Downhill Bikes of Sea Otter - Part 1

Polygon Colossus DH9

This bike doesn't technically exist yet, but as you can see it's just about ready for release.

Same 6-bar linkage as their Colossus N enduro bike.

Flip chip at the dropout. And at the lower shock mount.

GT Fury

We caught a glimpse of this new Fury at last year's Sea Otter, with the bike releasing to the public shortly thereafter.

This one was camped out at the Continental booth, with an appropriately yellow color scheme.

I like the look of this layout.

Unusual routing maneuvers.

Aaron Gwin's Crestline RS 205 VHP

Parked out in front of the TRP booth, for the moment.

Santa Cruz V10

I'm pretty into this color combo.

Forbidden Supernought

Frame only, but it still looks great.

Staying safe from damage at the Ride Wrap booth.

Commencal Supreme DH

Specialized Demo Prototype

The velvet rope is a nice touch.

Sea Otter typically feels more like the realm of the little bike, with road, gravel, and shorter travel mountain bikes taking up most of the booth space. This year felt different, though, as many brands came to the show with fully decked-out downhill bikes to display their wares. I caught a quick bike check on 13 of the more eye-catching options around the pits, which will hopefully tide us over until the season gets rolling in a few weeks.That's all for now - stay tuned for part two.