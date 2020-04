Art by Taj Mihelich



THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 5 - CAN YOU TRUST BIKE REVIEWS?

April 29th, 2020



If you're thinking about a new ride, who the hell should you listen to? Levy, Kaz, & Brian talk about reviewing bikes.

Can you trust bike reviews? The short answer: Yes. But also no. It depends.The fifth episode of the Pinkcast is a meaty one, with a simple question that, in 2020, has a not-so-simple answer. After all, you'll find product recommendations from the media, from consumers, and from influencers (or are they ambassadors?) all mixing together on the internet. It's a bit confusing. We look at the different types of reviews out there, talk about how we like to do our reviews, and some of their shortcomings. And we can't do any of that without getting into biases (we've all got 'em), embargos (review tomorrow!), and some tips on making sense of it all.Available on Apple Podcasts Google Play , or wherever else you get your podcasts.Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.Hit us in the comments with your suggestions: What do you want to hear us talk about? Would you be into watching a video version, or are our dulcet voices enough for you?