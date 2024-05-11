Live Stage Results from the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024

Live Overall Race Results

U21 Men

Overall After Stage 1:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

U21 Women

Overall After Stage 1:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Women

Elite Men

Stage 1 Results

Base Nato:

U21 Men

Stage 1 Top 5:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

U21 Women

Stage 1 Top 5:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Women

Elite Men

Live Timing

Enduro World Cup racing is back as riders are now on course for the opening round of the 2024 series. Check back throughout the day for stage results from Finale Ligure.Check back throughout the race to see who is leading the overall race after each stage and the final results at the end of the day.Jt Fisher: 5:11.440Bailey Christie: 5:18.635 /William Brodie: 5:21.620 /Wei Tien Ho: 5:24.323 /Alden Pate: 5:25.593 /Lily Planquart: 5:57.102Simona Kuchynkova: 6:01.336 /Emmy Lan: 6:04.777 /Elly Hoskin: 6:06.064 /Lacey Adams: 6:08.258 /2.6km / 381m descent - Stage 1After the first stage of the day, Jt Fisher leads the U21 men as he secures a seven-second lead against Bailey Christie. William Brodie completes the top three as he ends the first stage 10 seconds back.Jt Fisher: 5:11.440Bailey Christie: 5:18.635 /William Brodie: 5:21.620 /Wei Tien Ho: 5:24.323 /Alden Pate: 5:25.593 /The Lapierre Zipp Collective's Lily Planquart has a great first stage creating a four-second lead in the overall race standings against Simona Kuchynkova. Last year's series champ Emmy Lan kicks off the day with third place, 7.675 back from the stage leader.Lily Planquart: 5:57.102Simona Kuchynkova: 6:01.336 /Emmy Lan: 6:04.777 /Elly Hoskin: 6:06.064 /Lacey Adams: 6:08.258 /