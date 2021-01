Slack Randoms: Kangaroo Headbutts, Skiers vs Snowboarders & Cannondale Raven Guitars

Kangaroo Headbutts

Kangaroos really, really can't change direction well... Animal encounters are an important factor in identifying cycling safety hotspots. — Cycliq

A Cannondale Raven Turned into a Guitar

Photos: Radsport Buchstaller Facebook

A Classic Skiiers vs Snowboarders Video

The Best of the 2020 WRC

The Cranmers' Roller Coaster BMX

This Could Have Gone a Lot Worse

This video was posted by cycling camera company Cycliq earlier in the week and shows a commuter in a close encounter with a kangaroo. The kangaroo takes a couple of attempts to hop through the cyclist but eventually gives up and heads back where it came without either party being injured.Thankfully both rider and 'roo involved in this incident fared better than in this other video of a kangaroo hopping through a peloton in 2016The carbon Cannondale Raven had more than a hint of the future about it when it was released in the 90s. Its mainframe was built around an aluminium ‘spine’ onto which two carbon fibre half-shells were added, making it super light and stiff for the time. Unfortunately, reliability issues consigned it to history and it has become more of a curio than a classic. Instead of letting his go to waste, German guitarist Sigi Hoga, who has shared stages with Richie Blackmore, turned his into a guitar. We don't know what the first song he played was but if it wasn't Top of the Mountain by 80s British Heavy Metal band Raven , he missed a trick.If you only watch one motorsport video a year, these annual WRC recaps from The Rub are a pretty safe bet. This one is 12 minutes of insanity taken from the truncated 2020 season.This Roller Coaster bike has been an ongoing project on the Scotty Cranmer YouTube channel for most of January. The bike has a circular rail that allows Matty Cranmer to do front and back rolls using brakes and his body weight. So far the bike has been rolled around a skatepark but apparently the brothers have more planned in future with this wild creation.