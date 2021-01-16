Slack Randoms: Kangaroo Headbutts, Skiers vs Snowboarders & Cannondale Raven Guitars

Jan 16, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.

Kangaroo Headbutts


This video was posted by cycling camera company Cycliq earlier in the week and shows a commuter in a close encounter with a kangaroo. The kangaroo takes a couple of attempts to hop through the cyclist but eventually gives up and heads back where it came without either party being injured.

bigquotesKangaroos really, really can't change direction well... Animal encounters are an important factor in identifying cycling safety hotspots.Cycliq

Thankfully both rider and 'roo involved in this incident fared better than in this other video of a kangaroo hopping through a peloton in 2016


A Cannondale Raven Turned into a Guitar

Photos: Radsport Buchstaller Facebook

The carbon Cannondale Raven had more than a hint of the future about it when it was released in the 90s. Its mainframe was built around an aluminium ‘spine’ onto which two carbon fibre half-shells were added, making it super light and stiff for the time. Unfortunately, reliability issues consigned it to history and it has become more of a curio than a classic. Instead of letting his go to waste, German guitarist Sigi Hoga, who has shared stages with Richie Blackmore, turned his into a guitar. We don't know what the first song he played was but if it wasn't Top of the Mountain by 80s British Heavy Metal band Raven, he missed a trick.


A Classic Skiiers vs Snowboarders Video


Taken from a CBC News segment in 1985.

The Best of the 2020 WRC


If you only watch one motorsport video a year, these annual WRC recaps from The Rub are a pretty safe bet. This one is 12 minutes of insanity taken from the truncated 2020 season.

The Cranmers' Roller Coaster BMX

Click on the right arrow for a video of the bike dropping in.

This Roller Coaster bike has been an ongoing project on the Scotty Cranmer YouTube channel for most of January. The bike has a circular rail that allows Matty Cranmer to do front and back rolls using brakes and his body weight. So far the bike has been rolled around a skatepark but apparently the brothers have more planned in future with this wild creation.

This Could Have Gone a Lot Worse



Posted In:
Other Slack Randoms


Must Read This Week
The SwitchGrade Will Allow Riders to Change Their Saddle Angle on the Fly
55549 views
[Updated] Remy Morton Injures Both Of His Arms in Crash on Dream Track
41265 views
Throwback Thursday: The 12 Best Saves of 2020
40559 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Important Are Water Bottles?
39463 views
Check Out: Carbon Tire Levers, Flat Pedal Shoes, New Mini-Tools, & More
39109 views
Video: Pinkbike's Predictions for 2021
38105 views
Lewis Buchanan Signs with Norco
37254 views
Mountain Lion Shot & Killed After Stalking Family on California Trail
35480 views

17 Comments

  • 4 0
 I'm sure they say the same about pro level mountain bikers, but man those rally drivers tread the line of speed and control. That whole video was nuts...
  • 1 0
 Lucky dog @4:55
  • 2 0
 Wonder if the motorcycle is under warranty?
  • 1 0
 "I was just riding along...."
  • 2 0
 @Trudeez: "...and my spokes went into my derailleur"
  • 1 0
 Anyone else imagining a Tony Baker voiceover for the kangaroo videos? “Kraam!” “Aaaah kirkpatric!!!”
  • 1 0
 Suffice to say the gentleman in the last video definitely needed to replace the lower half of his leathers.
  • 1 0
 Well, a roadie being hit by a kangaroo is hardly something I can relate to Wink
  • 1 0
 My Uncle has one of those Cannondale Ravens in awesome condition in his garage. Super cool bike.
  • 1 0
 Snowboard vid: Funny how human nature is afraid of anything new. Still happens all the time.
  • 1 0
 Surely if you saw a kangaroo you'd stop well in advance ant let it pass?
  • 1 0
 BREAKING NEWS: It was Skippy's fault. Replays show the rider was already slowing down but roo turned the wrong way after 1st interaction.
  • 1 0
 Not always possible. They move fast, erratically, and seem to have poor judgement for vehicle speeds, plus they blend well with their surroundings. I was riding fast along a fire road and had a roo jump down off a steep embankment to my left. Had maybe half a second to react - full brake lock. The roo hit my downtube and pushed the bike a metre sideways. Weird skid pattern. How I stayed on the bike I still don't know.
  • 1 0
 @caltife: fair do's
  • 1 0
 Chance of crashing at some point in a rally car: 100%
  • 1 1
 That video of Skiers Vs Snowboarders remind you of something? LOL
  • 1 0
 skis have brakes?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009601
Mobile Version of Website