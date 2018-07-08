PINKBIKE TECH

Eurobike 2018: Here's Your 13-Speed Drivetrain

Jul 8, 2018
by Mike Levy  


Tugging on steel cables to change gears might sound a bit archaic, but modern drivetrains perform pretty damn well these days. We've got single chainring setups that deliver over 500-percent range, don't require a guide, and are relatively reliable and lightweight. Life is good.

Rotor thinks it could be better, though, and their approach uses hydraulic fluid instead of a cable, and a massive 10 - 52 spread, 13-speed cassette that should provide enough range for any rider and any mountain.


Eurobike 2018
The mountain bike version of the 1x13 derailleur will include a clutch system, too.


The Spanish brand has been using hydraulic fluid for their Uno system for years now, although I bet you're more likely to see a Sumatran Rhino in the wild than an Uno drivetrain. Rotor's taken what they've learned with Uno and applied that to their 1x13 system, but they've also designed it to be extremely modular and ready for all sorts of uses: it can be set up as a 1x12 or 1x13 system with four different cassettes, and be used on road, gravel, and mountain bikes thanks to different shifters.

I know what you're thinking: Why the hell do we need 13 cogs? Well, we obviously don't need 13, or 12, or 11, or even 8 cogs to enjoy riding, but more cogs can mean smaller jumps between each gear, which is an important point when you're looking at a 10 - 52 spread cassette.
Eurobike 2018
Indexing is on the derailleur rather than in the shifter, and adjustable stops determine how many gears you can change with each push of the thumb paddle.

Rotor's 12-speed cassettes are compatible with a normal freehub body due to how the 10-tooth cog hangs off the end of it, but you know it's a different story when you add another cog onto the stack. To make it work, they've come up with their own hub (and freehub) design, and the drive-side spoke flange sit a touch more inboard than on a standard hub. This provides the necessary room, but the tradeoff is spoke angle, of course. Whether that matters or not is yet to be seen.


Eurobike 2018
If you want to run the 13-speed cassette, you'll need to use Rotor's hub that sees its drive-side spoke flange moved inboard and a proprietary freehub.


Their 13-speed cassette uses 12-speed cog spacing, too - the cogs don't sit nearer to each other - so riders can use a standard 12-speed chain, and it shouldn't be any finickier than what's currently on the market. Of course, that'll mean different things to different people depending on how 12-speed is working out for them.

The derailleur that Rotor had on display looked every bit the prototype that it is, with machining marks and a rough finish on it, but it also has a few extra screws compared to what we're used to seeing.

Rotor has designed-in derailleur throw stops of sorts that determine how many gears you can shift with each push of the thumb paddle. So if you wanted to have it so one push equals one cog, you could do that; if you want to be able to run through four or five cogs with a larger push, you can set it up to do that, too. There are also the normal limit screws, of course.
Eurobike 2018
The shifter can be set up with one or two paddles.

Not only that, but you can also run the shifter with just a single paddle that controls shifting up and down the cassette depending on how far you push it or go with a more traditional two-paddle layout. I think that really underlines what could be the advantage of Rotor's new drivetrain: With four different cassettes and the ability to set the shifter up a few ways, you can run their 1x13 drivetrain whichever way best suits how, and where, you ride your bike.


Eurobike 2018
All the cogs. The 10 - 52 spread provides a 520-percent range.


Weights and an MSRP are still up in the air at this point, but Rotor says that the plan is to have it come in around SRAM and Shimano's high-end offerings on both fronts.

45 Comments

  • + 12
 If you want a bike that has this large of a gear ratio then a gearbox should be your first option. This derailleur will be high costing and high maintenance. When will these large companies stop milking the deraileur and use there efforts to develop better gearboxes
  • + 1
 Just saw a road concept with a pinion drive. In the front and rear. No chain, flat cassette and lighter they say...
  • - 1
 Give me derailleurs anyday Cheaper, lighter and flawless
  • + 1
 @ibishreddin: not to be confused with a pinion gearbox.. I assume you're talking about the ceramic speed concept?? Looks interesting!
  • + 1
 If you want wider range, maybe add a chainring and derailleur in the front?
I know, sounds crazy and will probably never happen...
  • + 7
 You lost me at hydraulic and proprietary hub. And 13.
  • + 7
 "Sorry I can't ride. I have to bleed my drivetrain"
  • + 3
 The 90's called and said good luck with hydraulic shifting this go around. You know what weights less then hydraulic fluid and cables, AIR! Come on shimano, bring back airlines. Seems like everything that was once old is now new again. Guess there's enough young blood in the sport to remake old designs as new innovations and most are none-the-wiser. Can we please get 6-8spd gearboxes with carbon cases and gears made from carbon centers and Ti teeth, that should bring the weight down a bit. :-)
  • + 4
 Man this sport I love is ridiculous. I have refused to even move to 12 speed at this point. And no to hydraulic shifters, no.
  • + 5
 What better reason to use a proprietary hub than for a few useless extra gears?
  • + 3
 Ah, don't you mean ONE useless extra gear?
  • + 2
 What kind of weight savings is she talking about by ditching cables? On a 1x there is only 1 cable to begin with, and it's weight is negligible. Has she ever seen/held a derailleur cable? LoL
  • + 3
 13 speed is what I've been wet dreaming about for decades. Now all you have to do is bend over and I'll put the whole drivetrain where it belongs.
  • + 1
 C'mon don't diss a small company for trying out crazy stuff. In the worst case scenario, it'll be a good fire pit story 10 years from now: "Hey remember when they tried to bring hydraulic shifting back?"
I'm the best case it's bringing some actual improvement to an archaic drivetrain system.
  • + 1
 Depend on where one rides, might be useful. Lots of product bashing going on, but if it works, could be nice option. No b screws, high low, chain throw....this is how bikes got so good...inventors stretching the limits....lighten up...
  • + 2
 13 speeds is a red herring. This is more relevant to the vast majority of riders. "Rotor's 12-speed cassettes are compatible with a normal freehub body due to how the 10-tooth cog hangs off the end of it"
  • + 4
 its hydraulic....please no, Im out.
  • + 3
 I'm to superstitious to have 1x13 drivetrain
  • + 1
 10spd was enough JESUS Please stop adding a gear, just make it better and affordable
  • - 1
 If this is as good as the UNO groupset it could be a winner. Love the 12spd compatibility too. I guess for weird mechanical geeks like me a hydro drive train is as close to zero maintenance as you can get.
  • + 1
 Yes because hydro brakes and hydro operated droper actuators are maintenance free and rarely go bad, yeap, you know stuff... Ffs
  • + 1
 What about a super durable 1x8 11-42? Keep it simple and reliable so I can ride my bike more!
  • + 0
 Wow, so pointless. Just imagine how much of time, effort and money they waisted on a group that 99% of riders won't ever even see...
  • + 3
 haha just... nah
  • + 1
 I was gonna wait until the next station. f*ck this. I’m out the window.
  • + 1
 So this won't work with Chris King hubs? I'm out!
  • + 1
 Coming soon, rotor's ultra mega super hyper boost hub width
  • + 1
 Ohh great, box is downvoting now...
  • - 2
 And I see a cable conversion kit coming out from a more sensible brand like bike yoke did with their cable kit to ditch the idiotic rs fluud operated actuator. Some people never learn
  • + 1
 1x13 you say? Can't wait to replace my chain every second week.
  • + 0
 Not sure on the the need for 13 and specific hub but the derailleur, shifter and hydro cable sounds good.
  • + 1
 Dot fluid or mineral oil? Either way I am not getting it but curious
  • - 1
 In the event some air gets in you suppose to do what? I can bearly tolerate half bled brakes but drivetrain doing it's think over and over again? I'll pass
  • + 1
 Sram marketing department just imploded
  • + 0
 Indexed hydraulic gearbox gears, then you can talk to me.
  • + 1
 Why tho??
  • + 4
 Why not?? Seems awesome, can be setup on basically any bike, massive range, clever engineering...whether it's actually reliable is another question, but this is quite a cool product.
  • + 2
 @mnorris122: First of all nobody needs 13 speeds, second it's pretty ridiculous to get a new hub just so you could use this even more ridiculous product, and last but not least hydraulic shifting?!?
  • + 2
 Thing is, hydraulic brakes are far superior to cable.
How is this the case with gears?
How is hydraulic going to offer a performance improvement on something that is just a cable operated spring an ratchet release system?
  • + 1
 @nojzilla: Thats what I'm thinking, there is no advantage with hydraulic shifting. This is just over complicating something that already works fine.
  • + 1
 Sounds unlucky
  • + 1
 Here we go...
  • + 0
 I'm not worthy
  • + 0
 Just a matter of time...
  • - 2
 Hahahahahahahahahaha....

