Course Preview: Smooth Sailing - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019

Albstadt looms in the background.
Albstadt - Smooth Sailing?
The first round of the UCI XC MTB World Cup starts this weekend in Albstadt, Germany, and as you may have heard, there's already been a bit of controversy. If you've been poking around on social media, you may have noticed a few riders who aren't typically very vocal expressing displeasure about this year's course. The reason for the displeasure - a smoothing out, or dumbing down if you will, of some of the more technical aspects of the course. The reason for the smoothing out so much of the track is said to be for safety concerns after a few nasty crashes at last year's race, but to many this is just setting the sport back two steps, not progressing it.

Mountain biking comes with risk, every time you throw a leg over the top tube you know that there is a chance of injury, especially if one is headed out to race. Some of the measures surely make for a safer course, but others seem like they will allow for more speed, and if it's wet they could lead to the very injuries they were trying to prevent. Another concern is that this course isn't World Championship caliber, and Albstadt is slated for Worlds next year. Luckily, there is time between now and then, and we have the upcoming weekend of racing to see how things pan out. For now, let's take a peek at what is in store.

The start / finish is the same as it ever was.

Wide and flowy. It's hard not to think that the character has been diluted a bit.

Where once there were roots......

The open field wall rides remain mostly unchanged. They may have moved a few feet. Maybe new sponsors?

The out and back between the two course halves is still open grass.

Fly over bridges that link the two sections of track.

There is much gravel double track this year. It should drain well when the rain starts.

There are still a few stones here on the back half of the course to keep things interesting.

There's a choppy feel to the transition of flow sections to rough.

Roots. Roughness. It's nice to see the back section is left in some of its raw form.

This section has been tamed down more and more over the past five years. There used to be more aggressive step downs.

More of this for World Champs, please.

Yank, yank hard.

Lots more substrate formed into rollers.

More ruts please.

There are still hints of MTB out there.

This bit caught many a rider out last year, but it shouldn't be a problem this time around.

That drop exit will be a place to watch.
Last year's version.

Sure, it was slick out there last year, but it made for some exciting racing.

There is some loose stuff near the bottom that could prove tricky though.
There is some loose stuff near the bottom that could prove tricky though.

We are hoping that the racing will still be exciting.

A closer look at the ball bearings.

Under the planking was some technical goodness. How much the rains destroyed it is hard to tell.

No longer will we see riders have to use skill to get around the Devil's Corner.

Much of what was is buried under gravel that looked like this. It is a shame it's gone. It made the racing interesting.

Bits we are glad they left in.

The Devil's Corner above may be planked over, but the natural section below is intact.

Stephane Tempier on the more technical course of last year. Devil's Corner took some skill.

There is a lot of chicken wire out there.

High-speed steps into a fast right-hander huck to rock ledge.

The sheer amount of gravel brought in to build up the trails is mind-boggling.

One bit of fluorescent paint. Things that make you go hmmmm...

New is the B-line on the right of this little roll in. Possibly to alleviate traffic problems.

There is still some singletrack kicking about.

Huck to flat to flat.

That mud last year was definitely treacherous, but surely a happy medium may have been reached?

Sure, there were crashes last year. That's mountain biking. Let's hope it's not become entirely tamed down this year.


16 Comments

  • + 10
 That was very depressing reading...especially about them hosting the Worlds next year. I hope the UCI sort it out before then.
  • + 9
 Course looks terrible - hoping the racing isn't...
  • + 1
 WOW. (that's not a good "wow"). At first I was supeeeerrrr depressed... then I saw a string of pics and cheered, before realizing those were the course pics from last year. Other than a few pics of the back part, I'm quite positive that I have just clicked on a cyclocross course preview.
  • + 4
 Kate Courtney has been putting in tons of miles on the road bike lately, look for her to crush it once again.
  • + 4
 Bring back the big 46 t front ring and those Ritchey semislick tires that I loved so much
  • + 2
 This is so freakin' lame. Take a cruiser bike or cyclocross and ride it. Why, oh why are they insisting on freakin' gravel paths. Leave it raw. So much more fun to ride.
  • + 5
 OOF.
  • + 1
 the ROAST
  • + 2
 Many cyclocross courses are more technically demanding than this year's Albstadt track...this is lame. More tech please, both riders and spectators prefer it!
  • + 1
 Those wooden features make absolutely no sense to me, I just got done pulling splinters out of my arm from falling on one of those at my local trail.
  • + 4
 World Cup gravel grinder
  • + 1
 Man they turned it into that local trail you don't ride anymore because it's too boring. Nicely done
  • + 1
 I kept getting confused in the big pics between what was the service access dust roads and what was the course. smh
  • + 2
 Utterly disappointed! Not the way forward for sure...
  • + 1
 This shouldn't be allowed to be called a mtb course. Much of this is a strider bike course. Embarrassing.
  • + 1
 What a joke!

