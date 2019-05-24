Pinkbike.com
Video: Another Dose of Mindblowing Riding From Chris Akrigg
May 24, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
Taking it off the beaten track, away from the masses to where i like to be, In The Rough.
—
Chris Akrigg
+ 6
Slo5280
(7 mins ago)
That over the tree move at 2:43 was pretty neat...
+ 4
drakefan705
(11 mins ago)
Okay can we stop applying the term 'enduro' to anything that happens on a trail?
+ 1
Uncled
(1 mins ago)
Chris Akrigg, literally The Rolling Stones to Danny Madskills Beatles..
+ 1
tomo12377
(4 mins ago)
Just ridiculously awesome and so fresh, great camera work too. BEAST WATTS
+ 1
mkotowski1
(5 mins ago)
Love the climbing, straight getting it up super tech
+ 1
keatonistheguy
(8 mins ago)
This never gets old
