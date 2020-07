Art by Taj Mihelich





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 15 - WHAT'S HOLDING MOUNTAIN BIKING BACK?

July 2nd, 2020



Expensive bikes, tires that still go flat, so many standards...and no Mountain Dew sponsorships.

Levy wasn't able to make it to this week's episode - rumor has it he went out on a Grim Donut ride and never returned - so we made sure to talk about all his favorite subjects without him, and to use the word 'stankshun' as often as possible.Modern bikes are better than ever, but that doesn't mean there's no more room for improvement. In this episode, Brian Park, Christina Chappetta, James Smurthwaite and I discuss what could be changed to make mountain bikes, and the sport as a whole, even better. Grippy tires that don't go flat, inexpensive bikes with good geometry, investment from larger corporations, and building a more supportive, inclusive riding community were just a few of the suggestion that came up.Give it a listen, and let us know whatthink needs to be changed in the comments below.Available on Apple Podcasts Google Play , or wherever else you get your podcasts.Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.