Downhill Bikes of Sea Otter - Part 1

Sea Otter typically feels more like the realm of the little bike, with road, gravel, and shorter travel mountain bikes taking up most of the booth space. This year felt different, though, as many brands came to the show with fully decked-out downhill bikes to display their wares. I caught a quick bike check on 13 of the more eye-catching options around the pits, which will hopefully tide us over until the season gets rolling in a few weeks.
Polygon Colossus DH9
GT Fury
Aaron Gwin's Crestline RS 205 VHP
Santa Cruz V10
Forbidden Supernought
Commencal Supreme DH
Specialized Demo Prototype
That's all for now - stay tuned for part two.
Anyway, chapeaux to the paint department.
That chainstay is somethin.
Anyway, good for Specialized for giving some young up and comer high school design students a chance to showcase their stuff.