Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike

Win It Wednesday presented by SDG Components

PRIZE: Custom SDG Branded We Are One Arrival Complete Bike (MSRP $7,399.00 - $7,699.00 USD)

DETAILS: SDG is going big and giving one lucky winner a complete We Are One Arrival SP2 with custom SDG decals. The Arrival SP2 comes spec’d with the comfort proven Bel-Air V3 saddle, the durable Tellis dropper and complete control of the SDG-ODI Hansolo grips – a solid pairing for a premium, high value bike. The winner will have their choice of size, color and can choose either the 152 or 170 Arrival. Enter now to experience the no compromise WAO Arrival and Ride With, For and In Good Company – compliments of SDG.




How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a prize from SDG Components.

Enter Here



*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from SDG Components, you may unsubscribe at any time.
Contest Terms and Conditions

**November 30, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to December 13 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

130 Comments

  • 330 4
 The last 6 'win-it-wednesday's' have had no winner announced. Please fix this contest format Pinkbike.
  • 49 2
 To the top. There's no reason why these aren't posts aren't updated with winners, the current contest should be templated with the previous winners in it, or link to the old contest pages.
  • 22 1
 While not a strict requirement, announcing winners for draw integrity reasons is strongly encouraged. That said, their contest conditions aren't 100 percent compliant with Canadian contesting laws, but I'm not going to help them out on that one...
  • 71 0
 Don’t look in @mikelevy ‘s garage…
  • 27 1
 @Losifer: I love how you flatter Levy suggesting he can afford a garage. Dude lives in Squamish. Very few can afford a garage there.
  • 16 0
 @whitebirdfeathers: Good point. Maybe he stashes the loot in his parent’s garage…
  • 31 0
 Totally agree, I often question if these prizes even get drawn or if it is just a marketing ploy.
  • 25 0
 Agree that winners should be announced for these larger prizes. I am actually one of those winners, so I can vouch that they do get drawn, and they do follow through with the goods.
  • 6 4
 @Losifer: his wife's boyfriend's garage, actually.
  • 6 0
 Didn’t know there were winners in the first place. Thought it was a trap to get you to sign up for newsletters.
  • 4 0
 Last 6?

I'm entering this forever and I never ever managed to find one single winner
  • 3 2
 @pakleni: that’s on you cause staff explained where to find the winners multiple times in the last few months
  • 3 0
 @whitebirdfeathers: where else does he store his 2021 Toyota Supra ?
  • 3 1
 @pakleni: They should only give the bikes to people in Basel, that way the bike thieves can get almost-new bikes too. It's kind of like trickle-down economics...
  • 2 0
 @powderhoundbrr: I thought the same thing but I won a Devinci Spartan on the Pinkbike Instagram page a few years ago. Still can't believe the small amount of promoting they did. Just shared the result to their Instagram story for a day and that was it.
  • 1 0
 @komar: Wow cool to win a bike!!
  • 1 0
 @pakleni: I know a guy on a motorcycle website who won a bike on a PB drawing. I didn't know it was such a huge coincidence until years later.
  • 3 0
 Next win it Wednesday, everyone up vote the first comment like this. once we hit 1000 up votes for a comment, the pinkbike editors are notifed. PLEASE!!! WE NEED WINNERS PINKBIKE!!!
  • 157 1
 That's it boys and girls. I already entered. No need to waste your time.
  • 12 0
 "I would have win"
  • 28 0
 @bunjiman82: i would have had won if you did not have had had entered...
  • 19 0
 This has to be the best Win It Wednesday in the history of Win It Wednesday's.
  • 3 0
 @garrettstories: only if I win it. XD
  • 2 0
 I must win all the things.
  • 75 0
 I've entered, you can kindly crash the site again.
  • 15 0
 For the next 13 days.
  • 3 0
 @pisgahgnar: Better yet, crash the autoplay and leave the site up.
  • 61 0
 We Are Won!
  • 24 0
 We have a wonner right there....
  • 8 0
 There can be only Won!!!
  • 3 0
 wonner wonner chicken donnor
  • 2 4
 ..Looks like a Giant.
  • 41 0
 Whoever wins please post that you are the winner in the comments!! This is an amazing prize and I want to congratulate whoever wins!!!!
  • 100 0
 Yes! And please also provide your current address as well as the hours that you are not at home!
  • 8 0
 @Sardine-Vladu: ok
  • 4 0
 I'll try to remember.
  • 20 0
 @Sardine-Vladu: my dog's name is Gary he stops barking when called. Just watch out for the orange cat.
  • 2 0
 Post it was n the comments? Post it in the buy sell
  • 1 0
 @Sardine-Vladu: Make sure you don't have the privacy options set in Trailforks so those thieves know where to come
  • 18 0
 I only ride XC...clicks enter
  • 33 3
 Lol. So do 90% of the commenters on pinkbike. They just don't admit it.
  • 6 0
 @mrkumro: idk if I'd call slowly pedaling a 35 lb bike on xc trails xc
  • 17 0
 Woah another win it Wednesday that I'm going to enter but no winner is going to be announced
  • 16 0
 Winning this bike would be So Damn Good
  • 14 0
 Was almost tempted to sign up for the newsletter… but alas I did not, so I know my “entry” went straight to the bin.
  • 11 3
 I very much would like to win this one and give back to the community by reselling it right here on PB!
  • 5 1
 That's beautiful! But as for your typo, your actually giving it to us on PB right? Not "reselling". Don't worry, we'll split it in equal parts. I'd love me some new SDG grips, my current grips are a bit torn. Shifter cable would have been great too as I feel mine is due for replacement, but it appears they went a bit cheap and left out the cable. I won't complain, fresh grips would be great too.
  • 5 0
 I for one would be willing to give this bike a good home. I'll look after it, clean it, feed it well, etc. Please choose me as the adoptive father!
  • 12 0
 There can be only one Dylan h that wins!
  • 2 0
 @DylanHrusko: By the looks of it, there must be at least 92 others.
  • 1 0
 @DylanHrusko: f*ck...
  • 5 0
 I never click the box for receiving emails and such from the manufacturer. Until now Fingers crossed, I'd really like to ride one of these!
  • 6 0
 Now the question is 152 or 170? Deep thoughts...
  • 1 0
 That 152 would be incredible.
  • 4 0
 Pretty much the most awesome prize ever.
I really liked my SDG Tellis while I had it. I can only imagine this bike (with regards to WA1)!
  • 1 0
 Now this is worth clicking enter. Remember PB the email address you are looking for is mr.wottawa@*****.com. When I receive the bike I will reserve your booth space at the Long Island Mountain Bike Festival on 10/14/23 free of charge....but I need the bike first.
  • 2 0
 @powderhoundbrr: win-it-wednesday-terms-and-conditions. three days to claim the prize I bet most people miss that period if they don't check the inbox. Or if Levy keeps unplugging the damn cord!
  • 4 0
 Me: crying when entering for a few years and never winning anything
  • 7 0
 member since 2021..... LOL Wink .. wujekeman... since 2005..... winning.... NONE Smile
  • 1 10
flag bradsbikesco (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @wujekeman: I mean I use 5 alt accounts created at diffrent times to try to win.
  • 7 0
 @bradsbikesco: You suck. Ban hammer.
  • 1 7
flag bradsbikesco (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @marlon-d: Bro you have to try to win. I mean like its bad and no one wins.
  • 4 0
 Wouldn’t mind getting an email or three from this company.
  • 4 0
 Do somebody know when the winner will be selected ?
  • 5 1
 Up vote to enter to win $1,000 cash, winner will not be announced
  • 2 0
 If I win this, I'm giving it to my friend who just started riding a few months ago. He's a good guy and I'd love to see him on a good bike.
  • 1 0
 does your "friend" ride the same size as you Razz
  • 2 0
 @guygantero: He helped me build my racecar, so I got him hooked on an even more expensive hobby... biking
  • 4 0
 a man can dream
  • 3 0
 Just give it to me, I need a something to fix MY LIFE!!!
  • 2 0
 Would never get caught dead riding a bike under 10k retail anymore, Clicks Enter.
  • 2 0
 Throwing down the gauntlet a day ahead of the advent calendar. Well played.
  • 1 0
 Jaw actually dropped woof this would be insane, don't have time or money to get a new mtb
  • 2 0
 Sorry guys, this saddle fits my butt perfectly, so I will win...
  • 1 0
 Please, i will wash him and i will even change the derailer i know thats a lot of work but... well bike is a labor of love
  • 2 0
 This time I even subscribed to spams. Just to be sure.
  • 2 0
 If I'm to subscribe to SDG I better get this bike
  • 2 0
 I can't wait to not win this.
  • 3 2
 Serious question, does anyone actually win these? Why are winners never posted?
  • 8 0
 pinkbike.com/news/tags/win-it-wednesday
  • 2 0
 Big money(clapping like an idiot)!!!!
  • 2 0
 No whammies!
  • 2 1
 Super boost rear wheel - not worth the hassle for you 148ers out there. Just saying...
  • 2 0
 Yes, I would absolutely like to receive news and information from SDG
  • 1 0
 Building the arrival (times Cool was fun. It would be fun to go shred on one!!
  • 1 0
 Well ! Don't worry if I ever win this bike I'll make sure to have the total pinkbike community to know I Realy won !
  • 1 0
 If I win I will extend a 5% off discount for cyber month!
  • 1 0
 Incredible! If only I were so lucky
  • 1 0
 Well that’s one epic prize!
  • 2 0
 The winner is....
  • 1 0
 need an enduro bike, love sdg. match made in heaven
  • 1 0
 Doesn't ride bikes, clicks enter anyway.
  • 1 0
 but follows a bike website?
  • 1 0
 @bman33: just here for the stimulating conversation
  • 1 0
 Send some love to New Zealand!
  • 1 0
 Respect to all at SDG & their partners for this giveaway tup
  • 1 0
 I still ride a 26er. I could really use this bike - it's lovely!
  • 1 0
 I'd be happy just to get another SDG duster saddle.
  • 1 0
 I'd be hard for a year if I were to win this!
  • 1 0
 This feels like a trap...
  • 1 0
 Christmas came early this year.
  • 1 0
 Mine is at the end of december, just in time to win this beauty
  • 1 0
 i cant afford to win... think of the tax liabilty...
  • 1 0
 We all wanna win a we are wun
  • 1 0
 nah cables don't route through headset, don't even want it
  • 1 0
 Another scam to get my info!
  • 1 0
 First time I signed up to get spammed!
  • 1 0
 I would love this upgrade.
  • 1 0
 I’m so excited to not win this
  • 1 0
 Yes please, that would be the best Christmas present ever !
  • 1 0
 I am so not against this.
  • 1 0
 Joey: woah!
  • 5 5
 It's my birthday. This would be a wonderful present.
  • 3 0
 happy birthday!!
  • 1 0
 Such a nice bike.
  • 1 0
 This is Some Damn Game!
  • 1 0
 Damn!!
  • 1 0
 Stop the count!
  • 1 0
 Mine!
  • 1 0
 Wowzerzzzz!!
  • 1 0
 Get in my shed!
  • 1 0
 Now is my time to shine!
  • 1 0
 Come to Norway babe!
  • 1 0
 It's my time!
  • 1 0
 dream machine!
  • 1 0
 Geiles Teil!
  • 1 0
 Enteren on thursday!
  • 1 0
 
  • 1 0
 Good giveaway.
  • 1 0
 gorgous... one can hope!





