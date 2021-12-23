Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022

If due to injury a rider took part in less than three rounds of the UCI World Cup in a season, the National Federation or the Team may apply for recognition of injury status. An application must be received in writing no later than October 30th of the disrupted season.



A rider with injury status shall be integrated in the ranking that is used to determine the start list, with the number of points determined according to following calculation: the average points gained per round in which the rider took part multiplied by the number of rounds of the UCI World Cup season during which the rider was absent due to injury.



Such benefit shall be limited to the first round of the UCI World Cup in which the rider takes part during the following season.



This applies for the XCO start order according to article 4.9.015, or DHI start order as per articles 4.9.021 and 4.9.023. — 4.9.038