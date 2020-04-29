Can you trust bike reviews? The short answer: Yes. But also no. It depends.
The fifth episode of the Pinkcast is a meaty one, with a simple question that, in 2020, has a not-so-simple answer. After all, you'll find product recommendations from the media, from consumers, and from influencers (or are they ambassadors?) all mixing together on the internet. It's a bit confusing. We look at the different types of reviews out there, talk about how we like to do our reviews, and some of their shortcomings. And we can't do any of that without getting into biases (we've all got 'em), embargos (review tomorrow!), and some tips on making sense of it all.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 5 - CAN YOU TRUST BIKE REVIEWS?
April 29th, 2020
If you're thinking about a new ride, who the hell should you listen to? Levy, Kaz, & Brian talk about reviewing bikes.
Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.Previous Pinkbike PodcastsEpisode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?Episode 3 - Pond Beaver TechEpisode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Hit us in the comments with your suggestions: What do you want to hear us talk about? Would you be into watching a video version, or are our dulcet voices enough for you?
29 Comments
Beyond any catastrophic failures, what are you left with? It all just boils down to subjective opinions on how the bike climbs, descends and handles over the period of testing. They have even started comparing bikes/products to similar bikes/products they tested recently. I'm not sure what else you all want.
If a lot of the reviews sound the same, maybe it's a testament to the quality of bikes out there.
Some german sites are pay-per-view and you see that "benchmark" products are often second tier to what usually is reviewed as second tier.
Otherwise advertisers rule the game.
Then have experienced people testing the products. Experience meaning 8+ years of riding. This is another problem.
And do not take part in products launch trips (read free vacation).
Sites need to buy the items to review – as big companies will not send you the stuff anymore.
I still need to read a bad review on Reverb or Code brakes.
"Slow rebound speeds in cold weather."
"Not as easy to work on as a cable operated post."
"I'm still not convinced that actuating a dropper via hydraulic hose is the way forward. Fully hydraulic systems are still harder to fix trailside and more daunting to service at home."
-Pinkbike on the Reverb over the years
As far as I am concerned, a product that is very well known for being unreliable, should have review addressing the main issue and starting with "The predecessors were unreliable" etc. There are tech talks with RS and none of the questions address reliability.
Instead I read:
"The Reverb is the clear leader when talking about telescoping posts"
"One thing is certain—... the Reverb right in the mix in a very competitive field."
"Not only is the Reverb AXS much, much quicker than its predecessor, it is also far easier to modulate the travel due to how the remote is designed and because the action is instantaneous."
I rode 10+ of these posts, none of them worked.
Code Breaks: I know four people with them, 4/4 fail after few months.
I mean... on some road sites you read Sram is better than Campagnolo, I guess mtb reviews did not go that far.
when I was finally about to hang up my "freeride/DH only" bikes...I got a Rocky Mtn Flow (yeah i know it's a dj bike) but after riding it for a month it was my new favorite bike...even though the reviews kind of panned it.
All that to say...any bike that is more useful than your current bike probably will be an improvement.
Back in the day, before electronic media, we perused the gear reviews from Outside Magazine; yes, they used to be more content oriented. Then, like now, you didn't buy something simply because someone else said it was "cool".
So yeah, like all advertising and any opinion, bike reviews are biased.
Don't get butt hurt if you don't agree with an opinion ... unless it's your opinion, in which case therapy may be on order
Not to mention, it's fun to read what other people think, even if they wrong.
My eastern European mentality striked again
