Video: Another Dose of Mindblowing Riding From Chris Akrigg

May 24, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesTaking it off the beaten track, away from the masses to where i like to be, In The Rough.Chris Akrigg


6 Comments

  • + 6
 That over the tree move at 2:43 was pretty neat...
  • + 4
 Okay can we stop applying the term 'enduro' to anything that happens on a trail?
  • + 1
 Chris Akrigg, literally The Rolling Stones to Danny Madskills Beatles..
  • + 1
 Just ridiculously awesome and so fresh, great camera work too. BEAST WATTS
  • + 1
 Love the climbing, straight getting it up super tech
  • + 1
 This never gets old

