First Ride: Maxxis Team Spec Aspen ST Tire

Apr 18, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

The Aspen ST tire has been an off-menu item in Maxxis' catalog for multiple seasons now, an XC-race specific model with a low profile tread pattern that only the world's fastest racers had access to. That is, until now – Maxxis are officially adding the Aspen ST to their lineup. It'll be available with a 120 TPI casing in either a 29 x 2.4” or 29 x 2.25” width.

Along with the 'regular' version, Maxxis are releasing a limited run of Team Spec Aspen and Aspen ST tires, which have a 170 TPI casing, the same configuration Maxxis' team athletes have been using.

Aspen ST Details

• 120 or 170 TPI casing options
• MaxxSpeed rubber compound
• 29 x 2.4" or 29 x 2.25"
• Weight: 706 grams (29 x 2.4", Team Spec)
• Price: $101 USD (170 TPI) / $93 (120 TPI)
maxxis.com

That higher thread count casing is extra-supple for reduced rolling resistance, but it does come with reduced puncture protection and overall longevity – Maxxis say the Team Spec tires are for race use only, or for those special occasions when going fast takes priority over everything else.

The 29 x 2.4" Team Spec Aspen ST weighed in at 706 grams on my scale; the 2.25" version is claimed to weigh 610 grams. The 120 TPI versions are around 50 grams heavier, at 750 grams for the 2.4" and 670 grams for the 2.25" versions.


photo


Details

The Aspen ST keeps the staggered side knobs and triple chevron center tread found on the Aspen, but the taller center knobs have been replaced with a textured section that looks like the pattern found on a rasp file.

The tire uses Maxxis' MaxxSpeed rubber compound, which was updated around this time last year. The current formula uses a single rubber compound with silica filler; that silica is intended to help achieve that elusive balance of fast rolling speed with predictable traction.

The Aspen ST is clearly best suited to dry, hardpack conditions, although we've seen Nino Schurter and others run them in on looser, more technical tracks – it all comes down to how much you feel like straddling the line between speed and traction.

photo
Team Spec versions of the Aspen ST use a 170 TPI casing.

photo
photo

When mounted on a rim with a 30mm internal width and inflated to 21 psi the Aspen ST measured 2.4” from sidewall to sidewall, and 2.3” from the widest part of the tread pattern. Riders with older frames should keep those dimensions in mind – this is a true 2.4”, and may not be compatible with all frames. It also has a max pressure rating of 25 psi, so go easy with the air compressor.

photo



Ride Impressions

Visually, the Aspen ST's low-profile tread pattern is almost comical – it looks like it's already worn out, and it doesn't seem possible that it would provide much grip on anything except pavement. Thankfully, there's more to this tire than meets the eye (and you shouldn't be staring at your wheel when you're riding anyway).

I have three rides in on the Team Spec Aspen ST so far, the first two on days when the dirt was as good as it gets, and the second when things were slightly damp thanks to an overnight rain. The Aspen ST can be used as a front or rear tire, but I decided to use it as a rear tire paired with a Rekon, since conditions were still a bit variable.

The faster rolling speed compared to the Rekon Race that I'd been running previously was noticeable, especially on smoother, rolling terrain - there's minimal drag, and pedaling and pumping efforts are immediately rewarded with more speed.

When it comes to overall traction, the Aspen ST obviously isn't going to hold a candle to a beefy enduro tire, or even something like a Forekaster, but the way it conforms to the terrain allows it to generate a surprising amount of grip, especially considering how fast it rolls. I've only had a couple slight wheel spins while climbing, and those were both on a steep, hardpacked section of trail with a fine layer of sand on top. Hard braking is where its limits start to show up - there just isn't enough tread to keep the tire from sliding if you grab too much brake - but I was still able to navigate some steeper rock rolls and dirt chutes by being a little more conscientious of my speed and braking force.

High thread count casings are typically praised for their suppleness (it's the same principle as bed sheets - ones with a low thread count, like what you'll find in a cheap motel, feel rough and are less pliant, while the higher thread count options are silky smooth), and that holds true with the Team Spec Aspen ST. It conforms to the terrain extremely well, curling over and around a root or rock rather than getting deflected and knocked around. I've been running 19 or 20 psi, which has worked well with my 160 lb weight – that's been low enough to keep the tire from feeling too bouncy, while still retaining enough support for higher speed cornering or the occasional drop.

When it comes down to it, the Aspen ST falls into the specialist tire category, a tire created for a very narrow use case, and for most riders the Rekon Race or Aspen will be the better bets as an XC all-rounder. That said, when going as fast as possible is the goal, the ST is an excellent option - it's extra speedy, and it also happens to be tons of fun - there's something to be said for trying to find the limits of a low profile tire like this, no matter which direction the trail is headed.



92 Comments
  • 115 1
 This looks like it would go well on my gravel bike, and I don't mean that in a condescending way
  • 12 0
 I was about to say, certainly looks more like a gravel tire than an XC tire.
  • 8 1
 My gravel tyres are more knobbly than this. Would be a great summer option though.
  • 5 0
 @chakaping: that's what I thought as well. Very fast rolling center tread, but enough shoulder lugs for loose corners. Honestly I can't imagine riding a mountain bike with that, but I'm not the target audience either
  • 6 0
 My graveldurocampercommuter bike would wear these well if they came in a 2.0/50mm option. I can't fit much more in my rear triangle Smile I'm using a WTB Venture in the rear currently and this looks like a faster rolling version.
  • 5 0
 @hardtailpunter that’s a great idea and something we’ve seen quite a few of our athletes do, particularly with the 2.25 size! Geoff Kabush ran one on the front of his monstercross build at the Sea Otter Fuego XC race last year.
  • 2 0
 Exactly ! My Canyon Grizl easily clears a Spesh's 2.2 mtb tire, and these look sick ! I was surprised to see on bicycle rolling resistance website that most gravel tires actually roll slower than a good xc MTB Tire. Makes me very curious to experiment...
  • 2 0
 I was using Schwalbe Thunder Burts and Conti Race Kings on my gravel bike, and these look comparable. The extra volume (if you can fit it) really helps when it gets chunky, and I was surprised how long the Burts lasted. Still using the Race Kings now.
  • 1 0
 @freebikeur: Conti Terra Speed are apparently the one to use. Not that easy to get a hold of though.
  • 1 0
 @dcaf: except these are at least 100-200g heavier than the similar Schwalbe offerings back when they still did lite skin.
  • 1 0
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: I think some of us just call that our "country bike".
  • 1 0
 @EdSawyer: Those light skin TBs were great when you didn't puncture. I got a puncture on the road home from dirt ride. Had to later patch it as I only had the tire for a month & it had just gone off the market.
  • 3 0
 @number44: I just to just call it my commuter but Levy wanted to drill down bikes into tiny like defined categories and here we are with a graveldurocampercommutergrocerygetter category of bikes now.
  • 2 0
 @Murder-One: they seems fast indeed, but I already have a set of 45c low-thread pirellis for my "all-road/light&dry" gravel duties, I'm curious to go "All mtb/underbiked" with a second wheelset that would sport fast xc tires and a big cassette. But gravel still involves more road than mtb around so the best combo should not be that draggy. These maxxis seems great, before that I was hesitating between a thunderburt/Rocket Ron 2.25 combo or SpeedKing/RaceKing 2.2. Weighting all those options is part of the fun for me :-D
  • 2 0
 Those semi slicks releasing coincides with the ground of the Olympics track! Every Olympic games it's the same new XCO stuffs galore !
  • 3 0
 @freebikeur: I noticed that as well, hard to understand why that is. I think BRR does a good job with their drum tests, but that is not exactly like real world conditions. I think the superlight XC tires do better in chunky gravel conditions due to volume, but I am not sure they actually roll faster on smooth gravel.
  • 1 0
 @dcaf: I honestly didn't notice too much of a performance difference on road & off road with the Thunder Burt 29x2.1 lite casing vs the similar weight Panaracer GK SK+ 43mm. Thunder Burt in a 44-46mm would be popular gravel tire if they offered it.
  • 1 0
 @hardtailpunter: For XC on dry terrain you don't need much tread. I used to ride 29" Maxxis Torch tires for a while when I was stilm riding XC bikes. It is basically a BMX semi-slick tire in 29" size for paved courses and street. Worked fine.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. The Reaver available in a 45mm. I think a 50mm version would sell well.
  • 69 0
 What are these? Tire knobs for ants?
  • 4 1
 Literal LOL. Well played mate.
  • 1 0
 Looks more like Braille
  • 60 17
 Re: the Kona piece: It's funny how Outside articles are used so that people can't comment on the article.
  • 11 1
 See the outside article, go Google the news and find it elsewhere.
  • 5 1
 Right? That's some juicy gossip.
  • 20 1
 Came here to look for the Kona piece comments. I'm feeling a bit nervous about it all. Been a Kona fan for many years.
  • 3 0
 @bakewell: I've got bad news for you, you're on an Outside site right now.
  • 3 1
 www.bicycleretailer.com/industry-news/2024/04/17/wheres-kona-brand-sets-then-breaks-down-sea-otter
  • 3 0
 @centervillecycle: That's where the Outside link takes you.
  • 10 0
 @centervillecycle: Hmmm. Not good at Kona.

"Smith said he planned to stay and enjoy the California weather for a few days." directly followed by "employees have been told to expect a company "town hall" meeting on Thursday".

The writing on the wall is so heavy that it's dripping...
  • 2 0
 @everythingsucks: I was under the impression those outside articles were blocked by paywall so never click them. My bad.
  • 4 2
 feel free to comment away:
www.pinkbike.com/news/kona-leaves-sea-otter-under-strange-circumstances-2024.html
  • 2 0
 @bakewell: bicycle retailer was absorbed by outside as well but is still free.
  • 1 1
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: Also both partially owned by Specialized bikes, basically the FOX news of the bike world.
  • 27 1
 Does ST stand for 'Super terrifying '?
  • 24 1
 Slippy Tread
  • 14 0
 Special Testicles (required for fast wet riding)
  • 6 0
 Skimpy Traction
  • 6 0
 Safety Third
  • 21 0
 Would love to see a field test comparing leading XC tires. In particular I would love to see how this stacked against Continental RK and Victtoria Mezcal.
  • 5 0
 And, just for fun, the Vittoria Terreno XC Race, which seems like the Kojak of MTB tires.
  • 2 0
 Agreed! These Maxxis against Vittoria Mezcal and Teravail Sparwood would be very interesting
  • 2 0
 I'd read/watch that. I'd also compare it to the Schwable Thunder Burt & Racing Ralph & the updated Vittoria Peyote & Terreno XC(or even the 2.1/53mm gravel casing) aforementioned.
  • 4 0
 Testing XC tires is a barrel full monkeys. Controlled drift is the best can hope for.

Personally I went Schwalbe for all things XC racing, sketchy as hell, but generally didn't throw me to the ground without warning like most other XC tires.

The bar for traction is laughably low if you're used to enduro tires. XC checklist says "SPEED" all the way down, with "didn't die" in fine print at the bottom.
  • 1 0
 It would be cool to see, but hopefully Henry isn't doing the testing with 27psi in aspens again and then saying it rode harshly :-D
  • 18 0
 Just looking at it could cause a puncture
  • 4 0
 stop it already, then!
  • 2 0
 Looking at it made it slip outside of my screen in wet weather.
  • 10 0
 I am a fan of fast tires, I use a Race King in the rear of my XC/Trail bike. But even this one has way more tread than this. I feel like this would be completely bald in no time?
  • 6 0
 The Race King is an excellent tyres, especially the black chili ones.
I ran RK, Speed King for years on my old 26 trail/XC/Marathon bike.
  • 3 0
 @betsie: I am dreaming of a RK/RK setup for the drier season around here, but I am hesitant to put the RK on the front and be too scared to ride when it's wet.
  • 2 0
 @Muckal: I did it: RK/RK setup and rode it in the wet. Never again.
  • 2 0
 @Muckal: Same here, but with Schwalbe Rock Razor in the back and old model Hans Dampf on the front. Running Magic Mary Super Gravity Soft year-round since installing them for the lift-assisted MTB holiday. No fear of flats or low grip, but rolling resistance is a b*tch compared to the Rock Razors. It's like going from a hardtail XC race bike to a meat powered tractor.
  • 5 0
 "for race use only" seems very appropriate in this case. It might not last much longer than a race or two, depending on terrain.
  • 4 0
 @Ttimer: when you're working from home with appointments before and after, every lunchtime ride is a XCC race.
  • 1 0
 @Ttimer: Exactly. Downhill tires stay in prime condition only a few runs for top racers - and at least one brand has a pro-only compound that's even less durable. For the same reason most people wouldn't use a skinsuit as their everyday riding clothes, this isn't intended to be an everyday tire.

I'm glad race-only products exist and I'd be keen to try them, but not to pay to keep refreshing them as they wear out.
  • 8 1
 Max is 25 PSI?!
  • 6 2
 This looks like it would work really well for when there's a little bit of loose gravel on the road
  • 13 1
 when the road has had some sand blow across it maybe
  • 5 0
 706 grams per tire??? Maybe for the pair. I'm out!!!
  • 5 0
 I've seen innertubes with more tread
  • 4 0
 Somehow, the new Peyote from Vittoria now looks like a legit trail tire compared to this!
  • 1 0
 Here I was thinking it would be interesting to try as a DJ tire, if they ever made it in 26", until I saw the max pressure is a comically low 25 PSI. There are 4.8" fatbike tires with higher max pressures than that!
  • 2 0
 Waiting for the DH casing option, or at least DD
  • 4 2
 I've seen more tread on road bike tires.
  • 1 1
 My Maxxis ikon Maxspeed Exo 27.5X2.25 have a weight of 602 grams....Verified !
  • 1 0
 Ribbed. But for who's pleasure?
  • 1 0
 Still heavier and probably less efficient than a conti raceking.
  • 2 2
 I know some gravel tires with more knobs
  • 5 8
 What once would have been a 500 + gram tire 10 years ago is now over 700 grams??? That tire weighs more than my 2 year old Racing Ray.
  • 30 0
 they used to be 26in
  • 14 0
 thinking of how many flat tires I've had in the past vs now makes me believe this is a good thing
  • 3 0
 @romlerom: and run at 35 psi
  • 8 1
 Ten years ago they would have been 2.1"
  • 8 1
 @atestisthis: They would've claimed to be 2.1" and actually measured 1.9" - and would've required a tube at ~90 g for 0.45 mm to nearly 200 g for a typical 1 mm.
  • 3 5
 @R-M-R: Kenda Booster Pros 29x2.6 weigh 702 for the TR version. The SCT version in 29x2.4 weigh 690. Anyone loving this Maxxis garbage tire is clueless or a fanboy.
  • 1 1
 @zerort: True about the weights, but weight isn't the only factor - it's not even the main factor.

Have a look at the fat tire stats on Bicycle Rolling Resistance. The Kenda Juggernaut Pro is the lightest tire, yet has 35% more rolling resistance than a tire that's 62% heavier. To be fair to Kenda, that's from their old deneration of products and they claim they cut rolling resistance in half during the product overhaul several years ago; the point is just to illustrate the unreliable correlation between weight and speed.
  • 1 0
 @R-M-R: First of all, who mentioned anything about speed????? Also, I have ridden the new Kenda tires and they are very fast. But besides that point, I was talking about weight. That tire is small and heavy. If you like it fine, but there are better tires that weigh less.
  • 3 0
 @zerort: If not speed, what is your top priority for an extreme XC tire? What is it about the Aspen ST that makes you feel it's "garbage", while preferring the Booster Pro? To be clear, I'm not necessarily favouring one tire or the other.

You noted the Booster Pro 2.6" is similar in weight to the 2.4" Aspen ST. Unfortunately, the Booster is slightly undersized: the actual width of the 2.6" is close to 2.4" on a 30 mm rim, so the weights and widths are comparable. The TR version of the Booster uses a thicker casing fabric, but no sidewall reinforcement, while the SCT - which is heavier than the Aspen ST - uses sidewall protection similar to Maxxis' EXO.

Considering these similarities, I would suggest rolling resistance should be the main point of differentiation for a product in this niche. Wish I had data on that. Until then, it's possible the Booster Pro has advantages and there are certainly several tires with comparable virtues, but it seems overly harsh to call the Aspen ST "garbage" and its fans "clueless or a fanboy".
  • 2 3
 It's a bit wide for my winter road bike...
  • 2 3
 The grip to $$ ratio is way off on this tire LOL
  • 2 3
 I run Ikon's on my gravel bike... these look horrifying lol
  • 1 2
 27.5 is dead
  • 2 4
 This looks terrifying
Below threshold threads are hidden







