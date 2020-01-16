YT Releases New Aluminum Jeffsy Base

Jan 16, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

YT have released details of the mate to their carbon Jeffsy, the aluminum Jeffsy Base. The bike features an updated geometry and spec and is available in their 2020 colors "Twotone Blue and Black Magic." The Jeffsy Base comes with either 27.5" or 29" wheels to accommodate various riding styles and is available in sizes Small to XXL.

A RockShox Deluxe Select shock manages rear suspension duties.
SRAM's 12-speed SX Eagle drivetrain provides a wide range of gearing.

The geometry carries over from the recently released carbon model, with a slacker head tube angle, longer reach, and lower front end. The geometry is adjustable via a flip-chip that can drop the bottom bracket by 8mm and slacken the head tube and seat tube angles by 0.5-degree.






The Jeffsy Base in Black Magic.
Internal cable routing throughout.

Both the 27.5" and 29" Jeffsy Base models are spec'd with a RockShox Yari RC with 160mm of travel for the smaller wheels and 150mm on the 29er. This is paired with a RockShox Deluxe Select rear shock. The bike also comes with a SRAM 1x12 Eagle drivetrain, Race Face Aeffect R 35mm bar and stem, DT Swiss M1900 wheelset, and Maxxis Minion DHR tires. The frame also fits a Fidlock water bottle.

Servicing and maintaining the Jeffsy Base is designed to be simple with single-sided hardware enabling the suspension linkage and rear triangle hardware to be installed and removed from the same side. There are also additional double seals that protect the bearings and keep water and dirt out.

The Jeffsy Base 29 weighs 15.3 kg or 33.7 lbs and the Jeffsy Base 27.5" weigh a claimed 15.2 kg or 33.2 lbs in a size large with tubes. Both bikes sell for $2,299 USD.



For more information: yt-industries.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Trail Bikes YT Industries


58 Comments

  • 28 0
 Now you guys can stop whining about the lack of AL versions this year! (:
  • 3 0
 Finally!!
  • 4 7
 those weight number though...i wonder why they are so heavy? My Radon Swoop with 29ers and 170mm front and back weights 14.6kg on size XL...why are these trail/AM bikes so heavy?...
  • 8 0
 @pperini: Aluminium frame and low end nx group set could be to reason
  • 5 0
 would you give me some time already?? i'm sure i'll find something to whine about.
  • 1 0
 @pperini: Frame and components (drivetrainn, wheelset, handlebar) are heavier and sum up to the main difference I guess
  • 7 1
 @pperini: Its $2300 - get some perspective, some parts are going to be heavier to achieve the price of this bike - a bike good enough that it wont hold back 95% of the riding population but costs less than a chinese made carbon frame from Santa Cruz, Yeti etc.

I imagine your Radon isnt as cheap as this either and travel doesnt really have to correlate with weight, it depends on what the bike has been designed to do, a longer stroke fork / shock alone wont add up to a large amount but a stronger frame, more durable tyres etc will.
  • 1 3
 Still on lowend components so... nope
  • 2 0
 @wowbagger: Why is the aluminum model so low-spec. Wahhhh!!
  • 1 0
 @pepazz: Even worse, it's SX
  • 15 1
 That's a blue bike guys... and there's also a black verison of the same blue bike... for people who don't like blue... and there's the blue version of the black bike... just in case you don't like black
  • 12 0
 This with better components, that's what we are hoping for in the comments section this year, isn't it?
  • 3 0
 this! It would be nice to have more than one option with AL frams! Even if it were just two, higher end vs. financially responsible end
  • 3 0
 They going to have another AL jeffsy with better specs , at least I hope so.
  • 2 0
 Yeah I was expecting an AL option with a sweet component spec. *Sad trombone*
  • 3 0
 And external cables, and threaded BB...
  • 1 0
 Or just a frame only...and titanium...or steel
  • 2 0
 Exactly. Or more frame-only AL options.
  • 5 3
 Is it me or are manufacturers increasing the suspension travel and components on their trail bikes to push them more towards enduro? I have a 2018 Jeffsy 27.5 with a 150mm Pike fork and its a great trail bike. This new AL model has a Yari 160mm fork, isn't that going to be less sensitive and more for hard hits? Canyon have done the same with the Spectral. 27.5 trail bikes with 140-150mm travel seem to be fast disappearing.
  • 2 0
 Yep.

"Capable"/"all-mountain" bikes 27,5 or 29, 160 front, 140 to 155 rear, good for climbing, good for descending, good for a bikepark day or two a year, good for few enduro races.
Then 29er (rarely 27,5), 160 or 170 front, 150 to 170 rear, capable of climbing, really great for descending, for EWS, bikeparks laps, etc...
And at the other end of the spectrum, what was "big travel XC" and are now "mini-enduro bikes" : 29 (or 27,5), 130 to 150 front, 120 to 140 rear, very good for climbing, very good for descending on "normal" trails.

That's it, those which was named "enduro" are now dedicated to enduro races (so are the new "freerider bikes", capable of climbing on the seat), when a really do-it-all bike is now an all-mountain (just like it should always be) and a trail bike is a bike which shines on your daily trails.
  • 1 0
 How do you even ride that dinosaur?
  • 2 0
 don't worry, they will launch a 130mm downcountry bike eventually
  • 3 0
 @vweb: honestly, I have to wonder how many local (non-EWS) enduro racers really benefit from 160 travel on their bikes. Even EWS cats often use their sponsor's 140 travel "all-mountain" bikes and just throw a big fat fork on it and do great. Meanwhile you're pedaling that monster around all day to what end? I know all modern enduro bikes pedal great, but I mean, it's all relative.
  • 2 0
 YT uppde the travel by 10 mm, to Pro Race level, on the lower end models for this year. Canyon increase travel and decreased tyre volume on the Spectral, to preserve BB height, probably a smart move. The spec on the AL Jeffsy is seriously appointing, would be nice to chose between better component spec or carbon frame, but then we would see that the CF frame probably isn't that much more expensive. Happy I got last years CF Comp on discount last autumn.
  • 2 0
 @roma258: maybe "non-EWS" guys are less fit/less technical ? After a long day, having 20 or 30mm more helps a lot to not crash AND ride faster. BUT those 20 or 30mm more tend to be more difficult to climb...
  • 1 0
 @roma258: it really depends where you live. I'm riding really steep, rocky and gnarly trails where I live. 6ft + drops. I use up all of my 170mm travel. Depending on how rough the trail is, sometimes it's not enough so I bring out my gambler.
  • 4 0
 Those are some good looking bikes! This may be the year I switch from carbon back to aluminum.
  • 2 0
 My thoughts exactly Smile
  • 4 0
 Serious bargain these bikes. Similarly equipped aluminum options from large popular brands cost dealers more than this...
  • 1 0
 For sure, a 2020 Slash 8 with similar spec has an msrp of $3,700...
  • 1 0
 @edruscha: ya and you can also get an AL fuel EX for $2,099 aaaaand that one has the holy shimano on it.
  • 1 0
 @edruscha:
Or a Stumpy ST of $1,680.
High end YT’s are where the bargain is low end is pretty meh.
  • 1 0
 @edruscha: or a Giant stance 3 for $2,000. I could go on but I’m just being an ass.
  • 4 3
 Disappointing to say the least. Why have a delayed release for the lowest spec possible AL bike?? Come on YT I thought you were actually going to listen to your customers and provide an AL bike with a half way decent spec? I don"t want to turn this into a carbon/aluminum debate. Just saying some people want an al bike with a higher end spec but I guess that's too much to ask for. YT released their limited edition AL version of the Capra and those suckers sold out quick. Ibis just came out with the Ripmo AF and they are a company known for high end carbon bikes. I don't get why YT couldn't come out with a better spec. I don't want to be forced in to buying carbon for a better spec. Puts a bad taste in my mouth. I had my eyes set on the Ripmo AF and wanted to wait to see what YT would do. Thanks for making it easy YT. Rant over.
  • 3 0
 Clear AF sir
  • 1 0
 You consider a norco sight? You can get a higher (not highest) spec in alum
  • 4 0
 No internal storage? So 2019!
  • 3 0
 All that weight and no way to hydrate, makes me thirsty just looking at it!
  • 2 0
 Hope they'll introduce better specs on AL as well. Propain's offer just seems a lot better otherwise, where you can have same spec on AL or CF based on what you prefer.
  • 4 0
 SX and Guide T, meh. Last good metal Jeffsy was the 2018 AL Comp.
  • 3 0
 That's a blue pig, not a trail bike. 16 kg with pedals wtf? The first alu jeffsy was 14 kg, that's crazy
  • 1 0
 But now they don't have to constantly warranty broken frames??? Just guessing...
  • 1 0
 @stiingya: if their 14 kg alu trail bike frame had failure problems they should have just designed it better. Filling it with lead isn't the best way to solve it i guess.
  • 1 0
 Finally sold out of the old frame design...??? Now they can do one of those RAW versions with sweet parts on it for the jeffsey that gets sold out in an hour and then goes up for sale again for twice as much... Smile
  • 2 0
 Would be nice if their Canadian website mentioned this build. And sucks that $2300 US somehow equates to $3500 Cdn...
  • 3 0
 it also equals 2300€ which is close to the 2600usd mark. canada still getting it worse tho. Also is it just me or is the spec worse now than it used to be for the AL base, didnt it come with NX eagle and Fox 34 rythm / DPS ?
  • 2 0
 Yeah that's weird. Should be a lot less than that. Best to just buy from the US site and ship to the border (if you can)
  • 2 0
 You are lucky... The South African site shows nothing... down for maintenance for months now !!
  • 2 0
 Can’t wait for a review about how it rides!
  • 1 0
 You can find them all over the place.. The Carbon frame is exactly the sema GEO so just read that review
  • 2 0
 With this weight? Rides up like a very old and exhausted goat. Down like the carbon version.
  • 1 0
 Great bike to get people started in to the mountain bike community. Good times and high fives thanks to YT!
  • 1 0
 The Capra Base with more travel has the same weight. Is it a mistake on their page?
  • 1 0
 For f*ck sake YT, Just produce the PLAY CF already. They always sell out.....there’s plenty of market for it obviously!
  • 1 0
 I guess they stick with press-fit BB. -__-
  • 1 0
 rad bike. nice price point. good for a lot of people but ya wow heavy!
  • 1 0
 Would be cool if this could be available as a frame + rear shock only...
  • 1 0
 $22. Hundred. Dollars.

Post a Comment



