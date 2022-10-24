Tech Week 2023: Vee Tire Releases New Models Developed with Aaron Gwin

Oct 24, 2022
by Henry Quinney  

Both tires have been raced extensively through 2022 by Intense Factory Racing, Propain Positive Sponsored by Vee and Commencal Vee DH teams.

Vee Rubber is a Thai brand that makes tires for more than just mountain bikes. In fact, I don't think it would be unfair to say that Vee Rubber is still establishing its presence in the bike-industry. That said, a surefire way of increasing your presence is by sponsoring and working with World Cup teams - and that's exactly what Vee have done.

These tires represent the first of their range to be developed with Intense Factory Racing and Aaron Gwin. They're also not the first tire that the 20-time World Cup winner has had a hand in. Most notably, his partnership with Kenda that resulted in the Pinner Pro tire.

Snap WLT

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
The tire isn't solely a cut spike, and the offset and angled tread pattern has elements of design more commonly found in dry condition front tires.

The WLT was the first tire developed with the help of Intense Factory Racing. The name stands for Wet Loose Terrain, yet Vee are at pains to point out this isn't a dedicated mud tire but rather something that is well suited to anything loose - think deep dust as well as sloppy mud.

In recent years we've seen a new-generation of cut spikes that boast more intricate lugs, siping and aggressive patterns. Whether it's the gen. two Maxxis Shorty or the Continental Argotal, there seems to be more of an emphasis on not changeable surfaces as well as conditions. Typically, a true spike can offer high levels of traction as it penetrates loose dirt, but can begin to roll in high load turns on firmer surfaces, or wash and break loose on rocks and roots. Tires like the Snap WLT can offer most of the mud-plugging capabilities of a spike while also covering off their blind spots.

The siping across the center knobs will aim to help the lugs conform to the terrain better, plus raised sections on the canvas will hope to clear mud.

The compound used is the Vee Tire Top 40 rubber which is also used in their other flagship gravity tires and aims to provide both grip and durability

Attack FSX

Again, deliberate siping will allow the knobs to flex more in a certain direction, which can increase grip.


The other new tire, the FSX, is a fast rolling tire that is meant to complement something more aggressive on the front. That said, it's not unheard of for people to run lower-stack rear tires on the front. In fact, Seth Sherlock at times used the FSX front and rear at times during his EWS campaign. The FSX uses the same Top 40 rubber.

The large center knobs should act as something like a paddle under heavy braking, and aren't so tall as to cause large amounts of drag. In fact, the more elongated of the lugs that alternate through the tread almost extend across the entire width of the tire. That said, they look to be spaced enough to allow mud to shed, too.

Vee say both tires will also get their new updated branding with grey logs and new hot patch design, this will also appear on other tires soon, and that the tires will be available in the coming months.




