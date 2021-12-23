Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022

The UCI has released its 2022 rule book and, while there are no significant changes, there are a few tweaks that come into force on January 1. these changes include new equipment regulations, a change to the points scale and some calendar admin too. Here are the most interesting bits we spotted:1. Inner Bar Ends Banned
Road style drop bars have long been banned by the UCI but now there's a new addition to Regulation 4.1.040, inner bar ends are banned too. "Inner bar ends" may sound like a bit of a contradiction (we prefer the term "bar middles") but they are handlebar extensions that are placed on the inward side of the grips to provide an alternative hand position when climbing on non-technical terrain. We've seen T.O.G.S (Thumb Over Grip System) on a number of racers' bikes
in recent years but there are also options from SQLab
and Spirgrips.
We're not sure why they have been banned and have reached out to the UCI for more information but traditional bar ends are still authorized if riders do need an alternate hand position.
2. Short Track Becomes Less Impactful on XCOShort Track got its own World Championships for 2021
and now it's set to have its own World Cup series winner too. The short track races will still run alongside the XCO events on a World Cup weekend but riders will now earn points for a Short Track overall series as well as towards their XCO standings.
The Short Track series points fall in line with the XCO points - with 250 points for a win, 200 for second etc, but there are now far fewer XCO overall points available from the Friday night race. A Short Track win used to give a rider 125 points towards the XCO overall but it now confers just 80 with 65 for second place and 50 for third. The new points table up to 20th place can be seen below:
The only other XCC change of note is that the maximum race time is now 30 minutes, down from 60.
3. Injured Riders Can Retain Protected Status
The protected rider system is one of the most confusing mechanisms to get your head around when it comes to racing regulations and it has just got even more complicated. The UCI has added a clause for riders who spent most of the previous season injured to allow them to retain protected status at the first race of the following season. If a rider competed in fewer than 3 World Cups and performed well in the ones they did enter, they can return the next season and still benefit from protected status in XC or DH. The full wording of the rule is:
|If due to injury a rider took part in less than three rounds of the UCI World Cup in a season, the National Federation or the Team may apply for recognition of injury status. An application must be received in writing no later than October 30th of the disrupted season.
A rider with injury status shall be integrated in the ranking that is used to determine the start list, with the number of points determined according to following calculation: the average points gained per round in which the rider took part multiplied by the number of rounds of the UCI World Cup season during which the rider was absent due to injury.
Such benefit shall be limited to the first round of the UCI World Cup in which the rider takes part during the following season.
This applies for the XCO start order according to article 4.9.015, or DHI start order as per articles 4.9.021 and 4.9.023.—4.9.038
The full 2022 regulations can be read, here
.
For all the downvoters: Wow, you guys are equally as eager to downvote anything remotely pro-UCI as unable to read... I think the rule is as pointless as anything. What I meant with that I get it, is that I can imagine the reasoning behind it. What could possibly be wrong with explaining the thinking that could be behind the rule? Doesn't mean I support it. Might want to cut the non-native English speakers some slack.
Really: you’re not wrapping the hand around inner bar ends. Maybe they see a safety issue here (which is exaggerated)
With the inner bar ends, you can still reach the brakes, so I suspect this rule is something something protecting the sanctity of the sport.
For safety??
UCI-clueless as usual.
Those thumb over grips are aweome, and doesn't count as bar ends at all.
If they are worried with safety about that, they sould ban those aluminium or carbon sticks right in front of riders fingers.
The place 33rd to 40th will include any riders ranked in the top 10 of any individual
UCI world ranking of any cycling discipline.
the van der poel rule!!
No need no more to race mtb event to get a good place at the start, this is a big f*ck to all the rider that fight for their place every day.
Also, it is an athletic competition so some people may genetically be superior to others so deserve to be rewarded for it. Maybe participation trophies for all, that's the future.
