SR Suntour Durolux 29 Fork - Review

Dec 5, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
There's no shortage of burly, long-travel 29ers these days, which is why SR Suntour decided to release a big-wheel compatible version of their air-sprung Durolux fork. We first spotted the fork at the Taipei Cycle show earlier this year, but the new addition is now officially on the market, with a retail price of $800 USD. That's still not inexpensive, but it will leave a couple hundred extra dollars in your wallet compared to a top-of-the-line fork from the likes of Fox or RockShox.

SR Suntour Durolux R2C2

• 36mm stanchions
• Air-sprung
• R2C2 sealed cartridge damper
• 15x110mm thru axle
• Clearance for 29 x 2.6" tires
• Hollow forged aluminum crown, magnesium lowers
• 150, 160, or 170mm of travel
• 2,220 grams
• Price: $800 USD
www.srsuntour-cycling.com

That cost savings does come with a weight penalty to match, and the Durolux weighed in at a slightly portly 2,220 grams on our scale, or roughly 200 grams more than a Fox 36 Float. Of course, weight isn't everything if that extra heft comes with a performance advantage, but you'll need to skip ahead to the ride impressions to see how the Durolux held up.
Suntour Durolux 29


Suntour Durolux 29
The blue dial adjusts the fork's high-speed compression damping, and the smaller grey knob provides 17 clicks of low-speed compression adjustment.
Suntour Durolux 29
High- and low- speed rebound are adjusted via the dials found on the bottom of the right leg.


Construction

Like its 27.5" sibling, the Durolux 29 has 36mm stanchions and uses SR Suntour's R2C2 damper, which has externally adjustable high- and low-speed compression damping, along with high- and low-speed rebound damping. It also uses a coil spring-backed internal floating piston (IFP), eschewing the bladder style dampers that have become increasingly common in favor of simplicity and ease of maintenance. The sealed damper cartridge design of the R2C2 means that it can easily be removed for service or replacement – if a shop had a replacement cartridge in stock it would only be a matter of minutes before a customer was up and running again.


Suntour Durolux 29
Plastic spacers above the coil negative spring can be added or removed relatively easily to adjust the fork's travel in 10mm increments.
Suntour Durolux 29
Volume spacer slide onto the underside of the air spring top cap to increase or reduce the amount of end-stroke ramp-up.


The air spring is located on the left side of the fork, where the of end-stroke ramp-up can be altered by adding or removing up to three plastic spacers. Fewer spacers creates a more linear feel, and adding more increases the amount of bottom-out resistance. It's also possible to change the Durolux's travel, and while it does involve removing the fork lowers it's still an extremely simple procedure – the same air shaft is used for all travel configuration. By adding or removing the black plastic discs that sit above the negative spring the fork can be set up with anywhere from 150mm all the way up to 170mm of travel in 10mm increments.

There are lots of forks out there that have screw holes on the back of the crown, but there's a distinct lack of fenders to go with them. SR Suntour's fender is nicely integrated and looks much better than wrapping four zip ties around an expensive fork. The one part of the fork that's a little odd are the two bolts that stick out from the middle of the lowers – it turns out they're for mounting a full fender on the European e-bike version of the fork. Apparently, e-bikes have different fender needs than regular bikes – who knew?


Suntour Durolux 29
Although it's a little fiddly at first, with some practice operating the Q-Loc II thru axle becomes second nature. Personally, I'd like to see the option of a bolt-on thru axle added into the mix.
Suntour Durolux 29
The Durolux can accommodate up to a 29 x 2.6" tire; the integrated fender is a nice touch.


On the Trail

Air spring: The Durolux's beginning stroke sensitivity was excellent right out of the box, with no break-in period required. After some experimentation, I settled on 70psi in the air chamber, with one volume spacer installed for my 160-pound weight. The air spring does ramp up more quickly than I'm used to – even without any spacers there's a distinct difference between the first half of the travel and the second half. I'd rather have the progression begin a little later in the stroke, or take place more gradually, in order to make the most of the 160mm of travel.

Damper: This is where the Durolux's performance pales in comparison to similar options from RockShox or Fox. Partway through my second ride, the fork began to act erratically, delivering a harsh, almost locked-out feeling whenever a rapid succession of bumps was encountered. The first few impacts would be absorbed without any issue, but then the next impact would be incredibly jarring, and a couple of times I was afraid my hands were going to blow off the grips. In short, a far from ideal sensation.

I sent the cartridge back to SR Suntour, and they discovered that the high-speed rebound shims had started to bend, which meant that not enough oil flow was occurring during those quicker hits, in turn causing the harshness I had experienced. Not willing to write off the Durolux completely, next I installed a replacement R2C2 cartridge that SR Suntour had fitted with a higher flow rebound piston. Unfortunately, the same rebound issue occurred – the fork still couldn't keep up with multiple impacts in a row, and the erratic nature of the issue made it difficult to feel confident charging into rough sections of trail.

As a final step, I swapped to an RC2 PCS cartridge, which uses a fixed, shim-based rebound piston design. This made a significant difference, and there was a welcome return to a more consistent feel out on the trail. Except for one thing - the noise. Now, SR Suntour's forks have always been on the louder side of things, and while I'd rather have complete silence, I can handle some squelching / squishing noises. The key word there is 'some' – the noise with this cartridge was louder than anything I'd experienced before.

Suntour Durolux 29

Once again, it was time for some tinkering. SR Suntour sent out a small spring, which I installed into the damping cartridge, stacking it on top of the spring that was already in place above the internal floating piston (IFP). The theory was that by altering the position of the IFP, the cavitation noise would be reduced. That did the trick, and although the fork was still louder than a Fox or RockShox, it was much more tolerable out on the trail.

With the RC2 PCS cartridge installed and the additional spring above the IFP the Durolux's manners improved significantly – the rebound issues were gone, and repeated impacts were handled without any surprises. As a whole, the performance was much more predictable, and if given the choice I would pick the RC2 PCS cartridge over the R2C2 every time. Going with that cartridge also drops the total cost down to $700, although I'd still say that the RockShox Yari or a GRIP damper equipped Fox 36 still have the edge at that pricepoint.


SR Suntour's Response: "SR Suntour would like to thank Pinkbike for their in-depth testing and honest evaluation. The R2C2 cartridge has been ridden and evolving for 2 years now under toughest conditions. It has seen multiple WC DH wins, Rampage wins, Megavalanche wins and NAET overall titles.

However, technologies on such a level can fail sometimes and we have realized it is not perfect. Its long-term performance is not meeting our goals and we are immediately seeking the reasons and will relaunch once solutions exceed those goals. We believe the RC2 PCS platform is solid and reliable, we are looking at reducing the possible noise. Customers with R2C2 forks/ cartridges please contact one of our global service centers or via Facebook or Instagram for a tuned replacement."



Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesUnfortunately, at this point in time I can't recommend the Durolux 29 R2C2 as a viable option for riders looking to upgrade their current suspension. Its performance simply doesn't measure up to the other contenders currently on the market that weigh less and offer quieter, more consistent performance. Mike Kazimer





35 Comments

  • + 51
 Well kudos to PB for the solid and unbiased review, for giving Suntour an opportunity to respond and to Suntour for their great response.
  • + 2
 and savings of $1 per Gram
  • + 3
 Also, we can hope that this negative press will drive suntour to make a better product.
  • + 1
 Oops.
  • + 0
 Yeah this here. Most of the stuff is more or less advertorial. To here an authentic bad review is refreshing.
  • - 5
flag doe222 (30 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @superlightracer: Well i suppose they cant diss their paymasters at sram by giving a better review for a cheaper fork.
  • + 24
 Can't believe pinkbike have actually written a honest bad review, finally!
  • + 9
 I think the reality here is that most bikes / parts are so good there are only really 'niggles' or personal opinion to talk about in reviews rather than obviously huge negatives, other than Crank Bro's parts of course..... (though the new stamp seems pretty good)
  • + 4
 @Racer951: This is the thing people don't seem to realise. There are very few bad products out there today. It would be a lot easier to choose a part or a bike if the reviews were like this for all but one of them but the reality is that what's best for you often comes down to personal preference or budget and nothing more.
  • + 14
 I cannot imagine how a company the size of Suntour are able to send a non-functioning product out to the largest MTB review website in the world for testing, even worse is that they could not then put the issue right.

Before you send a product out, surely make sure it at least works as it should - how did no other test riders spot this or is it a tolerance issue? Either way, maybe dyno the fork before sending it to review, what a way to ruin a new product launch.
  • + 3
 to be fair i think they are handling it okay now as far as the statement goes, it is a crying shame though that such a major fuck up has happened. here's hoping that they turn the thing around and release a good fork - the MTB world needs less costly products.
  • + 6
 I had a 27.5 durolux last year develop the same damper spiking problem. I contacted suntour warranty, and the guy gave me some insulting spiel about how top level athletes ride these forks and there couldn't possibly be a problem. After a little back and forth they sent me a new damper. It developed the same problem again in short order, then when I contacted warranty, they wanted me to send the whole fork in and pay the shipping costs. So I got rid of the fork. because it was not worth my time. Never again.
  • + 3
 It was not awesome, but it happens. If you read the R2C2 cartridge was the main complaint and that affected it all. The RC2 PCS although Mike stated it was noisy, it did provide consistent performance. Yes there are other reviews out there where the fork performed well, things like rider style, preferences and terrain can make a difference. But overall the R2C2 as we stated is not living up to our goals, we will adapt, change and move forward. Do not count us out and think we cannot make or do not currently have great products. The RC2 PCS is good and an option on all platforms, many riders really like it and it performs well for them. Thank you to all of you who have supported us and continue to do so. We are honest and accepting, good things to come.
  • + 2
 I'm just going to go on the record saying though I agree with some of Mike's findings (I had similar findings early on), his overall take away runs cross grain to my own review.

Few things.

1) I'm bigger than Mike at 200 pounds.
2) I too found the RC2 damper to be more to my liking than the R2C2.
3) I did not find any additional noise to the RC2 damper, though both are louder than a bladder based RS/Fox damper.
4) I ran the fork in a shorter travel configuration (one reason I found the air spring to be a bit more linear than he did)
5) I found the fork, specifically in the RC2 configuration, to be a very viable competitor to the Fox Elite GRIP damper, and at $100 less.
6) The service ports are a nice touch.
7) The chassis is stiffer than just about anything out there.

Had I only reviewed the original R2C2 damper, I would have similar thoughts overall. But the updated damper was good for those with a propensity for a firmer ride and the RC2 a diamond in the rough.

Just wanted to chime in as this review should be taken with a grain of salt (as should mine!)
  • + 2
 I wonder if that SR Suntour response would be the same if that was a punter saying they were having issues..... Not trying to be skeptical, but I reckon the response would not have carried on after the listing of race wins.
  • + 2
 Regarding the Q-loc axle. Care has to be taken when locking the axle in place, I have slightly elongated the hole on the locking side of the stanchions on my epicons, making it impossible to fit without any wheel wobble.
  • + 0
 I had a Durolux R2C2 after using a Pike for 2 years. Honestly, It´s the heavyer outhere, but the stiffer too. The Qloc axle is the better, by far. The integrated muddfender is awesome, as well as the service ports. Of course the fork works more like a DH fork than an enduro one, but that´s obvious (on the other side you can try the Auron). About THAT noise, it´s not louder than a Formula 35.
What I think is that in this case, PB just put the focus on the negative issues of the Durolux, a fork that really like every person who had the opportunity to test.
  • + 1
 The R2C2 cartridge has been ridden and evolving for 2 years now under toughest conditions. It has seen multiple WC DH wins......
I cant seem to remember who has won a World Cup in the last 2 years on a Suntour Fork?
  • + 5
 Alexandre Fayolle
  • + 1
 @src248:I think Tracey Hanna may have won a couple.
  • + 1
 Big boys also screw up now and then, however you have to go to the coment section to read something bad about them, when some angry customer decides to share their experience with us.
  • + 4
 R2C2 clearly isn’t the droid I was looking for.
  • + 1
 So confusing!
How can this review be so negative and another one on Vital just a few days ago very positive?
www.vitalmtb.com/product/guide/Forks,33/SR-Suntour/Durolux-29-R2C2-PCS,21252#product-reviews/2946
  • + 4
 Interestingly, Vital seems to have had a similar experience though - issues with the original R2C2 damper, sent it back, got an updated R2C2 and a RC2. Vital preferred the cheaper damper as well. So conclusions ended up being similar, but overall Vital was much more favorable... maybe they just don't mind the damper noise / were less turned off by the setup hassle.
  • + 4
 I still love Suntour. Don't know why, but I do Smile
  • + 2
 Nice to read an honest review!
And I may be nitpicking here.. but I would be seriously surprised if that noise really comes from "cavitation".
  • + 3
 That was a really bumpy review.
  • + 4
 Sr really took some big hits on this one, but I'm hoping they'll be able to bounce back.
  • + 1
 does he install spring (soft version of negative spring) to damper side ???
  • + 1
 Let's hope this fork has all the parts installed and doesn't fall apart after one ride...
  • + 1
 Perfect nominee for PB Product of the Year and PB Advent Calendar Giveaway!
  • + 2
 Clearance for 26" tires? #26isntdead
  • + 1
 For the naysayers, spades and spade.
  • + 1
 Woah... kudos
  • - 1
 Does this come in an e-bike spec? E-bike just make me wet.

