Course Preview: Smooth Sailing - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019

The start / finish is the same as it ever was.

Wide and flowy. It's hard not to think that the character has been diluted a bit.

Where once there were roots......

The open field wall rides remain mostly unchanged. They may have moved a few feet. Maybe new sponsors?

The out and back between the two course halves is still open grass.

Fly over bridges that link the two sections of track.

There is much gravel double track this year. It should drain well when the rain starts.

There are still a few stones here on the back half of the course to keep things interesting.

There's a choppy feel to the transition of flow sections to rough.

Roots. Roughness. It's nice to see the back section is left in some of its raw form.

This section has been tamed down more and more over the past five years. There used to be more aggressive step downs.

More of this for World Champs, please.

Yank, yank hard.

Lots more substrate formed into rollers.

More ruts please.

There are still hints of MTB out there.

This bit caught many a rider out last year, but it shouldn't be a problem this time around.

Last year's version.

Sure, it was slick out there last year, but it made for some exciting racing.

There is some loose stuff near the bottom that could prove tricky though.

We are hoping that the racing will still be exciting.

A closer look at the ball bearings.

Under the planking was some technical goodness. How much the rains destroyed it is hard to tell.

No longer will we see riders have to use skill to get around the Devil's Corner.

Much of what was is buried under gravel that looked like this. It is a shame it's gone. It made the racing interesting.

Bits we are glad they left in.

The Devil's Corner above may be planked over, but the natural section below is intact.

Stephane Tempier on the more technical course of last year. Devil's Corner took some skill.

There is a lot of chicken wire out there.

High-speed steps into a fast right-hander huck to rock ledge.

The sheer amount of gravel brought in to build up the trails is mind-boggling.

One bit of fluorescent paint. Things that make you go hmmmm...

New is the B-line on the right of this little roll in. Possibly to alleviate traffic problems.

There is still some singletrack kicking about.

Huck to flat to flat.

That mud last year was definitely treacherous, but surely a happy medium may have been reached?

Sure, there were crashes last year. That's mountain biking. Let's hope it's not become entirely tamed down this year.