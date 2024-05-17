Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024

Race Results

Stage Results

Stage 1

U21 Men



1st. Bailey Christie: 4:08.674

2nd. William Brodie: 4:13.281 / +4.607

3rd. Jt Fisher: 4:13.727 / +5.053

4th. Sascha Kim: 4:14.019 / +5.345

5th. Wei Tien Ho: 4:14.119 / +5.445

U21 Women



1st. Simona Kuchynkova: 4:54.309

2nd. Lacey Adams: 4:57.191 / +2.882

3rd. Emmy Lan: 4:57.367 / +3.058

4th. Elly Hoskin: 4:58.119 / +3.810

5th. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 5:01.338 / +7.029



Elite Women



1st. Ella Conolly: 4:42.288

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 4:45.158 / +2.870

3rd. Hattie Harnden: 4:46.710 / +4.422

4th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 4:47.763 / +5.475

5th. Morgane Charre: 4:48.586 / +6.298

6th. Estelle Charles: 4:49.550 / +7.262

7th. Raphaela Richter: 4:49.957 / +7.669

8th. Chloe Taylor: 4:53.102 / +10.814

9th. Bex Baraona: 4:55.919 / +13.631

10th. Mélanie Pugin: 4:56.620 / +14.332

Elite Men



1st. Richie Rude: 4:06.358

2nd. Jack Moir: 4:06.492 / +0.134

3rd. Jesse Melamed: 4:07.027 / +0.669

4th. Slawomir Lukasik: 4:07.254 / +0.896

5th. Charlie Murray: 4:08.147 / +1.789

6th. Kasper Woolley: 4:09.335 / +2.977

7th. Jack Menzies: 4:09.877 / +3.519

8th. Rhys Verner: 4:10.665 / +4.307

9th. Tommaso Francardo: 4:11.259 / +4.901

10th. Alex Rudeau: 4:11.880 / +5.522



Stage 2

U21 Men

Stage Result:



1st. Bailey Christie: 6:42.283

2nd. William Brodie: 6:44.656 / +2.373

3rd. Sascha Kim: 6:51.461 / +9.178

4th. Alden Pate: 6:51.560 / +9.277

5th. Jt Fisher: 6:51.992 / +9.709

Overall Result:



1st. Bailey Christie: 10:50.957

2nd. William Brodie: 10:57.937 / +6.980

3rd. Sascha Kim: 11:05.480 / +14.523

4th. Jt Fisher: 11:05.719 / +14.762

5th. Alden Pate: 11:11.924 / +20.976



U21 Women

Stage Result:



1st. Lily Planquart: 7:45.624

2nd. Lacey Adams: 7:52.264 / +6.640

3rd. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 7:53.626 / +8.002

4th. Simona Kuchynkova: 7:59.791 / +14.167

5th. Elly Hoskin: 8:00.118 / +14.494

Overall Result:



1st. Lacey Adams: 12:49.455

2nd. Simona Kuchynkova: 12:54.035 / +4.580

3rd. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 12:54.964 / +5.509

4th. Elly Hoskin: 12:58.237 / +8.782

5th. Lily Planquart: 13:01.557 / +12.102



Elite Women

Stage Result:



1st. Chloe Taylor: 7:41.371

2nd. Estelle Charles: 7:54.156 / +12.785

3rd. Hanna Steinthaler: 7:56.296 / +14.925

4th. Lea Rutz: 8:02.062 / +20.691

5th. Isabeau Courdurier: 8:03.284 / +21.913

6th. Hattie Harnden: 8:04.825 / +23.454

7th. Amy Morrison: 8:04.992 / +23.621

8th. Katarzyna Burek: 8:05.260 / +23.889

9th. Ella Conolly: 8:06.687 / +25.316

10th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 8:08.218 / +26.847

Overall Result:



1st. Chloe Taylor: 12:34.473

2nd. Estelle Charles: 12:43.706 / +9.233

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 12:48.442 / +13.969

4th. Ella Conolly: 12:48.975 / +14.502

5th. Hattie Harnden: 12:51.535 / +17.062

6th. Hanna Steinthaler: 12:54.078 / +19.605

7th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 12:55.981 / +21.508

8th. Katarzyna Burek: 13:07.722 / +33.249

9th. Amy Morrison: 13:10.022 / +35.549

10th. Mélanie Pugin: 13:10.210 / +35.737



Elite Men

Stage Result:



1st. Charlie Murray: 6:55.352

2nd. Richie Rude: 6:57.547 / +2.195

3rd. Jack Moir: 6:59.389 / +4.037

4th. Adrien Dailly: 6:59.566 / +4.214

5th. Tommaso Francardo: 7:00.777 / +5.425

6th. Jack Menzies: 7:00.857 / +5.505

7th. Jesse Melamed: 7:01.985 / +6.633

8th. Slawomir Lukasik: 7:02.467 / +7.115

9th. Premek Tejchman: 7:04.382 / +9.030

10th. Alex Storr: 7:04.573 / +9.221

Overall Result:



1st. Charlie Murray: 11:03.499

2nd. Richie Rude: 11:03.905 / +0.406

3rd. Jack Moir: 11:05.881 / +2.382

4th. Jesse Melamed: 11:09.012 / +5.513

5th. Slawomir Lukasik: 11:09.721 / +6.222

6th. Jack Menzies: 11:10.734 / +7.235

7th. Tommaso Francardo: 11:12.036 / +8.537

8th. Adrien Dailly: 11:12.211 / +8.712

9th. Kasper Woolley: 11:15.117 / +11.618

10th. Alex Storr: 11:16.652 / +13.153



Stage 3

U21 Men

Stage Result:



1st. Bailey Christie: 5:12.960

2nd. Wei Tien Ho: 5:15.180 / +2.220

3rd. Bow Habermann: 5:17.240 / +4.280

4th. William Brodie: 5:17.494 / +4.534

5th. Jakub Pivnicka: 5:17.840 / +4.880

Overall Result:



1st. Bailey Christie: 16:03.917

2nd. William Brodie: 16:15.431 / +11.514

3rd. Sascha Kim: 16:26.842 / +22.925

4th. Wei Tien Ho: 16:30.546 / +26.629

5th. Jt Fisher: 16:32.485 / +28.568



U21 Women

Stage Result:



1st. Lily Planquart: 6:03.296

2nd. Elly Hoskin: 6:08.677 / +5.381

3rd. Simona Kuchynkova: 6:09.613 / +6.317

4th. Emmy Lan: 6:12.029 / +8.733

5th. Lily Boucher: 6:13.613 / +10.317

Overall Result:



1st. Simona Kuchynkova: 19:03.648

2nd. Lily Planquart: 19:04.853 / +1.205

3rd. Elly Hoskin: 19:06.914 / +3.266

4th. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 19:15.690 / +12.042

5th. Emmy Lan: 19:19.984 / +16.336



Elite Women

Stage Result:



1st. Hattie Harnden: 5:39.250

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 5:42.307 / +3.057

3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 5:54.281 / +15.031

4th. Morgane Charre: 5:55.047 / +15.797

5th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 5:56.099 / +16.849

6th. Chloe Taylor: 5:56.370 / +17.120

7th. Estelle Charles: 5:56.571 / +17.321

8th. Bex Baraona: 5:57.871 / +18.621

9th. Ella Conolly: 5:58.566 / +19.316

10th. Nadine Ellecosta: 5:59.545 / +20.295

Overall Result:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 18:30.749

2nd. Hattie Harnden: 18:30.785 / +0.036

3rd. Chloe Taylor: 18:30.843 / +0.094

4th. Estelle Charles: 18:40.277 / +9.528

5th. Ella Conolly: 18:47.541 / +16.792

6th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 18:52.080 / +21.331

7th. Mélanie Pugin: 19:04.491 / +33.742

8th. Hanna Steinthaler: 19:04.939 / +34.190

9th. Morgane Charre: 19:13.329 / +42.580

10th. Bex Baraona: 19:21.505 / +50.756



Elite Men

Stage Result:



1st. Slawomir Lukasik: 4:50.767

2nd. Charlie Murray: 4:52.027 / +1.260

3rd. Richie Rude: 4:53.565 / +2.798

4th. Jack Moir: 4:55.151 / +4.384

5th. Marco Osborne: 4:57.530 / +6.763

6th. Mirco Vendemmia: 4:59.404 / +8.637

7th. Louis Jeandel: 5:00.771 / +10.004

8th. Alex Rudeau: 5:02.422 / +11.655

9th. Zakarias Johansen: 5:03.186 / +12.419

10th. Remi Gauvin: 5:03.683 / +12.916

Overall Result:



1st. Charlie Murray: 15:55.526

2nd. Richie Rude: 15:57.470 / +1.944

3rd. Slawomir Lukasik: 16:00.488 / +4.962

4th. Jack Moir: 16:01.032 / +5.506

5th. Jesse Melamed: 16:15.247 / +19.721

6th. Jack Menzies: 16:15.843 / +20.317

7th. Marco Osborne: 16:18.850 / +23.324

8th. Kasper Woolley: 16:19.057 / +23.480

9th. Adrien Dailly: 16:19.057 / +23.531

10th. Mirco Vendemmia: 16:20.391 / +24.865



Stage 4

U21 Men

Stage Result:



1st. Sascha Kim: 4:37.836

2nd. Bailey Christie: 4:38.693 / +0.857

3rd. William Brodie: 4:40.339 / +2.503

4th. Wei Tien Ho: 4:41.494 / +3.658

5th. Jt Fisher: 4:42.359 / +4.523

Overall Result:



1st. Bailey Christie: 20:42.610

2nd. William Brodie: 20:55.770 / +13.160

3rd. Sascha Kim: 21:04.678 / +22.068

4th. Wei Tien Ho: 21:12.040 / +29.430

5th. Jt Fisher: 21:14.844 / +32.234



U21 Women

Stage Result:



1st. Lily Planquart: 5:22.115

2nd. Elly Hoskin: 5:26.085 / +3.970

3rd. Simona Kuchynkova: 5:27.506 / +5.391

4th. Emmy Lan: 5:31.787 / +9.672

5th. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 5:34.972 / +12.857

Overall Result:



1st. Lily Planquart: 24:26.968

2nd. Simona Kuchynkova: 24:31.154 / +4.186

3rd. Elly Hoskin: 24:32.999 / +6.031

4th. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 24:50.662 / +23.694

5th. Emmy Lan: 24:51.771 / +24.803



Elite Women

Stage Result:



1st. Hattie Harnden: 5:12.619

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 5:14.906 / +2.287

3rd. Chloe Taylor: 5:16.221 / +3.602

4th. Estelle Charles: 5:17.697 / +5.078

5th. Ella Conolly: 5:18.182 / +5.563

6th. Morgane Charre: 5:19.242 / +6.623

7th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 5:19.287 / +6.668

8th. Amy Morrison: 5:27.156 / +14.537

9th. Hanna Steinthaler: 5:27.662 / +15.043

10th. Raphaela Richter: 5:30.251 / +17.632

Overall Result:



1st. Hattie Harnden: 23:43.404

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 23:45.655 / +2.251

3rd. Chloe Taylor: 23:47.064 / +3.660

4th. Estelle Charles: 23:57.974 / +14.570

5th. Ella Conolly: 24:05.723 / +22.319

6th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 24:11.367 / +27.963

7th. Morgane Charre: 24:32.571 / +49.167

8th. Hanna Steinthaler: 24:32.601 / +49.197

9th. Mélanie Pugin: 24:36.070 / +52.666

10th. Bex Baraona: 24:52.609 / +1:09.205



Elite Men

Stage Result:



1st. Slawomir Lukasik: 4:33.320

2nd. Jack Moir: 4:33.983 / +0.663

3rd. Charlie Murray: 4:35.500 / +2.180

4th. Adrien Dailly: 4:37.032 / +3.712

5th. Richie Rude: 4:37.479 / +4.159

6th. Jesse Melamed: 4:37.803 / +4.483

7th. Elliot Jamieson: 4:38.972 / +5.652

8th. Alex Storr: 4:40.648 / +7.328

9th. Jack Menzies: 4:40.678 / +7.358

10th. Marco Osborne: 4:41.228 / +7.908

Overall Result:



1st. Charlie Murray: 20:31.026

2nd. Slawomir Lukasik: 20:33.808 / +2.782

3rd. Richie Rude: 20:34.949 / +3.923

4th. Jack Moir: 20:35.015 / +3.989

5th. Jesse Melamed: 20:53.050 / +22.024

6th. Adrien Dailly: 20:56.089 / +25.063

7th. Jack Menzies: 20:56.521/ +25.495

8th. Marco Osborne: 21:00.078 / +29.052

9th. Kasper Woolley: 21:00.614 / +29.588

10th. Mirco Vendemmia: 21:03.565 / +32.539



Stage 5

U21 Men



1st. Wei Tien Ho: 3:16.504

2nd. Jt Fisher: 3:19.722 / +3.218

3rd. Sascha Kim: 3:19.937 / +3.433

4th. Bailey Christie: 3:20.382 / +3.878

5th. Vojtech Klokocka: 3:21.951 / +5.447

U21 Women



1st. Simona Kuchynkova: 3:50.558

2nd. Elly Hoskin: 3:55.113 / +4.555

3rd. Lily Planquart: 3:57.465 / +6.907

4th. Geza Rodgers: 4:01.394 / +10.836

5th. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 4:06.388 / +15.830



Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 3:37.810

2nd. Ella Conolly: 3:40.089 / +2.279

3rd. Hattie Harnden: 3:40.297 / +2.487

4th. Estelle Charles: 3:43.391 / +5.581

5th. Morgane Charre: 3:45.053 / +7.243

6th. Mélanie Pugin: 3:47.050 / +9.240

7th. Bex Baraona: 3:47.571 / +9.761

8th. Noga Korem: 3:50.334 / +12.524

9th. Chloe Taylor: 3:50.463 / +12.653

10th. Raphaela Richter: 3:52.587 / +14.777

Elite Men



1st. Slawomir Lukasik: 3:08.321

2nd. Richie Rude: 3:09.883 / +1.562

3rd. Jesse Melamed: 3:10.689 / +2.368

4th. Charlie Murray: 3:11.008 / +2.687

5th. Kasper Woolley: 3:12.183 / +3.862

6th. Louis Jeandel: 3:13.594 / +5.273

7th. Jack Menzies: 3:13.733 / +5.412

8th. Alex Rudeau: 3:14.627 / +6.306

9th. Elliot Jamieson: 3:14.869 / +6.548

10th. Mirco Vendemmia: 3:15.771 / +7.450



The results are in from the second round of the 2024 EDR World Cup series as riders battled through mixed conditions in Poland.

Following the drama-filed first round of racing in Finale Ligure riders didn't have much rest before heading to Poland where they got between the tape for the second time this year. The new course saw riders face heavy rain part way through the day with Bailey Christie, Simona Kuchynkova, Isabeau Courdurier and Charlie Murray stepping onto the top of the podium.

Check out a breakdown of the stages and more results below.