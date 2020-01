YT Releases New Aluminum Jeffsy Base

A RockShox Deluxe Select shock manages rear suspension duties. SRAM's 12-speed SX Eagle drivetrain provides a wide range of gearing.

The Jeffsy Base in Black Magic. Internal cable routing throughout.

YT have released details of the mate to their carbon Jeffsy, the aluminum Jeffsy Base. The bike features an updated geometry and spec and is available in their 2020 colors "Twotone Blue and Black Magic." The Jeffsy Base comes with either 27.5" or 29" wheels to accommodate various riding styles and is available in sizes Small to XXL.The geometry carries over from the recently released carbon model, with a slacker head tube angle, longer reach, and lower front end. The geometry is adjustable via a flip-chip that can drop the bottom bracket by 8mm and slacken the head tube and seat tube angles by 0.5-degree.Both the 27.5" and 29" Jeffsy Base models are spec'd with a RockShox Yari RC with 160mm of travel for the smaller wheels and 150mm on the 29er. This is paired with a RockShox Deluxe Select rear shock. The bike also comes with a SRAM 1x12 Eagle drivetrain, Race Face Aeffect R 35mm bar and stem, DT Swiss M1900 wheelset, and Maxxis Minion DHR tires. The frame also fits a Fidlock water bottle.Servicing and maintaining the Jeffsy Base is designed to be simple with single-sided hardware enabling the suspension linkage and rear triangle hardware to be installed and removed from the same side. There are also additional double seals that protect the bearings and keep water and dirt out.The Jeffsy Base 29 weighs 15.3 kg or 33.7 lbs and the Jeffsy Base 27.5" weigh a claimed 15.2 kg or 33.2 lbs in a size large with tubes. Both bikes sell for $2,299 USD.For more information: yt-industries.com