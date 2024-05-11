Live Stage Results from the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024

Enduro World Cup racing is back as riders are now on course for the opening round of the 2024 series. Check back throughout the day for stage results from Finale Ligure.
Live Overall Race Results
Check back throughout the race to see who is leading the overall race after each stage and the final results at the end of the day.U21 MenOverall After Stage 1:1st.
Jt Fisher: 5:11.4402nd.
Bailey Christie: 5:18.635 / +7.1953rd.
William Brodie: 5:21.620 / +10.1804th.
Wei Tien Ho: 5:24.323 / +12.8835th.
Alden Pate: 5:25.593 / +14.153
U21 WomenOverall After Stage 1:1st.
Lily Planquart: 5:57.1022nd.
Simona Kuchynkova: 6:01.336 / +4.2343rd.
Emmy Lan: 6:04.777 / +7.6754th.
Elly Hoskin: 6:06.064 / +8.9625th.
Lacey Adams: 6:08.258 / +11.156
Elite WomenStage one results will be added shortly.
Elite MenStage one results will be added shortly.
Stage 1 ResultsBase Nato:
2.6km / 381m descent - Stage 1U21 Men
After the first stage of the day, Jt Fisher leads the U21 men as he secures a seven-second lead against Bailey Christie. William Brodie completes the top three as he ends the first stage 10 seconds back. Stage 1 Top 5:1st.
Jt Fisher: 5:11.4402nd.
Bailey Christie: 5:18.635 / +7.1953rd.
William Brodie: 5:21.620 / +10.1804th.
Wei Tien Ho: 5:24.323 / +12.8835th.
Alden Pate: 5:25.593 / +14.153
U21 Women
The Lapierre Zipp Collective's Lily Planquart has a great first stage creating a four-second lead in the overall race standings against Simona Kuchynkova. Last year's series champ Emmy Lan kicks off the day with third place, 7.675 back from the stage leader. Stage 1 Top 5:1st.
Lily Planquart: 5:57.1022nd.
Simona Kuchynkova: 6:01.336 / +4.2343rd.
Emmy Lan: 6:04.777 / +7.6754th.
Elly Hoskin: 6:06.064 / +8.9625th.
Lacey Adams: 6:08.258 / +11.156
Elite WomenStage one results will be added shortly.
Elite MenStage one results will be added shortly.
Live TimingYou can also access the EDR live timing page here.