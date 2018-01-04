PRESS RELEASES

SRAM Announces New Budget-Friendly Guide Brakes

Jan 3, 2018
by SRAM  
Press Release

SRAM Guide
SRAM Guide


Guide T brings the consistent performance that you have come to expect from our lightweight Guide four-piston caliper. Pair this with MatchMaker for a clean looking bar set-up, plus the ease of use with our Bleeding Edge drip-free bleed port and you have a smart budget minded brake that keeps you in control.




SRAM Guide
SRAM Guide



Features

• Lightweight 4-piston dual-diameter caliper
• MatchMaker compatible
• S4 caliper with Bleeding Edge and Heat Shield technologies
• Ambidextrous lever mount
• Price: $105 | €117 | £104


Specifications

Blade material: aluminum – stamped
Color: Gloss Black
Clamp style: Split clamp
Pad type: Steel-backed organic
Pistons: 4
Weight: 280g (direct mount, 800mm hose)
Usage: TR | EN


www.sram.com

82 Comments

  • + 48
 Notoriously unreliable brakes + cost cutting = success??
  • - 4
flag Tr011 (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I have had more issues with shimano brakes than codes or guides. There is a reason shimano owners are the only ones with bleed kits in thier vehicles
  • + 13
 @Tr011: Why? I Haven't bled a set I own yet. Oldest is the old 4 pot XTs from 2000.

Not sure what to say of anyone that hasn't had to bleed Sram. Can you give me numbers for the powerball?
You're the luckiest person on the planet.
  • - 15
flag Tr011 (5 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @TheOriginalTwoTone: maybe because you dont push the brakes to the limit? I used both the saint m810 and m820 and had to bleed them constantly because the lever would always end up to the bar after a dh run. Got some guide re brakes and didnt look back
  • + 21
 If your shimano brakes dont work you're doing something wrong or they need a warranty
  • + 10
 @Scotj009: what scott said!!!!!
2 yrs and still never bleed the xts
Sram db5 bleed 2 times in one year and had the levers stick.
  • - 10
flag Tr011 (5 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Scotj009: obviously you have never dealt with shimano warranty before, the wait time on replacement levers was 2 1/2 months
  • + 11
 @Tr011: You sir are full of it!
  • + 2
 I think its hit or miss. I love shimano brakes, never had a problem with them, and they’re easy to bleed. I just wish they’d have a pad contact adjustment.
As for sram I had Guide RC’s on my trailbike and the rear brake never felt 100% regardless of how many times I bled them. But the Guide RE’s (guide lever,code caliper) on my DH bike feel amazing.
  • - 10
flag Tr011 (5 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Rocky-Urban: wait time for a saint lever in north america is Febuary 18th but the good news is that the complete assembly will be in stock for March 3rd
  • + 10
 @Tr011: I think someone needs to teach you how to bleed brakes correctly. I own a shop. Shimano just works If bled correctly. Avids we cringe. Bleeding them correctly takes time and the Dot fluid is a whole other PITA. Lol, than again Magura's make us cringe even worse.
  • + 1
 @spunkmtb: Err I just put on that funnel, pump the lever a few times and it's sharp again. No black magic needed to bleed a Shimano brake, which cannot be said of Formula and a few others.
  • - 3
 @spunkmtb: Im not saying its difficult to bleed, but if I have to bleed shimanos every week then I think its a bit pathetic for a $250 brake. My guides were only bled because I had taken the rest of my bike apart for an overhaul, if you find them such a pita you should spend some time with the sram service videos.
  • + 3
 That was my exact thought too reading the title. At 100 bucks, why not just wait for a sale and get some quality, higher budget brakes. You can get Hope Tech 3 E4 brakes for 170... much better bargain in my opinion. Brakes are important, don’t skimp there
  • + 15
 _____ brakes always work and never need to be bled! _____ brakes never work and always need to be bled! -Pinkbike Mad Libs
  • + 0
 @brycepiwek: Yep! I’ve had good and bad luck with Shimano. Likewise with Sram. I have to pump my Avid Elixrs every time I do park laps. They don’t like the bike getting vertical or maybe the sudden elevation gain... not sure. Shimano is 10x easier to bleed. Less mess, less expensive.
  • + 1
 this sounds like an underpants gnomes equation
  • - 3
 @mph51: elixers....park laps.... do you think deores would work better?
  • + 1
 @spunkmtb: Same background same experience, but I would add Hayes to the list as the most cringe worthy.

I always wondered why we even sold bleed kits. So many customers would end up trying to bleed the brakes making a total mess, ruining the pads. I had a rep straighten me out by asking why we sold spoke wrenches, as half the time the customer would end up bring the wheel back for to have use fix it? Oh ya more work for the service department............. Winter is a good time for riders to take a maintenance class, an I'm sure they can save more than the cost of the course in repair fees. Unless you have shimano brakes, but the kit watch the video, and happy riding
  • + 2
 I think what scares me the most is seeing how many pinkbikers don’t maintain your brakes ????. Fresh fluid is way better than 4 year old fluid
  • + 3
 @Tr011: Yes, Mr. Troll. The Deores do work better... with park laps... but... you’re... smarter... than... everyone... here... so... I... have... to... be... wrong.
  • + 1
 I've never bled 2 sets of Guides. RS and RSC. They always work fine and feel the same (after all 4 levers were replaced under warranty : )
  • + 1
 @Tr011: Spend some time in a shop that sells SRAM, or any mountain bike shop, and you won't bother with the service videos. Shimano has a reputation for reliable maintenance. They work. If you bled them and they don't work, you're doing it wrong or skipping a step, like replacing the pads (pretty crucial to lever feel, no joke). I've worked in shops for over a decade and SRAM/AVID brakes just require so much more labor to get them to feel anywhere near useful. It's not a human error thing, so chill. Everyone knows SRAM brakes are trickier to get a good feel from a bleed. The lever design and caliper design are just not friendly for bleeding. They're great when they work but you seem to have a lucky pair. So I hope your luck stands up to the test of time.
  • + 1
 @Scotj009: That’s what I’ve heard a lot of people say; the problem is, I’m getting ready to warranty my third set of XT brakes, on the same bike.
  • + 1
 What for?
  • + 1
 @Tr011: Thats because its so simple and quick to do, I would keep a bleed kit for Guides to if it would help them work, stop them from making so much turkey gobble noise, keep them from locking up and and and and and...........Just saying

But stoked that yours are working great, wish mine did.
  • + 2
 @fullfacemike: V brakes always work and never need to be bled! Hydraulic brakes never work and always need to be bled!
  • + 27
 SRAM should just put various amounts of $ signs after “Guide” to signify the hierarchy. It’s easier, and eventually the alphabet is going to run out of letters to offer them.
  • + 9
 Apparently T stands for "terrible"
  • + 4
 @Theguyfromthealps:
Whereas the guide R is only "rubbish"
  • + 1
 @sam264: and RS is really shit?
  • + 1
 @RideGuides: and RSC's are really shit Codes.
  • + 15
 Sram should make a brake that works
  • + 5
 If only they'd spend about 10 per cent of their marketing budget (which seems to be in line with the GDP of a small country) on making stuff work...
  • + 6
 I'll bite ... Have Sram Guide RS and R on two bikes, no issues, consistent, love 'em. Have Shimano on the other bike, trouble stopping, never stop squeaking, lever constantly in or out during braking with no consistency. Looks like the continual PB bickering shall continue ...
  • + 5
 Nothing value about Sram products. Long lasting durability is what I consider good value. Which is why I stick with Shimano. I've had really low end Shimano derailleurs out last higher end units by Sram. Never experienced their brakes personally but from everyone I know who used them, they all say stay away.
  • + 7
 No adjustment but same power... well done... Guide R are consistent, see no reason why these would not be.
  • + 7
 I got these in my Christmas cracker ..
  • - 8
flag stumpymidget (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Bad luck mate, they're crap.
  • + 16
 @stumpymidget: Way to sh$t on this dude's Christmas.
  • + 2
 I've had several pairs of guides and never any problems. I love them. Rode them at parks, trails etc etc, and I've gone over two years without needing them bled, just changed pads and rotors. Not sure how people are having such issues with them. Maybe less braking? Ever see those people on the highway constantly riding their brakes while in the fast lane? Head scratcher!
  • + 1
 Same here. And the ultimate weirdness - they don't howl at all - not a bit!!. TruckerCo pads
  • + 1
 Mixed feelings towards the Guides for me. I've had all 4 models at some point, and to be honest I didn't feel THAT big of a difference between them. My personal favourite is the RSC, but had just as much fun with R. Of 4 sets only the RS failed on me and were replaced under warranty. When working good they are the best brakes I've ridden, but if problems appear the situation starts to suck pretty quickly. My advise is not to go with the guides if you have only one bike. It hurts one's soul not be able to ride just because the brake is stuck.
  • + 2
 An even more trash-can version of everyone's least favorite trash-can brakes. Awesome! I love adding $400 to the price of any bike that uses these things as their OEM spec brakes.
  • + 5
 I'd rather have 20 year old hopes
  • + 1
 I do agree with all of you guys, for good or bad about the Sram.
The only thing I can say It's that everyone has their opinion. I use the old Avid elixir 9 trail brakes and I'm happy chap with them, I was thinking to change to sram guide rsc but what's the point when mine are still working as thy should, also I have mine upgraded since new with goodridge hose and connectors. Also I use to ride with shimano xt, but at one case they failed and almost got me killed in the London roads, after that I changed to Avid, but don't get me wrong guys, as I said everyone has their opinion.
Also on my avid I use DOT 5.1 and i bleed them often, just to keep that oil as clean as I can.
For the end what I want to say to all of my fellow riders is: Safe Ride All the time, Enjoy every single ride you do on your beloved bike like it is your last one.
R35P3C7 2 4LL 4ND 54F3 R1D3
  • + 1
 well i have guide rsc, and in terms of modulation and adjustability are probably the best brakes in the market, but....F::::those things give piston problems like no others, and in a brand like Sram you would expect a recall and a better way to deal with clients......stay out of guides if you dont have a lbs nearby......just my opinion
  • + 1
 I have Guide R and they do nothing but squeal. pads have been cleaned / sanded / changed. brakes have been bled. Rotors have been checked and cleaned if necessary.

Never had a problem with my old shimano brakes though. I thought the SRAM hate was just nonsense but now im considering a brand change.
  • + 1
 So I just ordered a YT Jeffsy which comes equipped with Guide R brakes. I also just put a set of SLX on my old Kona (Merry Christmas to me!). The SLX seem to work fine for the two rides I've had. These are my first hydraulic disc brakes (don't laugh). Ok, you can laugh...

Some questions:

What makes the guides so horrible? Seems that every review favors the Guides over any Shimano. What gives?

Also, why are bleed procedures so retarded on these things? Syringes on both ends? pump one way and then the other? Seems to me that if they are real brakes you should be able to bleed them like any automotive style. ie. firm lever, crack banjo, tighten banjo, top fluid, repeat. Am I missing something here?
  • + 4
 The SRAM brakes aren't horrible, they're actually a great product. Most of the people on here who hate on them probably don't have actual experience with them or they've just saw the other people hating on them and decided to jump on the bandwagon. I've owned several bikes within the past 2 years and 3 of them came with Shimano (2 had XT, 1 had SLX) and they all had issues with pumping up and inconsistent lever feel within the first few months of riding. The XT's i ended up replacing because after being bled (yes properly) and new pads the issues returned almost immediately. I've owned/own the Guide Ultimates, RSC, RS, and R's, and the R's were the only ones I didn't like and thats because I couldn't adjust them as much as I prefer. Shimano is a much more price friendly option, and I probably just had bad luck or something. But in my experience the SRAM brakes have more power, better modulation, and are more reliable. I'm also a 225lb rider, so maybe the shimano's don't like stopping my fat butt. YMMV. The Guides are more difficult to bleed, and i know the DOT fluid is corrosive. But I also like being able to go to Walmart or whatever and get DOT fluid...
  • + 1
 @gooutsidetoday: Thanks for the reply. I'm 185 and the SLX seem to have enough stopping power for my speeds. I guess I'll have to see how the Guides are. If the are problematic, it is cheap enough to put a set of SLX on there.
  • + 3
 "The new Guide T brakes offer four piston stopping power that won't break the bank."

Hopefully they'll brake the bike!
  • + 1
 Am I the only one that has had the worst luck with Guide brakes? I've had two pairs of RSCs and are complete junk. The pistons are constantly sticking and are super inconsistent! I have no idea how these brakes even sell.
  • + 3
 They recalled the master cylinder pistons a year or two back. I think it was something to do with the piston swelling and jamming... Free fix if you're the original owner, +-$40 otherwise.
  • + 2
 They fixed the issue in late 2016, then again in 2017. Perhaps for 2018 they will really fix it.
  • + 1
 @ski-or-die: Cool! I still have them kicking around, maybe I'll swing by the LBS. Thanks!
  • - 1
 nah, you're just a drop in the rain of crappy sram sram brakes
  • + 2
 Seems to be not a bad price for 4 piston. I have slx on my trail bike and zee's on my dh bike, no issues at all. I haven't tried SRAM, so I have no comment on them.
  • + 2
 SRAM and Budget-Friendly in one sentence? >>>straight into the comments section
  • + 4
 lol...nope
  • + 1
 Had my RSCs for 20+ months and over 2,500km. Never been bled, no sticky levers and have been flawless. Only ever need to change pads periodically.
  • + 3
 To save money, they installed the sticking pstons in the lever?
  • + 2
 Cool, I can get a parking brake for my bike even cheaper. Now, if I could get it to release so I can ride.
  • + 1
 NOOOOO, all of srams budget brakes are awful! We don't need another please...
  • + 2
 erm why, Guide R's are £75 and REs are £80.
  • + 1
 I HATE Sram brakes!! The Guide R lever are stuck with hot weather and no warranty?? re-bleed and the same problem?? c'mon!!
  • - 1
 Nice to see SRAM bringing good value product to the market! Here's hoping that shimano will perk up and breathe some life back into their saint/zee line up and start competing with SRAM again
  • + 1
 Shocking New Product... Level T brake lever, Code caliper... It's the best of no worlds!
  • + 2
 still not super cheap. okay for 4 piston though
  • + 2
 £104 each or for a pair? If the former that ain't cheap
  • + 1
 Am sure I got Shimano zee and discs for £104, dosnt sound cheap to me
  • + 1
 Ahhhh, I can hear them coming already....
  • + 1
 I thought guide brake were already budget. Certainly look budget anyway.
  • + 1
 You could buy an XT brake for the same price...
  • + 1
 Sooo...im the only one that enjoys SRAM Guide breaks?
  • + 1
 I can hear them howling already
  • + 1
 Will they suck as much as other Guide brakes?
  • + 1
 yay!!
  • - 3
 Good luck keeping them consistent though lol
  • + 15
 I don't get the hate against guides, my three years old guide r after swapping the organic pads for the sintered ones have been working flawlessly. I've never bled them and I love the feel when you squeeze the lever (especially compared to shimanos). Probably I've just been lucky with them, but my next brakes are going to be the guide re
  • + 7
 @madbob9: Spring for the RSC if you can. The pad contact adjustment is awesome for fine tuning your brake. Well worth the money IMO.
  • + 3
 @seraph: the adjustments are what make this brake so good!!!

@madbob9 loved my guides too, if you can afford it go for the codes! They're like guides on steroids and they never fade.

Post a Comment



