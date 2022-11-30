Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike

PRIZE: Custom SDG Branded We Are One Arrival Complete Bike (MSRP $7,399.00 - $7,699.00 USD)DETAILS: SDG is going big and giving one lucky winner a complete We Are One Arrival SP2 with custom SDG decals. The Arrival SP2 comes spec’d with the comfort proven Bel-Air V3 saddle, the durable Tellis dropper and complete control of the SDG-ODI Hansolo grips – a solid pairing for a premium, high value bike. The winner will have their choice of size, color and can choose either the 152 or 170 Arrival. Enter now to experience the no compromise WAO Arrival and Ride With, For and In Good Company – compliments of SDG.How does Win It Wednesday work? Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a prize from SDG Components.
Contest Terms and Conditions**November 30, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time ("PST ") to December 13 at 11:59 AM PST (the "Contest Period")
130 Comments
I'm entering this forever and I never ever managed to find one single winner
I really liked my SDG Tellis while I had it. I can only imagine this bike (with regards to WA1)!