The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?

Apr 29, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Can you trust bike reviews? The short answer: Yes. But also no. It depends.

The fifth episode of the Pinkcast is a meaty one, with a simple question that, in 2020, has a not-so-simple answer. After all, you'll find product recommendations from the media, from consumers, and from influencers (or are they ambassadors?) all mixing together on the internet. It's a bit confusing. We look at the different types of reviews out there, talk about how we like to do our reviews, and some of their shortcomings. And we can't do any of that without getting into biases (we've all got 'em), embargos (review tomorrow!), and some tips on making sense of it all.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or wherever else you get your podcasts.



Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.


Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?

Hit us in the comments with your suggestions: What do you want to hear us talk about? Would you be into watching a video version, or are our dulcet voices enough for you?

29 Comments

  • 11 0
 Cynical bunch, you lot. When have any of the reviews covered anything up? If an ENVE rim cracks, or a Yeti rear triangle cracks, or a Pole rear triangle buckles, or a Rocky Mountain snaps, have they not reported what happened? And have they not been fair and allowed these companies to respond to the situation?

Beyond any catastrophic failures, what are you left with? It all just boils down to subjective opinions on how the bike climbs, descends and handles over the period of testing. They have even started comparing bikes/products to similar bikes/products they tested recently. I'm not sure what else you all want.

If a lot of the reviews sound the same, maybe it's a testament to the quality of bikes out there.
  • 14 0
 i can't trust Mike Levy anymore...
  • 16 0
 Me neither
  • 2 1
 Friends don't let friends ride in pants.
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy: maybe one day i can forgive you about the grim donut review, on the 1. of April.
  • 6 0
 The thing that gets my goat is reading a 27.5 review and half of the copy being directed toward the fact it’s not a 29er. No shit.
  • 3 0
 Guilty.
  • 7 0
 Can we trust bike review reviews?
  • 3 0
 I give this review of reviews 3.5/5 donuts.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: That's a bit of a grim rating.
  • 3 0
 There's definitely something to back 20 years ago when we kinda perused bike shops, talked to friends, and read manufacturer websites rather than listening to dozens of youtubers recite geometry numbers and say things like "planted, poppy, confidence inspiring, gets the job done, seat tube, head tube, tire swap, more reach, climbs like..., brawler, stiff, flexy, better on the downs" etc. But youtube has essentially inspired reviews of EVERYTHING to no end. You can probably find a review on that $10 phone protector you've been eyeing. Way of the world...no turning back.
  • 1 0
 Make subscription-only websites with a $20+ montly fee, and then you may* be able to have more trust in reviews.
Some german sites are pay-per-view and you see that "benchmark" products are often second tier to what usually is reviewed as second tier.

Otherwise advertisers rule the game.

Then have experienced people testing the products. Experience meaning 8+ years of riding. This is another problem.
And do not take part in products launch trips (read free vacation).

Sites need to buy the items to review – as big companies will not send you the stuff anymore.

I still need to read a bad review on Reverb or Code brakes.
  • 2 0
 What issues have you had with Code brakes? That's one of the things we discuss in the podcast - our sample size is obviously limited, which means that sometimes issues start occurring that we don't experience. That's why it's good to mix in consumer reviews, from forums, comments, etc... with reviews from a site like Pinkbike when you're trying to make a purchasing decision.
  • 4 0
 "Isn't as reliable as some other options."

"Slow rebound speeds in cold weather."

"Not as easy to work on as a cable operated post."

"I'm still not convinced that actuating a dropper via hydraulic hose is the way forward. Fully hydraulic systems are still harder to fix trailside and more daunting to service at home."

-Pinkbike on the Reverb over the years
  • 1 0
 Curious about issues with the Codes as well. I thought that's one of their more reliable models, though I've only experience with the older version from like 10 years ago.
  • 1 0
 I am not talking about PB, but site reviews in general.

As far as I am concerned, a product that is very well known for being unreliable, should have review addressing the main issue and starting with "The predecessors were unreliable" etc. There are tech talks with RS and none of the questions address reliability.

Instead I read:

"The Reverb is the clear leader when talking about telescoping posts"

"One thing is certain—... the Reverb right in the mix in a very competitive field."

"Not only is the Reverb AXS much, much quicker than its predecessor, it is also far easier to modulate the travel due to how the remote is designed and because the action is instantaneous."

I rode 10+ of these posts, none of them worked.

Code Breaks: I know four people with them, 4/4 fail after few months.

I mean... on some road sites you read Sram is better than Campagnolo, I guess mtb reviews did not go that far.
  • 1 0
 depends on what bike you're used to...
when I was finally about to hang up my "freeride/DH only" bikes...I got a Rocky Mtn Flow (yeah i know it's a dj bike) but after riding it for a month it was my new favorite bike...even though the reviews kind of panned it.
All that to say...any bike that is more useful than your current bike probably will be an improvement.
  • 1 1
 Never, in the history of the world, have two people entirely agreed on anything.

Back in the day, before electronic media, we perused the gear reviews from Outside Magazine; yes, they used to be more content oriented. Then, like now, you didn't buy something simply because someone else said it was "cool".

So yeah, like all advertising and any opinion, bike reviews are biased.

Don't get butt hurt if you don't agree with an opinion ... unless it's your opinion, in which case therapy may be on order Wink

Not to mention, it's fun to read what other people think, even if they wrong.
  • 2 0
 I ride my hardtail all the time and I love it, it's a cool shift from my enduro sled.
  • 2 0
 Just refer to it as "TGDD-20" from now on (the grim donut debacle 2020)
  • 1 0
 I only trust the facts like the spec, bike geo and other technical info. Never the ride impression of the tester.
  • 1 0
 Anyone else notice the microphone in the podcast graphic is very phallic looking?
  • 2 2
 I don’t
  • 1 3
 well if you pay for bike review , i doubt they will make it look bad ;-)
  • 8 0
 I'd recommend listening to this episode - we go over that very topic. For the record, none of the reviews on Pinkbike are paid for - we're open to checking out any relevant and interesting products, no matter if they're made in a garage or by a massive company.
  • 1 1
 @mikekazimer: OK I see . I imagined you were paid for it to be honest... So my apologies .
My eastern European mentality striked again Wink
  • 1 3
 No, I don't trust the "reviews" here or other sites.
  • 1 3
 F no
  • 1 3
 Hard no.

