SR Suntour Durolux 29 Fork - Review

There's no shortage of burly, long-travel 29ers these days, which is why SR Suntour decided to release a big-wheel compatible version of their air-sprung Durolux fork. We first spotted the fork at the Taipei Cycle show
earlier this year, but the new addition is now officially on the market, with a retail price of $800 USD. That's still not inexpensive, but it will leave a couple hundred extra dollars in your wallet compared to a top-of-the-line fork from the likes of Fox or RockShox.
SR Suntour Durolux R2C2
• 36mm stanchions
• Air-sprung
• R2C2 sealed cartridge damper
• 15x110mm thru axle
• Clearance for 29 x 2.6" tires
• Hollow forged aluminum crown, magnesium lowers
• 150, 160, or 170mm of travel
• 2,220 grams
• Price: $800 USD
• www.srsuntour-cycling.com
That cost savings does come with a weight penalty to match, and the Durolux weighed in at a slightly portly 2,220 grams on our scale, or roughly 200 grams more than a Fox 36 Float. Of course, weight isn't everything if that extra heft comes with a performance advantage, but you'll need to skip ahead to the ride impressions
to see how the Durolux held up.
Before you send a product out, surely make sure it at least works as it should - how did no other test riders spot this or is it a tolerance issue? Either way, maybe dyno the fork before sending it to review, what a way to ruin a new product launch.
Few things.
1) I'm bigger than Mike at 200 pounds.
2) I too found the RC2 damper to be more to my liking than the R2C2.
3) I did not find any additional noise to the RC2 damper, though both are louder than a bladder based RS/Fox damper.
4) I ran the fork in a shorter travel configuration (one reason I found the air spring to be a bit more linear than he did)
5) I found the fork, specifically in the RC2 configuration, to be a very viable competitor to the Fox Elite GRIP damper, and at $100 less.
6) The service ports are a nice touch.
7) The chassis is stiffer than just about anything out there.
Had I only reviewed the original R2C2 damper, I would have similar thoughts overall. But the updated damper was good for those with a propensity for a firmer ride and the RC2 a diamond in the rough.
Just wanted to chime in as this review should be taken with a grain of salt (as should mine!)
What I think is that in this case, PB just put the focus on the negative issues of the Durolux, a fork that really like every person who had the opportunity to test.
I cant seem to remember who has won a World Cup in the last 2 years on a Suntour Fork?
How can this review be so negative and another one on Vital just a few days ago very positive?
www.vitalmtb.com/product/guide/Forks,33/SR-Suntour/Durolux-29-R2C2-PCS,21252#product-reviews/2946
And I may be nitpicking here.. but I would be seriously surprised if that noise really comes from "cavitation".
