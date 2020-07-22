Levy wasn't able to make it to this week's episode - rumor has it he went out on a Grim Donut ride and never returned - so we made sure to talk about all his favorite subjects without him, and to use the word 'stankshun' as often as possible.
Modern bikes are better than ever, but that doesn't mean there's no more room for improvement. In this episode, Brian Park, Christina Chappetta, James Smurthwaite and I discuss what could be changed to make mountain bikes, and the sport as a whole, even better. Grippy tires that don't go flat, inexpensive bikes with good geometry, investment from larger corporations, and building a more supportive, inclusive riding community were just a few of the suggestion that came up.
Give it a listen, and let us know what you
think needs to be changed in the comments below.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 15 - WHAT'S HOLDING MOUNTAIN BIKING BACK?
July 2nd, 2020
Expensive bikes, tires that still go flat, so many standards...and no Mountain Dew sponsorships.
34 Comments
£150 shoes
£200 helmet
£50 tyres
Constantly marketing £6k 35lb mini DH bikes to people who ride 15km round a trail centre twice a month.
1. It ruins your bank balance
2. It ruins your body
Here in Switzerland its totally mainstream.
After the lockdown, ive never seen so many people on a MTB and on the trails
We've got a lot of problems in our forests right now, with the hunters, rangers, forest owners etc...
and the chairlifts are over filled with people.
thats how i see the scene in switzerland
One could argue that it could open up more riding spots , but the recent increase in riders due to Covid has proven that more people riding can equal more overcrowding ,parking hassles , and concern from other trail users (hikers,horseback riders,etc).
2. It is expensive as heck.
3. There is so much freaking gear (see #2 above) that the barrier to entry is quite high.
4. A lot of mountain bikers want to keep it that way... (e.g. some might say flow trails are boring sidewalks and we don't need more folks crowding the trails...)
I have multiple friends wanting to get into mountain biking right now, and all of them are shocked at prices to the point of it being an obstacle to getting into it. Most people aren't willing to spend $4-5k on a bike, much less $2-3k, if they aren't sure they'll like it.
Most of those people, if they've taken the jump, have bought a direct-to-consumer bike with base spec (or one notch above base spec).
Same goes for the non-mtb bike world. Almost all of my friends who've tried using an electric bike more often instead of their car have bought from Rad Power bikes.
Price is the biggest barrier hands down. And I hate to say it, but bike shop markups are a big reason for that price obstacle. If more people bought direct, and it was easier to buy direct, more people would be mountain biking and using bikes for their daily needs instead of cars.
It is expensive but cheap compared to any sort of power or sail boating or ATVs or Camping Trailers / RVs
