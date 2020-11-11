Ultimate Nerd Quiz: Can You Guess these 2020 Bikes From Their Silhouettes?

Nov 11, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Do all modern bikes just look like a Session? If that's what you truly believe then you may have a difficult time with this quiz. We stripped off all branding, colours and decals from these bikes and left you just one way to identify them - the shape of their frames. Some of them are very distinctive whereas others you'll have to look beyond the Horst link and try and find some other details to separate them. We've picked 34 bikes that have been released in 2020 for you to try and identify from hardcore hardtails to redesigned downhill bikes to the waves of downcountry bikes that swept the market in the summer. There are no prizes here just the bike nerdery honour a good score will bestow. Let us know how you got on at the bottom.

1.

Click here for the answer


2.

Click here for the answer


3.

Click here for the answer


4.

Click here for the answer


5.

Click here for the answer


6.

Click here for the answer


7.

Click here for the answer


8.

Click here for the answer


9.

Click here for the answer


10.

Click here for the answer


11.

Click here for the answer


12.

Click here for the answer


13.

Click here for the answer



14.

Click here for the answer


15.

Click here for the answer


16.

Click here for the answer



17.

Click here for the answer


18.

Click here for the answer


19.

Click here for the answer



20.

Click here for the answer



21.

Click here for the answer


22.

Click here for the answer


23.

Click here for the answer


24.

Click here for the answer



25.

Click here for the answer


26.

Click here for the answer


27.

Click here for the answer


28.

Click here for the answer


29.

Click here for the answer


30.

Click here for the answer


31.

Click here for the answer


32.

Click here for the answer


33.

Click here for the answer



34.

Click here for the answer


PB's Name That 2020 Bike Challenge



Posted In:
eMTB Ultimate Nerd Quiz


1 Comment

  • 3 0
 They all look like a session

