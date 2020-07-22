The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?

Jul 22, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Art by Taj Mihelich

Levy wasn't able to make it to this week's episode - rumor has it he went out on a Grim Donut ride and never returned - so we made sure to talk about all his favorite subjects without him, and to use the word 'stankshun' as often as possible.

Modern bikes are better than ever, but that doesn't mean there's no more room for improvement. In this episode, Brian Park, Christina Chappetta, James Smurthwaite and I discuss what could be changed to make mountain bikes, and the sport as a whole, even better. Grippy tires that don't go flat, inexpensive bikes with good geometry, investment from larger corporations, and building a more supportive, inclusive riding community were just a few of the suggestion that came up.

Give it a listen, and let us know what you think needs to be changed in the comments below.


THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 15 - WHAT'S HOLDING MOUNTAIN BIKING BACK?
July 2nd, 2020

Expensive bikes, tires that still go flat, so many standards...and no Mountain Dew sponsorships.

Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

34 Comments

  • 12 0
 £100 shorts
£150 shoes
£200 helmet
£50 tyres
Constantly marketing £6k 35lb mini DH bikes to people who ride 15km round a trail centre twice a month.
  • 1 0
 THIS
  • 1 0
 Well, I mean the Yeti SB165 is an all-mountain bike and the trail centre is on the mountain, right? And the weight savings on those enve rims will come in handy on the gentle rollers.
  • 1 0
 @igxqrrl: I ride mtb for over 20 years an never paid neither of those price tags... you can go around that easy...
  • 12 1
 What's stopping mountain biking from becoming more mainstream?

1. It ruins your bank balance
2. It ruins your body
  • 5 0
 Wait what?

Here in Switzerland its totally mainstream.
After the lockdown, ive never seen so many people on a MTB and on the trails

We've got a lot of problems in our forests right now, with the hunters, rangers, forest owners etc...

and the chairlifts are over filled with people.

thats how i see the scene in switzerland
  • 4 0
 I am at a level where it's great for my body (except for my horrific looking shins), but that might change once I start going to bike parks regularly. As far as bank balance, coming off motorcycles it's a (slight) improvement!
  • 10 2
 Are we sure mountain biking would be better if it were more 'mainstream'?
One could argue that it could open up more riding spots , but the recent increase in riders due to Covid has proven that more people riding can equal more overcrowding ,parking hassles , and concern from other trail users (hikers,horseback riders,etc).
  • 3 0
 the only ones asking that question are people from the industry...
  • 1 0
 this...
  • 6 0
 1. It is hard. Even lift service riding is hard. It is way more physical than lift service skiing.
2. It is expensive as heck.
3. There is so much freaking gear (see #2 above) that the barrier to entry is quite high.
4. A lot of mountain bikers want to keep it that way... (e.g. some might say flow trails are boring sidewalks and we don't need more folks crowding the trails...)
  • 2 2
 Agree with #4. I'm totally cool with newbies, we all were once, but I really don't like "families with little kids" all over the damn place. Had two different fams with like 5 or 6 yr olds on a big fast Blue flow trail last week. And of course they were stopped in the middle of trail bc they were in way over their heads. Lovely.
  • 1 0
 @mybaben: I have never seen a family with little kids on a black or double black holding up traffic.
  • 2 0
 @mybaben: You don't like them? Sounds like you need to rethink your perspective. Big blue flow trail sounds like a good trail for all. Gotta push yourself as a rider sometimes, which is what these families might have been doing. Have you ever ridden a trail where you've had to get off your bike and check stuff out? And if they made you have to stop to wait or slow down that is fine. Plenty of riding to be had.
  • 6 0
 Real talk. This might sound selfish but I'm glad mountain biking is challenging and has a high barrier for entry. Riding in peace and quiet away from crowds of people is one of the greatest appeals and I'd like to keep it that way.
  • 1 0
 Amen to that.
  • 2 0
 Like what everyone else is saying...compare MTB to most any ball sport. All you need is a ball for soccer, a ball and a bat and gloves for baseball, a ball, decent shoes, and a hoop for basketball...Then factor in the space requirement - most of those sports only require the space of a small park for the game to be entertaining for a long while. An entertaining trail center requires significantly more space (indoor bike parks, pumptracks, and dirt jumping excluded - this did say mountain biking after all). And I don't think I'm alone when I say that I don't want MTB to become any more mainstream than it already is...trails are way too crowded now with E-mountain bikes making it an easier sport and with COVID taking away everyone else's first 10 choices of what they would rather be doing with their free time.
  • 2 0
 PRICE, all day long.

I have multiple friends wanting to get into mountain biking right now, and all of them are shocked at prices to the point of it being an obstacle to getting into it. Most people aren't willing to spend $4-5k on a bike, much less $2-3k, if they aren't sure they'll like it.

Most of those people, if they've taken the jump, have bought a direct-to-consumer bike with base spec (or one notch above base spec).

Same goes for the non-mtb bike world. Almost all of my friends who've tried using an electric bike more often instead of their car have bought from Rad Power bikes.

Price is the biggest barrier hands down. And I hate to say it, but bike shop markups are a big reason for that price obstacle. If more people bought direct, and it was easier to buy direct, more people would be mountain biking and using bikes for their daily needs instead of cars.
  • 2 0
 I think it is mainstream anywhere where there is good mountain biking trails. Have you noticed the percentage of minivans with serious bike racks in most communities on Vancouver Island.
It is expensive but cheap compared to any sort of power or sail boating or ATVs or Camping Trailers / RVs
  • 2 0
 why the hell would we want it to become more mainstream? i'd rather ride uncrowded, pristine trails than overcrowded, worn down trails any day of the week. the key factor here is how the sport affects its surroundings, the natural world. if we keep the environmental impact low, Nature can return the favor by providing us w/an unspoiled playground of peaceful beauty within which to help maintain sanity in a COVID-ridden insane world.
  • 3 0
 mountain biking got that much more closer to being mainstream due to covid. try looking for a mountain bike at your local shop.
  • 2 0
 that is 100% accurate!!! I never see so many people on the trails in my life in México, seriously I miss the time when only a bunch of guys where outthere in the wild
  • 3 0
 Because there aren't local dirt jump spots everywhere.......and also that pesky health "insurance" cost that we Americans have.
  • 1 0
 I am all for getting more people into the sport. however in countrys such as the UK I have a feeling that more starting riders = more accidents and falls which equals stricter health and safety regulations around trail centres. My local trail centre got revamped and what used to be a rough rooty red trail with some small drops is now a flat gravel (still red) flowy pavement.
  • 4 0
 The price to play is a steep barrier to entry for many.
  • 1 0
 Yup, look at ubiquitousnes of BMX a few decades ago. Single speed, steel, cheap. Every kid was on one.
  • 3 0
 Definitely geometry, once a 57 HTA becomes the norm, people will ride bikes again
  • 1 0
 super happy its not mainstream! I hate people and I love biking. the less the better! core friend groups, tight knit crowds, solid riding groms. I'd rather not dilute the hardcore die hard. That's what skiing is for!
  • 1 0
 Pricing but also the snobbery that says if you buy a sub 3k bike you don't deserve to be any where other that the blues at the local TC.
  • 2 0
 Cost, personal and financial.
  • 2 0
 Not enough mountains.........¿
  • 3 0
 Seriously tho.... overly sanitised trail centres with nerfed out trails
  • 2 0
 It is mainstream Mike!
  • 1 0
 Quality control

Post a Comment



