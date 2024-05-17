Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024

The results are in from the second round of the 2024 EDR World Cup series as riders battled through mixed conditions in Poland.
Following the drama-filed first round of racing in Finale Ligure riders didn't have much rest before heading to Poland where they got between the tape for the second time this year. The new course saw riders face heavy rain part way through the day with Bailey Christie, Simona Kuchynkova, Isabeau Courdurier and Charlie Murray stepping onto the top of the podium.
Check out a breakdown of the stages and more results below.
Race ResultsU21 Men1st.
Bailey Christie: 24:02.9922nd.
William Brodie: 24:18.402 / +15.4103rd.
Sascha Kim: 24:24.615 / +21.6234th.
Wei Tien Ho: 24:28.544 / +25.5525th.
Jt Fisher: 24:34.566 / +31.574
U21 Women1st.
Simona Kuchynkova: 28:21.7122nd.
Lily Planquart: 28:24.433 / +2.7213rd.
Elly Hoskin: 28:28.112 / +6.4004th.
Emily Carrick-Anderson: 28:57.050 / +35.3385th.
Emmy Lan: 29:01.885 / +40.173
Elite Women1st.
Isabeau Courdurier: 27:23.4652nd.
Hattie Harnden: 27:23.701 / +0.2363rd.
Chloe Taylor: 27:37.527 / +14.0624th.
Estelle Charles: 27:41.365 / +17.9005th.
Ella Conolly: 27:45.812 / +22.3476th.
Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 28:08.567 / +45.1027th.
Morgane Charre: 28:17.624 / +54.1598th.
Mélanie Pugin: 28:23.120 / +59.6559th.
Hanna Steinthaler: 28:37.964 / +1:14.49910th.
Bex Baraona: 28:40.180 / +1:16.715
Elite Men1st.
Charlie Murray: 23:42.0342nd.
Slawomir Lukasik: 23:42.129 / +0.0953rd.
Richie Rude: 23:44.832 / +2.7984th.
Jack Moir: 23:51.459 / +9.4255th.
Jesse Melamed: 24:03.739 / +21.705 6th.
Jack Menzies: 24:10.254 / +28.2207th.
Kasper Woolley: 24:12.797 / +30.7638th.
Adrien Dailly: 24:13.493 / +31.4599th.
Alex Rudeau: 24:18.523 / +36.48910th.
Marco Osborne: 24:18.656 / +36.622
Stage ResultsStage 1
U21 Men
1st. Bailey Christie: 4:08.674
2nd. William Brodie: 4:13.281 / +4.607
3rd. Jt Fisher: 4:13.727 / +5.053
4th. Sascha Kim: 4:14.019 / +5.345
5th. Wei Tien Ho: 4:14.119 / +5.445
U21 Women
1st. Simona Kuchynkova: 4:54.309
2nd. Lacey Adams: 4:57.191 / +2.882
3rd. Emmy Lan: 4:57.367 / +3.058
4th. Elly Hoskin: 4:58.119 / +3.810
5th. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 5:01.338 / +7.029
Elite Women
1st. Ella Conolly: 4:42.288
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 4:45.158 / +2.870
3rd. Hattie Harnden: 4:46.710 / +4.422
4th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 4:47.763 / +5.475
5th. Morgane Charre: 4:48.586 / +6.298
6th. Estelle Charles: 4:49.550 / +7.262
7th. Raphaela Richter: 4:49.957 / +7.669
8th. Chloe Taylor: 4:53.102 / +10.814
9th. Bex Baraona: 4:55.919 / +13.631
10th. Mélanie Pugin: 4:56.620 / +14.332
Elite Men
1st. Richie Rude: 4:06.358
2nd. Jack Moir: 4:06.492 / +0.134
3rd. Jesse Melamed: 4:07.027 / +0.669
4th. Slawomir Lukasik: 4:07.254 / +0.896
5th. Charlie Murray: 4:08.147 / +1.789
6th. Kasper Woolley: 4:09.335 / +2.977
7th. Jack Menzies: 4:09.877 / +3.519
8th. Rhys Verner: 4:10.665 / +4.307
9th. Tommaso Francardo: 4:11.259 / +4.901
10th. Alex Rudeau: 4:11.880 / +5.522
Stage 2U21 Men
U21 Women
Stage Result:
1st. Bailey Christie: 6:42.283
2nd. William Brodie: 6:44.656 / +2.373
3rd. Sascha Kim: 6:51.461 / +9.178
4th. Alden Pate: 6:51.560 / +9.277
5th. Jt Fisher: 6:51.992 / +9.709
Overall Result:
1st. Bailey Christie: 10:50.957
2nd. William Brodie: 10:57.937 / +6.980
3rd. Sascha Kim: 11:05.480 / +14.523
4th. Jt Fisher: 11:05.719 / +14.762
5th. Alden Pate: 11:11.924 / +20.976
Elite Women
Stage Result:
1st. Lily Planquart: 7:45.624
2nd. Lacey Adams: 7:52.264 / +6.640
3rd. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 7:53.626 / +8.002
4th. Simona Kuchynkova: 7:59.791 / +14.167
5th. Elly Hoskin: 8:00.118 / +14.494
Overall Result:
1st. Lacey Adams: 12:49.455
2nd. Simona Kuchynkova: 12:54.035 / +4.580
3rd. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 12:54.964 / +5.509
4th. Elly Hoskin: 12:58.237 / +8.782
5th. Lily Planquart: 13:01.557 / +12.102
Elite Men
Stage Result:
1st. Chloe Taylor: 7:41.371
2nd. Estelle Charles: 7:54.156 / +12.785
3rd. Hanna Steinthaler: 7:56.296 / +14.925
4th. Lea Rutz: 8:02.062 / +20.691
5th. Isabeau Courdurier: 8:03.284 / +21.913
6th. Hattie Harnden: 8:04.825 / +23.454
7th. Amy Morrison: 8:04.992 / +23.621
8th. Katarzyna Burek: 8:05.260 / +23.889
9th. Ella Conolly: 8:06.687 / +25.316
10th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 8:08.218 / +26.847
Overall Result:
1st. Chloe Taylor: 12:34.473
2nd. Estelle Charles: 12:43.706 / +9.233
3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 12:48.442 / +13.969
4th. Ella Conolly: 12:48.975 / +14.502
5th. Hattie Harnden: 12:51.535 / +17.062
6th. Hanna Steinthaler: 12:54.078 / +19.605
7th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 12:55.981 / +21.508
8th. Katarzyna Burek: 13:07.722 / +33.249
9th. Amy Morrison: 13:10.022 / +35.549
10th. Mélanie Pugin: 13:10.210 / +35.737
Stage Result:
1st. Charlie Murray: 6:55.352
2nd. Richie Rude: 6:57.547 / +2.195
3rd. Jack Moir: 6:59.389 / +4.037
4th. Adrien Dailly: 6:59.566 / +4.214
5th. Tommaso Francardo: 7:00.777 / +5.425
6th. Jack Menzies: 7:00.857 / +5.505
7th. Jesse Melamed: 7:01.985 / +6.633
8th. Slawomir Lukasik: 7:02.467 / +7.115
9th. Premek Tejchman: 7:04.382 / +9.030
10th. Alex Storr: 7:04.573 / +9.221
Overall Result:
1st. Charlie Murray: 11:03.499
2nd. Richie Rude: 11:03.905 / +0.406
3rd. Jack Moir: 11:05.881 / +2.382
4th. Jesse Melamed: 11:09.012 / +5.513
5th. Slawomir Lukasik: 11:09.721 / +6.222
6th. Jack Menzies: 11:10.734 / +7.235
7th. Tommaso Francardo: 11:12.036 / +8.537
8th. Adrien Dailly: 11:12.211 / +8.712
9th. Kasper Woolley: 11:15.117 / +11.618
10th. Alex Storr: 11:16.652 / +13.153
Stage 3U21 Men
U21 Women
Stage Result:
1st. Bailey Christie: 5:12.960
2nd. Wei Tien Ho: 5:15.180 / +2.220
3rd. Bow Habermann: 5:17.240 / +4.280
4th. William Brodie: 5:17.494 / +4.534
5th. Jakub Pivnicka: 5:17.840 / +4.880
Overall Result:
1st. Bailey Christie: 16:03.917
2nd. William Brodie: 16:15.431 / +11.514
3rd. Sascha Kim: 16:26.842 / +22.925
4th. Wei Tien Ho: 16:30.546 / +26.629
5th. Jt Fisher: 16:32.485 / +28.568
Elite Women
Stage Result:
1st. Lily Planquart: 6:03.296
2nd. Elly Hoskin: 6:08.677 / +5.381
3rd. Simona Kuchynkova: 6:09.613 / +6.317
4th. Emmy Lan: 6:12.029 / +8.733
5th. Lily Boucher: 6:13.613 / +10.317
Overall Result:
1st. Simona Kuchynkova: 19:03.648
2nd. Lily Planquart: 19:04.853 / +1.205
3rd. Elly Hoskin: 19:06.914 / +3.266
4th. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 19:15.690 / +12.042
5th. Emmy Lan: 19:19.984 / +16.336
Elite Men
Stage Result:
1st. Hattie Harnden: 5:39.250
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 5:42.307 / +3.057
3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 5:54.281 / +15.031
4th. Morgane Charre: 5:55.047 / +15.797
5th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 5:56.099 / +16.849
6th. Chloe Taylor: 5:56.370 / +17.120
7th. Estelle Charles: 5:56.571 / +17.321
8th. Bex Baraona: 5:57.871 / +18.621
9th. Ella Conolly: 5:58.566 / +19.316
10th. Nadine Ellecosta: 5:59.545 / +20.295
Overall Result:
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 18:30.749
2nd. Hattie Harnden: 18:30.785 / +0.036
3rd. Chloe Taylor: 18:30.843 / +0.094
4th. Estelle Charles: 18:40.277 / +9.528
5th. Ella Conolly: 18:47.541 / +16.792
6th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 18:52.080 / +21.331
7th. Mélanie Pugin: 19:04.491 / +33.742
8th. Hanna Steinthaler: 19:04.939 / +34.190
9th. Morgane Charre: 19:13.329 / +42.580
10th. Bex Baraona: 19:21.505 / +50.756
Stage Result:
1st. Slawomir Lukasik: 4:50.767
2nd. Charlie Murray: 4:52.027 / +1.260
3rd. Richie Rude: 4:53.565 / +2.798
4th. Jack Moir: 4:55.151 / +4.384
5th. Marco Osborne: 4:57.530 / +6.763
6th. Mirco Vendemmia: 4:59.404 / +8.637
7th. Louis Jeandel: 5:00.771 / +10.004
8th. Alex Rudeau: 5:02.422 / +11.655
9th. Zakarias Johansen: 5:03.186 / +12.419
10th. Remi Gauvin: 5:03.683 / +12.916
Overall Result:
1st. Charlie Murray: 15:55.526
2nd. Richie Rude: 15:57.470 / +1.944
3rd. Slawomir Lukasik: 16:00.488 / +4.962
4th. Jack Moir: 16:01.032 / +5.506
5th. Jesse Melamed: 16:15.247 / +19.721
6th. Jack Menzies: 16:15.843 / +20.317
7th. Marco Osborne: 16:18.850 / +23.324
8th. Kasper Woolley: 16:19.057 / +23.480
9th. Adrien Dailly: 16:19.057 / +23.531
10th. Mirco Vendemmia: 16:20.391 / +24.865
Stage 4U21 Men
U21 Women
Stage Result:
1st. Sascha Kim: 4:37.836
2nd. Bailey Christie: 4:38.693 / +0.857
3rd. William Brodie: 4:40.339 / +2.503
4th. Wei Tien Ho: 4:41.494 / +3.658
5th. Jt Fisher: 4:42.359 / +4.523
Overall Result:
1st. Bailey Christie: 20:42.610
2nd. William Brodie: 20:55.770 / +13.160
3rd. Sascha Kim: 21:04.678 / +22.068
4th. Wei Tien Ho: 21:12.040 / +29.430
5th. Jt Fisher: 21:14.844 / +32.234
Elite Women
Stage Result:
1st. Lily Planquart: 5:22.115
2nd. Elly Hoskin: 5:26.085 / +3.970
3rd. Simona Kuchynkova: 5:27.506 / +5.391
4th. Emmy Lan: 5:31.787 / +9.672
5th. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 5:34.972 / +12.857
Overall Result:
1st. Lily Planquart: 24:26.968
2nd. Simona Kuchynkova: 24:31.154 / +4.186
3rd. Elly Hoskin: 24:32.999 / +6.031
4th. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 24:50.662 / +23.694
5th. Emmy Lan: 24:51.771 / +24.803
Elite Men
Stage Result:
1st. Hattie Harnden: 5:12.619
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 5:14.906 / +2.287
3rd. Chloe Taylor: 5:16.221 / +3.602
4th. Estelle Charles: 5:17.697 / +5.078
5th. Ella Conolly: 5:18.182 / +5.563
6th. Morgane Charre: 5:19.242 / +6.623
7th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 5:19.287 / +6.668
8th. Amy Morrison: 5:27.156 / +14.537
9th. Hanna Steinthaler: 5:27.662 / +15.043
10th. Raphaela Richter: 5:30.251 / +17.632
Overall Result:
1st. Hattie Harnden: 23:43.404
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 23:45.655 / +2.251
3rd. Chloe Taylor: 23:47.064 / +3.660
4th. Estelle Charles: 23:57.974 / +14.570
5th. Ella Conolly: 24:05.723 / +22.319
6th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 24:11.367 / +27.963
7th. Morgane Charre: 24:32.571 / +49.167
8th. Hanna Steinthaler: 24:32.601 / +49.197
9th. Mélanie Pugin: 24:36.070 / +52.666
10th. Bex Baraona: 24:52.609 / +1:09.205
Stage Result:
1st. Slawomir Lukasik: 4:33.320
2nd. Jack Moir: 4:33.983 / +0.663
3rd. Charlie Murray: 4:35.500 / +2.180
4th. Adrien Dailly: 4:37.032 / +3.712
5th. Richie Rude: 4:37.479 / +4.159
6th. Jesse Melamed: 4:37.803 / +4.483
7th. Elliot Jamieson: 4:38.972 / +5.652
8th. Alex Storr: 4:40.648 / +7.328
9th. Jack Menzies: 4:40.678 / +7.358
10th. Marco Osborne: 4:41.228 / +7.908
Overall Result:
1st. Charlie Murray: 20:31.026
2nd. Slawomir Lukasik: 20:33.808 / +2.782
3rd. Richie Rude: 20:34.949 / +3.923
4th. Jack Moir: 20:35.015 / +3.989
5th. Jesse Melamed: 20:53.050 / +22.024
6th. Adrien Dailly: 20:56.089 / +25.063
7th. Jack Menzies: 20:56.521/ +25.495
8th. Marco Osborne: 21:00.078 / +29.052
9th. Kasper Woolley: 21:00.614 / +29.588
10th. Mirco Vendemmia: 21:03.565 / +32.539
Stage 5
U21 Men
1st. Wei Tien Ho: 3:16.504
2nd. Jt Fisher: 3:19.722 / +3.218
3rd. Sascha Kim: 3:19.937 / +3.433
4th. Bailey Christie: 3:20.382 / +3.878
5th. Vojtech Klokocka: 3:21.951 / +5.447
U21 Women
1st. Simona Kuchynkova: 3:50.558
2nd. Elly Hoskin: 3:55.113 / +4.555
3rd. Lily Planquart: 3:57.465 / +6.907
4th. Geza Rodgers: 4:01.394 / +10.836
5th. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 4:06.388 / +15.830
Elite Women
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 3:37.810
2nd. Ella Conolly: 3:40.089 / +2.279
3rd. Hattie Harnden: 3:40.297 / +2.487
4th. Estelle Charles: 3:43.391 / +5.581
5th. Morgane Charre: 3:45.053 / +7.243
6th. Mélanie Pugin: 3:47.050 / +9.240
7th. Bex Baraona: 3:47.571 / +9.761
8th. Noga Korem: 3:50.334 / +12.524
9th. Chloe Taylor: 3:50.463 / +12.653
10th. Raphaela Richter: 3:52.587 / +14.777
Elite Men
1st. Slawomir Lukasik: 3:08.321
2nd. Richie Rude: 3:09.883 / +1.562
3rd. Jesse Melamed: 3:10.689 / +2.368
4th. Charlie Murray: 3:11.008 / +2.687
5th. Kasper Woolley: 3:12.183 / +3.862
6th. Louis Jeandel: 3:13.594 / +5.273
7th. Jack Menzies: 3:13.733 / +5.412
8th. Alex Rudeau: 3:14.627 / +6.306
9th. Elliot Jamieson: 3:14.869 / +6.548
10th. Mirco Vendemmia: 3:15.771 / +7.450
0.23 difference in the womens race between first and second over 5 stages of racing and 0.095 in the mens... that's just crazy.
Now if only one could see any of it live
But really looking forward to the gopro race footage from Charlie, Jesse, Texi and some nice summaries by the YT Mob and some others.
UCI has long sucked, and how it is that the organizations and riders that should be so close to and nurturing a sport seem to be shitting all over it - but I'm stoked to watch the recaps– and yes even the ebike action because f*ck anybody that says those riders are not top-notch athletes. Mosley & Barel don't suck.
Anyway the more I and we bitch, the more we drag down these athletes and this actually baller aspect of biking. Keep watching highlights & updates & spread it all around - what little bit there is beats nothing or a dead sport when we all know these men & women riders are the very strongest among us.