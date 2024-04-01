Review: Yoshimura's New Chilao SS Flat Pedals

Yoshimura dipped their toes into the mountain bike market a couple years ago with their unique two-in-one ENDH stem and the Chilao pedals. They’re back with a new CNC’d component, but instead of expanding the line they’ve refined their flat pedals with the Chilao SS.



On the outside, the pedal is nearly identical to the original Chilaos. Inside though, there’s much more at play - or better yet, no play. “SS” stands for “static spring,” which is the critical part of the new patent-pending internal bearing preload system. The spring eliminates any lateral play between the pedal body and the spindle, no matter how worn out the spinning parts become.



Yoshimura Chilao SS Details

• 6061-T6 aluminum machined in USA• Patented static spring preloader• Triple outboard bearings• 10 removable, 4mm tall pins each side• Colors: YoshiKote, pewter, black and Ice• Sizes: 110mm L x 107.25 W - LG (tested), 100mm L x 95.5 W - SM• Thickness: 14mm• Weight: 364g (actual)• Price: $229, ($219 SM) USD