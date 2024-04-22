Downhill Bikes of Sea Otter - Part 1

Apr 22, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

Sea Otter typically feels more like the realm of the little bike, with road, gravel, and shorter travel mountain bikes taking up most of the booth space. This year felt different, though, as many brands came to the show with fully decked-out downhill bikes to display their wares. I caught a quick bike check on 13 of the more eye-catching options around the pits, which will hopefully tide us over until the season gets rolling in a few weeks.


Polygon Colossus DH9

Polygon Colossus DH
This bike doesn't technically exist yet, but as you can see it's just about ready for release.

Polygon Colossus DH
Polygon Colossus DH

Polygon Colossus DH
Same 6-bar linkage as their Colossus N enduro bike.

Polygon Colossus DH
Flip chip at the dropout.
Polygon Colossus DH
And at the lower shock mount.

Polygon Colossus DH


GT Fury

Continental GT Fury
We caught a glimpse of this new Fury at last year's Sea Otter, with the bike releasing to the public shortly thereafter.

Continental GT Fury
This one was camped out at the Continental booth, with an appropriately yellow color scheme.
Continental GT Fury

Continental GT Fury
I like the look of this layout.

Continental GT Fury
Unusual routing maneuvers.
Continental GT Fury

Continental GT Fury


Aaron Gwin's Crestline RS 205 VHP

Gwin Crestline

Gwin Crestline
Parked out in front of the TRP booth, for the moment.
Gwin Crestline

Gwin Crestline
SIlenced.

Gwin Crestline
Tukt.
Gwin Crestline

Gwin Crestline


Santa Cruz V10

Fox V10

Fox V10
I'm pretty into this color combo.
Fox V10

Fox V10


Forbidden Supernought

Forbidden Supernought
Frame only, but it still looks great.

Forbidden Supernought
Staying safe from damage at the Ride Wrap booth.
Forbidden Supernought

Forbidden Supernought

Forbidden Supernought
Forbidden Supernought

Forbidden Supernought


Commencal Supreme DH

Continental Supreme DH

Continental Supreme DH
Continental Supreme DH

Continental Supreme DH

Continental Supreme DH
Continental Supreme DH

Continental Supreme DH


Specialized Demo Prototype

photo
The velvet rope is a nice touch.

Specialized Demo Proto
Specialized Demo Proto

Specialized Demo Proto
Specialized Demo Proto

Specialized Demo Proto


That's all for now - stay tuned for part two.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Photo Epics DH Bikes Crestline Forbidden GT Polygon Santa Cruz Bicycles Specialized We Are One


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
178 articles
Report
34 Comments
  • 34 0
 Glad to see Specialized and Crestline are finally catching on to my trend of having mismatched wheels from blowing up rears.
  • 6 0
 This is why all black dh rims should just have black graphics too. They will be mismatched eventually haha.
  • 14 1
 The new logo on the GT is embarrassingly bad. The old one had such motion and a slightly menacing feel. The new one looks like something I would buy at bed Bath & Beyond, if they still existed.
  • 10 0
 Loving the color on that GT. From riding in the late 90’s/early 00’s, I also have fond associations for yellow DH frames of that era with red fork lowers (off the top of my head, something like a yellow Santa Cruz Super 8 or Intense, with red Boxxers / X-Vert Carbons up front)

Anyway, chapeaux to the paint department.
  • 2 1
 Danny Hart has been flying on it pre-season.....it's also a very quiet bike when at full-tilt
  • 2 0
 they should have made the rocker link painted like a banana
  • 9 1
 Specialized bike looks like a gun. exactly as it should
  • 7 11
flag William42 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Really? I feel like it looks like a Highschoolers shop project - impressive for an 18 year old but maybe something to hang on your own refrigerator, not something for a multi billion dollar company to show up with as the flagship.

That chainstay is somethin.

Anyway, good for Specialized for giving some young up and comer high school design students a chance to showcase their stuff.
  • 2 0
 It's a ground-up prototype of a new suspension layout, made from either forged or printed metal and carbon bars. And it's strong enough to be piloted by actual WC racers. I'm skeptical that the new Enduros and Demos will actually look like that bike, but I think the industrial look is pretty rad.
  • 8 1
 The new GT logo/ rebrand just doesn't look good. Maybe if the logo was moved lower on the downtube?
  • 1 0
 at least you can see it......unlike Crestline and Santa Cruz......
  • 1 0
 ah, typical PBer Big Grin
  • 4 0
 The Fury is not a bad looking bike, actually. The logos don't matter to me, however.
  • 1 0
 Agreed, you can’t see the full logo on the Downtube. Looks out of place proportionally on such a horizontal canvas. You’d think you’d choose a logo that would really sing on the primary placement on your product
  • 6 0
 not sure about the linkage dangling down below the BB of the new Demo. Sure they tested it a lot, but it still feels like prone to catch a rock or smashing into stuff...
  • 2 0
 the production version might enclose it and double as a bash guard
  • 1 0
 It appears that the linkage mostly operates within the radius of the chain ring. Presumably it will be about as protected as your transmission by a bash guard.
  • 2 1
 1. The woman behind the Polygon spotted you. 2. The new Fury is beautiful, but I'm curious about the kinematics based on the angle of the rocker link relative to the shock. Reminds me of one of those intense prototypes from a few years back that faded away pretty quick. 3. Speaking of Intense, hopefully part 2 has some new M1 shots. That thing is beautiful. 4. Interesting upper links on that Demo - seems like they're intentionally allowing for some torsional flex across the rear end with two separate, minimalist rockers. sharp contrast to that massive chainstay and a fairly beefy, one piece seatstay.
  • 1 0
 The demo really isn't any different than there existing one other than driving the shock ling from above its rotating it from below. Looks like kitamatics aren't really that different. The way that shock is driven looks the same.
  • 3 0
 Make sure nobody cheers too loud for the racing, I would suck to get sued for a noise complaint
  • 1 0
 The handlebar alignment on that Santa Cruz is triggering. Also, trying to roll something I should drop, my clumsy ass would obliterate that weird shock link on the underside of that specialized.
  • 1 0
 Forbidden winning the aesthetic prize here imo. Nice lines on that thing. Can't say the same for the we are one unfortunately (would have been nice to have a Canadian 1-2 punch)
  • 1 0
 If Santa Cruz release the v10 in qll black soon I will be pretty pissed, having jist gotten a red one(the less color the better for me)
  • 1 0
 I feel an urge to click a hollow circle in a list of hollow circles based on these bikes
  • 2 0
 Spesh just up here copying dirbike suspension now.
  • 1 0
 Finally enough gold to reflect the price. ex471 for the life on the other hand
  • 1 0
 I wonder what Tomaso Ancillotti thinks of that amazing new linkage ...... on the demo dh rig .. yawn ....
  • 2 0
 That Demo be noice
  • 1 0
 Let's go Whistler! Let's go Whistler!
  • 1 0
 Is the Specialized linkage threaded to adjust bb height easily?
  • 2 2
 Are we ready for bonded bikes, they aren’t pretty,
Below threshold threads are hidden







