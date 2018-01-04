SRAM Announces New Budget-Friendly Guide Brakes

Features
• Lightweight 4-piston dual-diameter caliper
• MatchMaker compatible
• S4 caliper with Bleeding Edge and Heat Shield technologies
• Ambidextrous lever mount
• Price: $105 | €117 | £104Specifications
Blade material: aluminum – stamped
Color: Gloss Black
Clamp style: Split clamp
Pad type: Steel-backed organic
Pistons: 4
Weight: 280g (direct mount, 800mm hose)
Usage: TR | ENwww.sram.com
82 Comments
Not sure what to say of anyone that hasn't had to bleed Sram. Can you give me numbers for the powerball?
You're the luckiest person on the planet.
2 yrs and still never bleed the xts
Sram db5 bleed 2 times in one year and had the levers stick.
As for sram I had Guide RC’s on my trailbike and the rear brake never felt 100% regardless of how many times I bled them. But the Guide RE’s (guide lever,code caliper) on my DH bike feel amazing.
I always wondered why we even sold bleed kits. So many customers would end up trying to bleed the brakes making a total mess, ruining the pads. I had a rep straighten me out by asking why we sold spoke wrenches, as half the time the customer would end up bring the wheel back for to have use fix it? Oh ya more work for the service department............. Winter is a good time for riders to take a maintenance class, an I'm sure they can save more than the cost of the course in repair fees. Unless you have shimano brakes, but the kit watch the video, and happy riding
But stoked that yours are working great, wish mine did.
Whereas the guide R is only "rubbish"
The only thing I can say It's that everyone has their opinion. I use the old Avid elixir 9 trail brakes and I'm happy chap with them, I was thinking to change to sram guide rsc but what's the point when mine are still working as thy should, also I have mine upgraded since new with goodridge hose and connectors. Also I use to ride with shimano xt, but at one case they failed and almost got me killed in the London roads, after that I changed to Avid, but don't get me wrong guys, as I said everyone has their opinion.
Also on my avid I use DOT 5.1 and i bleed them often, just to keep that oil as clean as I can.
For the end what I want to say to all of my fellow riders is: Safe Ride All the time, Enjoy every single ride you do on your beloved bike like it is your last one.
R35P3C7 2 4LL 4ND 54F3 R1D3
Never had a problem with my old shimano brakes though. I thought the SRAM hate was just nonsense but now im considering a brand change.
Some questions:
What makes the guides so horrible? Seems that every review favors the Guides over any Shimano. What gives?
Also, why are bleed procedures so retarded on these things? Syringes on both ends? pump one way and then the other? Seems to me that if they are real brakes you should be able to bleed them like any automotive style. ie. firm lever, crack banjo, tighten banjo, top fluid, repeat. Am I missing something here?
Hopefully they'll brake the bike!
@madbob9 loved my guides too, if you can afford it go for the codes! They're like guides on steroids and they never fade.
