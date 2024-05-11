Live Stage Results from the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024

May 11, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Enduro World Cup racing is back as riders are now on course for the opening round of the 2024 series. Check back throughout the day for stage results from Finale Ligure.


Live Overall Race Results


Check back throughout the race to see who is leading the overall race after each stage and the final results at the end of the day.

U21 Men
Overall After Stage 1:

1st. Jt Fisher: 5:11.440
2nd. Bailey Christie: 5:18.635 / +7.195
3rd. William Brodie: 5:21.620 / +10.180
4th. Wei Tien Ho: 5:24.323 / +12.883
5th. Alden Pate: 5:25.593 / +14.153


U21 Women
Overall After Stage 1:

1st. Lily Planquart: 5:57.102
2nd. Simona Kuchynkova: 6:01.336 / +4.234
3rd. Emmy Lan: 6:04.777 / +7.675
4th. Elly Hoskin: 6:06.064 / +8.962
5th. Lacey Adams: 6:08.258 / +11.156


Elite Women
Stage one results will be added shortly.


Elite Men
Stage one results will be added shortly.


Stage 1 Results



Base Nato: 2.6km / 381m descent - Stage 1


U21 Men

After the first stage of the day, Jt Fisher leads the U21 men as he secures a seven-second lead against Bailey Christie. William Brodie completes the top three as he ends the first stage 10 seconds back.

Stage 1 Top 5:

1st. Jt Fisher: 5:11.440
2nd. Bailey Christie: 5:18.635 / +7.195
3rd. William Brodie: 5:21.620 / +10.180
4th. Wei Tien Ho: 5:24.323 / +12.883
5th. Alden Pate: 5:25.593 / +14.153



U21 Women

The Lapierre Zipp Collective's Lily Planquart has a great first stage creating a four-second lead in the overall race standings against Simona Kuchynkova. Last year's series champ Emmy Lan kicks off the day with third place, 7.675 back from the stage leader.

Stage 1 Top 5:

1st. Lily Planquart: 5:57.102
2nd. Simona Kuchynkova: 6:01.336 / +4.234
3rd. Emmy Lan: 6:04.777 / +7.675
4th. Elly Hoskin: 6:06.064 / +8.962
5th. Lacey Adams: 6:08.258 / +11.156



Elite Women
Stage one results will be added shortly.


Elite Men
Stage one results will be added shortly.


Live Timing



You can also access the EDR live timing page here.



