First Ride: Maxxis Team Spec Aspen ST Tire

The Aspen ST tire has been an off-menu item in Maxxis' catalog for multiple seasons now, an XC-race specific model with a low profile tread pattern that only the world's fastest racers had access to. That is, until now – Maxxis are officially adding the Aspen ST to their lineup. It'll be available with a 120 TPI casing in either a 29 x 2.4” or 29 x 2.25” width.



Along with the 'regular' version, Maxxis are releasing a limited run of Team Spec Aspen and Aspen ST tires, which have a 170 TPI casing, the same configuration Maxxis' team athletes have been using.



Aspen ST Details



• 120 or 170 TPI casing options

• MaxxSpeed rubber compound

• 29 x 2.4" or 29 x 2.25"

• Weight: 706 grams (29 x 2.4", Team Spec)

• Price: $101 USD (170 TPI) / $93 (120 TPI)

• maxxis.com

Details

Team Spec versions of the Aspen ST use a 170 TPI casing.

Ride Impressions

That higher thread count casing is extra-supple for reduced rolling resistance, but it does come with reduced puncture protection and overall longevity – Maxxis say the Team Spec tires are for race use only, or for those special occasions when going fast takes priority over everything else.The 29 x 2.4" Team Spec Aspen ST weighed in at 706 grams on my scale; the 2.25" version is claimed to weigh 610 grams. The 120 TPI versions are around 50 grams heavier, at 750 grams for the 2.4" and 670 grams for the 2.25" versions.The Aspen ST keeps the staggered side knobs and triple chevron center tread found on the Aspen, but the taller center knobs have been replaced with a textured section that looks like the pattern found on a rasp file.The tire uses Maxxis' MaxxSpeed rubber compound, which was updated around this time last year. The current formula uses a single rubber compound with silica filler; that silica is intended to help achieve that elusive balance of fast rolling speed with predictable traction.The Aspen ST is clearly best suited to dry, hardpack conditions, although we've seen Nino Schurter and others run them in on looser, more technical tracks – it all comes down to how much you feel like straddling the line between speed and traction.When mounted on a rim with a 30mm internal width and inflated to 21 psi the Aspen ST measured 2.4” from sidewall to sidewall, and 2.3” from the widest part of the tread pattern. Riders with older frames should keep those dimensions in mind – this is a true 2.4”, and may not be compatible with all frames. It also has a max pressure rating of 25 psi, so go easy with the air compressor.Visually, the Aspen ST's low-profile tread pattern is almost comical – it looks like it's already worn out, and it doesn't seem possible that it would provide much grip on anything except pavement. Thankfully, there's more to this tire than meets the eye (and you shouldn't be staring at your wheel when you're riding anyway).I have three rides in on the Team Spec Aspen ST so far, the first two on days when the dirt was as good as it gets, and the second when things were slightly damp thanks to an overnight rain. The Aspen ST can be used as a front or rear tire, but I decided to use it as a rear tire paired with a Rekon, since conditions were still a bit variable.The faster rolling speed compared to the Rekon Race that I'd been running previously was noticeable, especially on smoother, rolling terrain - there's minimal drag, and pedaling and pumping efforts are immediately rewarded with more speed.When it comes to overall traction, the Aspen ST obviously isn't going to hold a candle to a beefy enduro tire, or even something like a Forekaster, but the way it conforms to the terrain allows it to generate a surprising amount of grip, especially considering how fast it rolls. I've only had a couple slight wheel spins while climbing, and those were both on a steep, hardpacked section of trail with a fine layer of sand on top. Hard braking is where its limits start to show up - there just isn't enough tread to keep the tire from sliding if you grab too much brake - but I was still able to navigate some steeper rock rolls and dirt chutes by being a little more conscientious of my speed and braking force.High thread count casings are typically praised for their suppleness (it's the same principle as bed sheets - ones with a low thread count, like what you'll find in a cheap motel, feel rough and are less pliant, while the higher thread count options are silky smooth), and that holds true with the Team Spec Aspen ST. It conforms to the terrain extremely well, curling over and around a root or rock rather than getting deflected and knocked around. I've been running 19 or 20 psi, which has worked well with my 160 lb weight – that's been low enough to keep the tire from feeling too bouncy, while still retaining enough support for higher speed cornering or the occasional drop.When it comes down to it, the Aspen ST falls into the specialist tire category, a tire created for a very narrow use case, and for most riders the Rekon Race or Aspen will be the better bets as an XC all-rounder. That said, when going as fast as possible is the goal, the ST is an excellent option - it's extra speedy, and it also happens to be tons of fun - there's something to be said for trying to find the limits of a low profile tire like this, no matter which direction the trail is headed.