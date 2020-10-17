Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur

Oct 17, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Shimano prototype

At the DH World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia, Loris Vergier and Greg Minnaar are running unmarked derailleurs that look quite different from the current Shimano Saint M820.

Shimano's Saint components have remained largely unchanged for the last 7 years, a testament to how refined the parts where when they were first released. However, given that the XTR, XT, SLX, and Deore drivetrains have all recently received significant updates, it would only make sense that the venerable Saint group would be the next in line for some revisions.

prototype Shimano derailleur

The most noticeable change is the shape of the parallelogram. The distinctive X-shape of the current version is gone, replaced by a rectangular piece with more material in the center. The entire derailleur looks more compact, which could be a sign that it's now designed specifically for downhill cassettes with 7 or fewer gears – the original was designed to work with up to a 10-speed cassette. The derailleur also uses a standard mount, as opposed to the direct mount compatible design used previously.

The adjustable clutch mechanism hasn't gone anywhere, and like Shimano's other derailleurs a lever is used to turn it off to help with wheel changes.

Loris was using an XT shifter to operate the new derailleur, but there's likely a new shifter floating around somewhere too - we'll see what we can dig up.

33 Comments

  • 18 1
 Now are people going to be happy because new Saint group, or angry because the old Saint group was so loved? Either way, this is Pinkbike so someone will find something the complain about.
  • 1 0
 It's not hydraulic! Come at me PB comments! Big Grin

I kid, I kid...
  • 4 0
 @Milko3D: Have a look for shimano Airlines.....
  • 1 0
 To be human is to complain
  • 1 0
 Long-term review tomorrow on PB! Smile
  • 1 0
 Yes.
  • 1 0
 Am I the only one who could inspect every possible inch of every bike there and not notice it’s got a prototype anything on it?
  • 3 5
 Surprised that there's still enough people buying downhill bikes to warrant investment in such a niche product... I would've expected them to return to the era of just making short cage versions of their standard derailleurs rather than continuing with separate product development.
  • 3 0
 True, but every company's DH bike needs a rear mech, so they are guaranteed to be selling more in terms of shear number of items than the bike companies that make the frames.
  • 3 0
 To be fair... This looks like exactly that to my eyes.
  • 3 2
 Why not? Consider dh bike a ski/snbd, etc, 80% I ride lift assisted trails, so totally justifiable to have a bike designed to go down;
  • 5 7
 I have worked in a bike shop for 7 years and I can say confidently that I never have sold a DH specific derailleur
  • 7 0
 @enorbz: I sold a Saint and a Zee in the last month.
  • 17 1
 @enorbz: Probably says more about your bike shop.
  • 2 1
 Don't forget all the people living near lift accessed bike parks. DH bikes are very common where I live. Still a large market for them.
  • 2 0
 @enorbz: depends where you live, shops around bike park I'm sure they are selling them.
  • 1 0
 @ybsurf: yup! Saint drivetrains were sold out locally for me. I had to order it from America.
  • 2 1
 At its peak, only roughly 20% of mountain bikers rode downhill bikes... and it's gone down since then. It's not a knock on downhill to say that it's not the best allocation of resources to develop a unique product line that applies to a dwindling market that never made up more than 20% of the sport.
  • 2 0
 @bookem13: neither Saint nor Zee are reduced range, 5-7 speed, downhill specific designs... they're beefed up shortened derailleurs. Which is exactly my point.
  • 1 1
 @nickmalysh: That isn't riding. That's falling with an elevator in the middle.
  • 1 0
 So interesting that mech design is circuiting back to perpendicular parallelograms.
  • 2 0
 Niiice well spotted
  • 1 0
 7 gear cassette on second pic.
  • 1 0
 The crank seems prototype too. Why don't you show us?
  • 1 0
 XTR I think
  • 1 0
 @nug12182: But XTR does not have 83BB.
  • 1 0
 About time, Saint is a "fresh" 7 years or so old groupset
  • 1 0
 Especially who need 10 speed on a dh bike about time it goes to 7 or less.
  • 1 0
 Old but works so well! My original Saint derailleur lasted 8 years and was on 2 different frames. Replaced it last season finally.
  • 1 0
 Still look so good and so reliable compare to Sram !
  • 1 0
 I'd love to see some new saint brakes.
  • 1 0
 in other words, shimano has finally caught up with the current situation
  • 1 0
 The Saints are back in Pinkerville.

