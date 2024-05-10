Bike Check: Jack Moir's Steering Damper Equipped YT Capra - Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024

With the 2024 EDR World Cup season kicking off in Finale Ligure this weekend, plenty of fresh race bikes are ready to get between the tape. While Jack Moir has been riding the YT Capra since the start of 2023 his new race machine has a few interesting additions for 2024.

As riders prepare for a full day of racing, here are the details on Jack Moir's latest enduro World Cup race rig.

photo
Bike Details:
Frame: YT Capra 29" / Size: XL (Custom 4mm offset shock link)
Fork: RockShox Zeb FA 180mm (78psi / 1 Tokens / LSC 3 / LSR 6 )
Shock: RockShox Vivid Air FA (193psi / 2 Tokens / LSC 1 / LSR 5 )
Wheels: DT Swiss 240 hubs with DT Swiss ex511 rims
Tires: Continental Kryptotal Front/Rear - 24/27psi
Brakes: SRAM Maven (220mm rotors)
Drivetrain: SRAM XX Transmission with OChain (6 degrees)
Bars: Renthal FatBar 31.8 (40mm Rise / 750mm Width)
Stem: Renthal Apex 31.8 (50mm Length)
Grips: ODI Elite
Saddle: Ergon SM Enduro Ti

Shock settings are from closed


photo
The biggest change we spotted on Jack Moir's Capra is the addition of a Pademelon steering damper designed to reduce any unwanted movements or vibrations from the front wheel. Richie Rude has also been spotted running the same device.

photo
Pademelon says that with its device a "bike is more settled and calm, reduced hand force for bike control, off-camber lines become more predictable, fewer deflections off your intended line, and your arms are less fatigued at the top of climbs."

photo
photo
Electronic suspension continues to be a big thing for racing in 2024 as Jack Moir is running Flight Attendant front and rear on his RockShox Zeb and Vivid.

photo
Red Zebs are looking to be on quite a few race bikes this year.

photo
Jack is running an OChain in the 6-degree setting for the opening round of the series.

photo
photo
The spirit of enduro is still alive as Jack's bike is kitted out with plenty of tools and spares to get through a full day of racing.

photo
photo
A splash of red to brighten up a mostly stealthy build for Jack's race bike.


photo


