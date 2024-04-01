Review: Yoshimura's New Chilao SS Flat Pedals

Apr 1, 2024
by Matt Beer  
photo

Yoshimura dipped their toes into the mountain bike market a couple years ago with their unique two-in-one ENDH stem and the Chilao pedals. They’re back with a new CNC’d component, but instead of expanding the line they’ve refined their flat pedals with the Chilao SS.

On the outside, the pedal is nearly identical to the original Chilaos. Inside though, there’s much more at play - or better yet, no play. “SS” stands for “static spring,” which is the critical part of the new patent-pending internal bearing preload system. The spring eliminates any lateral play between the pedal body and the spindle, no matter how worn out the spinning parts become.
Yoshimura Chilao SS Details
• 6061-T6 aluminum machined in USA
• Patented static spring preloader
• Triple outboard bearings
• 10 removable, 4mm tall pins each side
• Colors: YoshiKote, pewter, black and Ice
• Sizes: 110mm L x 107.25 W - LG (tested), 100mm L x 95.5 W - SM
• Thickness: 14mm
• Weight: 364g (actual)
• Price: $229, ($219 SM) USD
yoshimuracycling.com

The Chilao SS will still be available in two platform sizes and four colors. Price-wise, and like most products these days, the cost has increased from $200 to $229 (size large), but Yoshimura believes that pedals shouldn’t be a disposable item. In fact, they’re backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

photo
The cutaways show the new Chilao SS on top with its patented static spring preload system, V-Ring dust seal and triple cartridge bearing system.


Details

Hopping back to the internals, the static spring is really the bread and butter of the pedal now. The majority of flat pedals feel great until they break in. Then it’s a constant battle to keep them spinning just enough so they don’t bind, but also don’t resonate when you give them a kick.

The SS aims to solve that issue permanently by keeping the bearings under a predefined load which is independent of the spindle lock nut torque. This design also minimizes side load on the triple cartridge bearings, single DU bushing, and seals if the pedal body is impacted.

Furthermore, the Chilao SS dons a new V-Ring seal that sits nicely in a machined seat, making it fool-proof to remove and reinstall without incident.

The body and end caps are machined from 6061-T6 while the pins are 7075-T6. A proprietary alloy steel is used for the spindle itself and then cerakoted for ultra-longevity. All of those parts are machined, laser etched, and anodized in Chino, California, USA.

Yoshimura Chilao SS
Yoshimura Chilao SS

Dimensions

Like the original Chilao, the SS comes in the same two platform sizes; (110mm L x 107.25 W) for the large and (100mm L x 95.5 W) for the small. They use 10 pins per side whereas the small only holds 7. All M4 pins are the same length at 8mm and machined with a 2.5mm allen key head which stand a much better chance of staying square, versus a tiny 2mm, dirt-caked grub screw.

Both pedals measure 14mm thick at the leading and trailing edges. Additionally, that new spindle lends to a 3mm wider pedal Q-factor.

Yoshimura Chilao SS
Yoshimura Chilao SS

Price and Weight

With all of the clever workings tucked away, the Chilao SS’s pedal body is the nearly same shape and size, however, Yoshimura whittled away an extra 18g over the original pedal. That brings the size large Chilao SS to an even 360g per set, making them second lightest against the rest in our flat pedal group test last spring, only outdone by 5DEV’s Trail/Enduro.

As for the price, it’s not easy on the wallet. All of those smart intervals may mean extra longevity, but it comes at a steep price of $220 USD ($210 USD - size small platform). Those numbers place them close to the top of the price range from that test, only to be outdone by the Canadian-made, North Shore Billet Daemons.

Included in that price are 5 replacement pins and the limited lifetime warranty that excludes wear items, such as bearings or pins. Replacement bearing kits go for $15 USD.

photo
Yoshimura Chilao SS

Performance

Another unique tidbit on the Chilao design is the angled front row of pedal pins for a claimed enhanced grip. To allow for a thin pedal body underfoot, Yoshimura has opted to cut down that middle bridge as much as possible, but leave the dreaded axle bulge on the inner and outer area over the spindle.

Yoshimura says that this cradles your foot, but I often found that to be a deterrent to my foot staying in place if my foot needed to be repositioned on the trail, particularly in wet conditions. I tend to ride slightly duck footed and with my feet towards the outer edge of the pedal.

When your foot is centered perfectly, there's an admirable grip with a thin, controlled feel. After heaps of time on various flat pedals, I’ll take a taller platform overall provided there is still decent concavity.

It’s worth mentioning that the grip did seem to be a smidge more than the original Chilao. That could be down to the extended Q-factor on the SS, the reworked pins, or a combination of the two.

Yoshimura Chilao SS
Yoshimura Chilao SS

Durability

The Chilaos showed up two months ago which isn’t enough time to judge their seemingly bulletproof design, but so far, they still feel the same as day one. Those slick internal workings have lept the grease looking fresh and the bearings spinning smoothly.

I did give one corner a good blow that resulted in a snapped pedal pin, but thankfully, as designed, that sheared off cleanly. The broken piece wound out cleanly and the new one installed without a hitch.

Yoshimura Chilao SS
photo

Comparison

To decipher what pedals are truly grippy, I’ll often reach for less-tacky shoes. The two main factors that bring together a solid pedal are threaded pins and true concavity.

Along with the Yoshimura Chilao SSs, I’ve spent a solid amount of time on the Wolf Tooth Waveform pedal bodies. Each one offers a decent amount of concavity in the X and Y axis. Similarities could be drawn between the shapes of each, but I don’t believe there’s any copied homework going on here. There’s only so many ways to cut out a block of aluminum.

Hands down, the Chilao SS offers more grip with their threaded pins, but only when your foot is perfectly centered. It comes down to that raised area around the inner and outer axle port on the platform and that’s marginally taller on the Chilaos in respect to the overall concavity.



Pros

+ The ideal pins; threaded for max grip, snap cleanly, and are removable by a sizeable allen key from the protected side
+ Static spring retained low-friction, but not overly free spinning pedals, throughout test period

Cons

- Raised outer edge on end cap requires perfect foot placement to achieve maximum traction
- Quality comes at a higher price



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesAlthough it's still early to confidently evaluate the long-term durability of Yoshimura's novel Static Spring system on the new Chilao SS, they've evolved an already sound pedal. The grip and control is spot on when your foot is in that ideal groove, but that darn axle bump means there are other pedals out there with a uniform concavity that outshine the Chilao SS by a hair.Matt Beer


