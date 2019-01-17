The Evolution of the Santa Cruz V10

Makeover Time :



I don't think many will argue when I say that some of the early incarnations of the V10 verged heavily on the side of the beast rather than beauty. The 2013 model was a complete carbon-fiber affair and Santa Cruz really used this material to their advantage to create a sleek bike that had a form that flowed almost seamlessly whichever way you looked at it. It was almost organic in nature, where the original was clearly a human-made monster.



Nothing much had changed from the Mk4, just a sleeker silhouette and attention to details cared for.



2013 saw the Syndicate back to a full charge, with Minnaar taking another World Championship gold and another home victory, along with the World Cup Series overall. 2014 saw Minnaar continue at the top of his game, and the talented Bryceland finally



V10 Mk5, 2013-2014 Details



Designer: Nick Anderson

Frame material: Carbon

Wheelsize: 26"

Fork travel: 200mm

Rear wheel travel: 216 - 254mm

Head angle: 64 - 65°

Wheelbase (Large): 1196 - 1222mm

Fun facts: Josh Bryceland was the last person on 26-inch wheels to win a DH world cup with this bike at Leogang in 2014. Same front end as Mk4 but lighter lay-up and a production carbon swingarm. Probably the lightest production DH bike ever made. Better tires, bigger wheels, better shocks and forks have all increased speed and added weight and strength since then.



