 2 front disscbrakes. 24" fat bikes. I put it all together, with a gearbox for good measure.—Guillaume Bout
Guillaume also designs some more conventional bikes such as this Nicolai inspired Strapping Long Bike. All of Guillaume's bikes are designed with Effigear drivetrains and not just for performance. He says: " I like the concept and it would give my bikes something different... and partly because a standard transmission looked mighty annoying to do in 3D. I eventually just did one and the derailleur was indeed mighty annoying, but the great thing with 1x transmission is that I didn’t have to do a front derailleur at least!"
So what's next in the pipeline for Guillaume? "With computer graphics I can do whatever I want so I might as well try atypical ideas as there are no production constraints. I’d like to try a tracked bike for snow, or a lighter, more 'artistic' hardtail, if I have time."
For more of Guillame's work check out his Artstation page
or follow him on Instagram
and Facebook
.Guillaume has no affiliations with the brands depicted
How about you become an engineer? If you can model this with such detail it means you have more than a basic understanding of how to make bikes. And other things. And you can model, learning Catia or Solidworks will be a breeze. Engineers get paid without being asked too much. Visualization people... oh can you do a couple of those pictures for me? What? 2000€?! Sorry I thought this was your hobby. Ok, then can you make a simple interior before lunch tomorrow?
I'd be very surprized if he doesn't get at least a few calls/emails from bike manufacturers, as he's clearly a very talented chap.
Not sure how the Zebra OTB would fare on a downhill track ...
