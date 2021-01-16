Slack Randoms: Kangaroo Headbutts, Skiers vs Snowboarders & Cannondale Raven Guitars

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.Kangaroo Headbutts
This video was posted by cycling camera company Cycliq earlier in the week and shows a commuter in a close encounter with a kangaroo. The kangaroo takes a couple of attempts to hop through the cyclist but eventually gives up and heads back where it came without either party being injured.
|Kangaroos really, really can't change direction well... Animal encounters are an important factor in identifying cycling safety hotspots.—Cycliq
Thankfully both rider and 'roo involved in this incident fared better than in this other video of a kangaroo hopping through a peloton in 2016A Cannondale Raven Turned into a Guitar
The carbon Cannondale Raven had more than a hint of the future about it when it was released in the 90s. Its mainframe was built around an aluminium ‘spine’ onto which two carbon fibre half-shells were added, making it super light and stiff for the time. Unfortunately, reliability issues consigned it to history and it has become more of a curio than a classic. Instead of letting his go to waste, German guitarist Sigi Hoga, who has shared stages with Richie Blackmore, turned his into a guitar. We don't know what the first song he played was but if it wasn't Top of the Mountain by 80s British Heavy Metal band Raven
, he missed a trick.A Classic Skiiers vs Snowboarders VideoTaken from a CBC News segment in 1985.The Best of the 2020 WRC
If you only watch one motorsport video a year, these annual WRC recaps from The Rub are a pretty safe bet. This one is 12 minutes of insanity taken from the truncated 2020 season.The Cranmers' Roller Coaster BMX
Click on the right arrow for a video of the bike dropping in.
This Roller Coaster bike has been an ongoing project on the Scotty Cranmer YouTube channel
for most of January. The bike has a circular rail that allows Matty Cranmer to do front and back rolls using brakes and his body weight. So far the bike has been rolled around a skatepark but apparently the brothers have more planned in future with this wild creation. This Could Have Gone a Lot Worse
