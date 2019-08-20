Video: Intense's New 140mm Primer Does All the Wheel Sizes

The Primer name originally showed up in the Intense catalog five years ago, and things have been a little complicated since then. Up until, well, just now, if you wanted a trail bike from Intense you might have been looking at the 130mm-travel Spider on 27.5" wheels, or maybe the 140mm ACV if you wanted to go plus-sized. But the Recluse had 140mm as well, only it was on big wheels. And if 29ers were your thing, maybe the previous, 130mm version of the Primer would be the one.
Options galore, but a bit confusing. For 2020, Intense has one trail bike, the Primer, that offers 140mm of rear-wheel travel paired with a 150mm fork. But there are still choices to make: You can have it with two 27.5" wheels, two 29" wheels, or a mixed 29" front and 27.5" rear combo. All versions come in with 140/150mm travel, and they all have a geometry adjusting flip-chip at the upper link.
The 2020 Primer sports 140mm of rear-wheel travel, a 150mm fork, and you can get it in both 27.5'' and 29'' wheel sizes, along with the Primer S, a mixed wheel size option.
The 27.5" and 29" wheeled bikes are available at three price points, starting at $3,799 USD and going up to $6,999 USD, while the Primer S with mixed wheels gets two complete build options. Want to start from scratch with a frame? They go for $2,999 USD with a Fox DPX2 shock. You can see all the details, geometry, and pricing over on Intense's website
, as well as a review of the Primer S here on Pinkbike in the near future.
24 Comments
Post a Comment